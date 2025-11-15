Hey Pandas, How Do You Think The World Will End?

War? Disease? Zombie apocalypse? How will we all die?
human extinction caused by overpopulation
Covid 3600
Depends what you mean by “end”, so I put a couple of options
End of the human race: we overpopulate, suffer from global warming so we die out
End of all organisms on earth: all the water on earth dries up and everything goes extinct
End of the physical place “earth”: the sun expands as it burns the last of its hydrogen and consumes the planet in circa 5 billion years
Anyways stay happy and positive, don’t litter, buy an electronic/hybrid car ( if ur planning on getting one ) and hope you don’t witness it
Cats
The world as in Earth? When the sun dies and it absorbes the planet. We will be extinct much earlier than that.
Our species? Probably in a century or two due to overpopulation, famine or war. Probanly the three of them.
Global warming
COVID-19’s ever-evolving variants will probably take over the planet and eradicate humanity.
Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites crash and screw up the universe….bye Earth!
Okay, so here’ what’s gonna happen:
Whomever was in charge of human affairs and created us or whatever is going to regret it, and therefore release a person that will kill us all with just a touch, and this person has no fingerprints so he can’t be tracked. Nobody knows what this person looks like either. So, he will go around, subtly touching other peoples hands, and hereby making them die. At one point, he would have killed everyone, although that may take decades, and he will touch his own hand, thereby killing himself and extinguishing the entire human race.
(Also, I did and up referring to said person as he, but they could be any genders)
Politicians overtaking the common folk and killing off citizens ruthlessly
I hoping for a meteor in my life time or intergalactic extermination. either will do
In about 7.5 billion years the sun will consume the earth. But if you were talking about how the humans die out then I think they will start a new virus that kills immediately and spreads fast.
I wouldn’t mind it being eaten by Cthulhu, i accept my cosmic fate! 😄 plus i love bats and squids and hes like both!
The end of humanity will probably be caused by Global Warming and Overpopulation but humanity isn’t the world. Earth is the world and Earth will end when the sun swallows it by becoming a Red Giant which will happen in billions of years so humanity will die before then.
I think we’re going to be here for a while. We’re like cockroaches with thumbs and fire.
Disease won’t wipe us out, as no disease is even close to 100% fatal.
Global warming won’t kill all of us, or I think even a majority of us. Even the most severe projections won’t be enough to eliminate most fresh water or arable land, though famine and war would be widespread.
Nuclear war won’t kill everyone. The “enough nuclear warheads to kill everything eight times over” canard is a myth. Oh, it could make things truly awful, but worse than the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs? We’re too numerous and advanced, and many would survive. No one is nuking rural Patagonia or Greenland or the Kalahari.
Extinction-level asteroid? Maybe. But holy cow, it would have to dwarf the dinosaur killer.
A combination of the above could do the trick. Nuclear war, famine, and then disease? Maybe. But killing seven-soon-to-be-eight billion people (meaning you could make 8,000 groups of a million people each) with our advanced technology? It’s highly unlikely that everyone is going to die. Think about how many people there really are on the planet. In your life could maybe meet 10,000 people, and there nearly 800,000 times that many people spread over every continent and every environment.
War between God and the corrupt political and religious system. Then a paradise will be restored on earth…
What do you think about that?
Nuclear Apoclypse
something will go wrong like a nuclear war or someone drops 8 hydrogen bombs soething like that
i think we’re all just gonna kill each other
Human stupidity will swallow us whole, and we’ll make the planet inhospitable long before the goldie-locks zone switches to mars.
Humankind achieves the ability to colonize other planets, Mutually Assured Destruction no longer applies. Nations race to colonize other planets, using nukes when it becomes clear they cannot win the territory and to keep the other warring nations from being able to use it. Earth is stripped for metals, for resources, minor wars break out in which nukes, or similar, are used. An unforeseen chain reaction happens due to the radical changes in the atmosphere due to the resource stripping, making earth uninhabitable.
Nobody mentioned a zombie apocalypse so far. I think a radical rabies type virus will spread wildly and we will all attack each other in madness.
The world won’t end. Ecclesiastes 1:4
