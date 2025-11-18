“Husbands Everywhere Are Shaking”: Mark Zuckerberg Puts Giant Statue Of Wife In Their Garden

For all the lovers who thought flowers and chocolates were enough to say “I love you,” Mark Zuckerberg has made the grandest of grand gestures to show his admiration for his wife, Priscilla Chan.
Standing in the couple’s garden today is a giant sculpture with the likeness of the 39-year-old wife and mother-of-three.
“Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife,” wrote the 40-year-old brain behind Facebook as he shared a picture of Priscilla sipping on a beverage next to the masterpiece.
The Meta Mogul made sure to recruit top-notch talent for the project, enlisting the expertise of artist Daniel Arsham. The renowned sculptor is known for working with brands like Pokémon and Tiffany & Co.
“I’ve joked about making a sculpture of her for years and when the opportunity to work with Arsham came up I finally did it!” Mark was quoted saying by the New York Post.
After the tech titan unveiled the sculpture on social media, he sparked admiration but also a hint of envy among husbands worldwide.
“Husbands everywhere are shaking,” one said, while another suggested, “Get yourself a man who makes sculptures of you.”
Another wrote, “This is the most billionaire thing to do ever.”
Many couldn’t help but marvel at the artistry behind the sculpture.
Compliments like “dang that is epic” and “she looks like a goddess” also appeared in the comments section.
“This will be in a museum someday,” one declared.
The couple met in 2003 while standing in a bathroom line at a college party; they tied the knot in 2012
Mark and Priscilla first crossed paths while standing in line for the bathroom at a college party in 2003. The tech wizard was still a Harvard student at the time.
“He was this nerdy guy who was just a little bit out there,” she was quoted telling The New Yorker. “I remember he had these beer glasses that said ‘pound include beer dot H.’ It’s a tag for C++. It’s like college humor but with a nerdy, computer-science appeal.”
The Meta Mogul welcomed three daughters, Maxima, August, and Aurelia, with his college sweetheart
The pair tied the knot in 2012 and have since welcomed three daughters, Maxima, August, and Aurelia.
To mark two decades since their first date, Mark shared a throwback photo of them with a heartwarming caption.
“We met at a going away party my friends threw for me in college when they thought I was about to get kicked out of school,” he wrote. “I asked her out but told her we’d need to go out soon since I might only have a few days left. Later on I started Facebook, we got married, and now have three wonderful girls. What a wild ride.”
