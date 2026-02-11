Artist Made 34 New Comics That Capture Relatable Moments in Modern Life

If you’ve ever found yourself laughing at the little absurdities of everyday life, you might enjoy the cartoons by Rusty Epstein, the creator of the webcomic Bummer Party, which we’ve featured in the past. Today, however, we’d like to focus on the artist’s parallel series, simply titled Rusty Cartoons.

What sets these strips apart from his main webcomic is their format and focus. This collection consists of one-panel, New Yorker–style cartoons that often comment on current events and the realities of modern society.

If that sounds like your kind of humor, scroll down and see what topics the artist explores in his latest work.

#1

Image source: rustycartoons

#2

Image source: rustycartoons

#3

Image source: rustycartoons

#4

Image source: rustycartoons

#5

Image source: rustycartoons

#6

Image source: rustycartoons

#7

Image source: rustycartoons

#8

Image source: rustycartoons

#9

Image source: rustycartoons

#10

Image source: rustycartoons

#11

Image source: rustycartoons

#12

Image source: rustycartoons

#13

Image source: rustycartoons

#14

Image source: rustycartoons

#15

Image source: rustycartoons

#16

Image source: rustycartoons

#17

Image source: rustycartoons

#18

Image source: rustycartoons

#19

Image source: rustycartoons

#20

Image source: rustycartoons

#21

Image source: rustycartoons

#22

Image source: rustycartoons

#23

Image source: rustycartoons

#24

Image source: rustycartoons

#25

Image source: rustycartoons

#26

Image source: rustycartoons

#27

Image source: rustycartoons

#28

Image source: rustycartoons

#29

Image source: rustycartoons

#30

Image source: rustycartoons

#31

Image source: rustycartoons

#32

Image source: rustycartoons

#33

Image source: rustycartoons

#34

Image source: rustycartoons

