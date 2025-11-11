Why Don’t You Play With Me?

Meet Luna – an adorable 35 pound, 2-year-old, little baby husky from Colorado. In the video, you can see her playing with her little stuffed sibling, and it looks like, well, only one of them is participating!
“Luna has always been a little weirdo”, the owner, Brad, told Bored Panda. “When she was only 4 months old it was her first winter and she would refuse to come inside. She would basically force me to eventually come chase her around the yard to get her inside.” Too cute.
More info: Instagram
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us