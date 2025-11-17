Hey Pandas, Where Are You Right Now, And How Hot Is It? (Closed)

The world is having record high heats and I want to see how pandas are being affected.
Florida. With the humidity it makes the heat index is 115F/46C (Fahrenheit is more accurate for ambient temperature).
Singapore, 30°C
brisbane australia and it’s winter over here rn so it’s like 21 degrees celsius (which for me is kinda cold)
Colorado, we had temperatures of up to 98 degrees fahrenheit.
I’m in Georgia (the state, not the country) and its currently 74°F (23°C). It’s only that cool because it’s the morning though, it will be in the high 90s in a few hours.
Arizona and expected to be a whopping 119 today! And we still have at least 2-3 solid months of summer left! Yay us!
Ramallah in West Bank, Palestine. It is from 29 to 33 degrees Celsius today (21.7.2023)
Memphis, 70 degrees, but my power is out and it will get hotter (it was 110 a few days ago)
New Jersey, it’s 77 F and 25 C. It was hotter during the day, though. Around 29 C earlier in the afternoon.
Australia, it’s winter soooo… 11°C….
Bangalore and it’s 25°C
California 106 which is a bit of a break from 110 and 112
New England, its 66 degrees at 10;08 pm
Nalanda, Bihar and it’s 35°C at 1:05 pm
Romania, 22C at night time and 36C day time in the shade so that will be over 42 on concrete level in the middle of the day… feels like Dubai in here.
We dont say close the window, we say close that M**o oven door.
Seattle. It was in the 80s a couple days ago but it’s chill now
Southeast Georgia. (The state.) 98° Fahrenheit right now, supposed to heat up later on.
Singapore. 28°
It’s 3 am rn so it’s not *that* hot but, in the mornings and afternoons… that’s another story.
Oklahoma, 105F feels like 110F. (40 and 43 in celcius)
Karachi, Pakistan. 32C or 89F, but it’s so humid and still air right now that it feels anywhere between 10-20 degrees F hotter than it actually is at any time.
Utah and it’s currently 87F at 10am. Expected high today of 97F by 3pm.
colorado :) it’s currently 86F but the high was 91F today
Just got a new wall unit for the bedroom down here in Florida and it’s too hot out to install it!
