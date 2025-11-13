Diplo Complains About People ‘Ruining’ His Photo, So John Mayer Photoshops Them Out And Asks For $400

Isn’t it one of the most annoying things to snap a picture of a beautiful moment, in a gorgeous location, only for it to be ruined by strangers who just happened to pose at the same spot as you? Well, at least these days we don’t have to wait a week to develop pictures to find out that the result is disappointing. Still, quite irritating right? And while modern technology offers quite a handful of solutions for such an issue, not all of us possess the skill (or money) to get those problems resolved.
That’s why some of us try to seek help from the more talented on the internet. Unfortunately, most of the time the results are far from our expectations. A similar situation happened to an American DJ and music producer, Thomas Wesley Pentz Jr., better known as Diplo, when he posted one of his pictures on Instagram.
Image credits: diplo
The photo posted on February 19, with a caption that read “Couldn’t get rid of these dudes behind me so please pretend they are not there and this picture is perfect” instantly attracted attention, gathering over 200k likes from Diplo’s 5 million followers.
Image credits: diplo
As Diplo passively complained about the people in his picture, his friend, a fellow musician, John Mayer, came to his rescue. Mayer apparently photoshopped all the people out the background and sent the picture to Diplo, although he kept a watermark on it and jokingly demanded $400 for its removal. The DJ, however, wasn’t about to throw any money away and posted the photo as it was. And then… the rest followed.
Image credits: johnmayer
In the following hours, Diplo posted even more edits of the same photo to his Instagram story, with increasing levels of hilarity. And people watching the situation unfold were having the time of their lives!
Image credits: diplo
Diplo and John Mayer are both professional musicians, so it’s not hard to see that this exchange between them is nothing more than just a good laugh. Both men are definitely aware of each other, as not only did they both date singer Katy Perry in the past, but also are, reportedly, working on a collaboration.
Image credits: diplo
Image credits: diplo
Here’s how the people who shared the snaps reacted on Twitter
Image credits: tylerrfarris
Image credits: _RobMcKenney
Image credits: tylerrfarris
Image credits: _RobMcKenney
Image credits: tylerrfarris
Image credits: Bob43237128
Image credits: momo_burst_out
Image credits: mchwllms5
Follow Us