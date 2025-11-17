95 Marvel Tattoos That Would Make Stan Lee Proud

It’s funny how our love for the Marvel Universe can manifest in so many different ways. Some of us collect comics, action figures, or posters. Others engage in movie marathons and heated debates over the best Avenger or which Marvel superhero would win in an all-out battle royale. If you feel part of this, let us welcome you to our little corner of the internet, where we celebrate all things Marvel and, more specifically, Marvel tattoos!

Our love for the Marvel Universe runs deep. We’ve laughed, cried, and even tried to imitate Thor’s epic hair (results may vary was an understatement). We’ve bonded with friends, family, and strangers alike over our shared love for these incredible heroes. Now we’re bringing that passion to the world of body art because our love for superheroes is only matched by the one for tattoos and everything cool. From Avengers tattoos to intricate comic tattoos, we’ve scoured the virtual globe to bring you the best Marvel tattoo ideas.

Why, you ask? Because we believe that every superhero enthusiast should be able to showcase their love for the franchise, whether it’s an iconic Iron Man tattoo, a subtle Black Widow emblem, or an impressive full-sleeve featuring the Guardians of the Galaxy. For those of you who are intrigued by the idea of a Marvel-themed tattoo, we know it can be a daunting task to choose the perfect design, so we’ve taken the liberty of curating this comprehensive list to help you make your decision.

Now, we understand that not everyone might be on board with the idea of getting a tattoo. That’s totally fine! Even if you’re not looking to get inked yourself, we think you’ll still enjoy browsing through these incredible superhero tattoos. Don’t let us detain you any longer — scroll down and dive into the world of Marvel ink, where every tattoo tells a story and each design pays tribute to the incredible legacy of Stan Lee and the countless artists, writers, and actors who have brought these iconic characters to life!

#1 Infinity Groot

Image source: polillo_ink

#2 Wakanda

Image source: semexcecaotattoo

#3 Groot

Image source: rizostattoo

#4 Spiderman

Image source: carolinacaosavalle

#5 I Am Iron Man

Image source: kozo_tattoo

#6 Lawson

Image source: matsy__

#7 Tony Funko

Image source: cruel_tattoo

#8 Wanda And Sylvie Tattoos!

Image source: catsinthechief

#9 Deadpool

Image source: marveltats

#10 My New Spider-Sense Tattoo Done By Steph Alvarez At Main Street Tattoos In Merced, CA

Image source: MercedLocal

#11 Doctor Strange

Image source: peterhilgersart

#12 Deadpool Tattoo

Image source: gobgab.tattoo

#13 Wandavision/Marvel Universe Tribute By Jenn Small At Archery Tattoo In Charlotte, NC

Image source: garlandtograce

#14 Infinity Gauntlet Tattoo!

Image source: CPPhoenixRanger

#15 Moon Knight

Image source: nadelnest.tattoo.piercing

#16 Ghost Rider

Image source: spendlotattoo

#17 Stan Lee Tattoo By Bazil.412

Image source: wezsietattoo

#18 First Tattoo, Proud That It Is Marvel Themed

Image source: VincentYWCC

#19 Captain America vs. Spiderman By Kozo Tatto At Gida Tattoo Studio

Image source: lushtattoo

#20 Handpoked Deadpool

Image source: yoonneedle_tattooer

#21 Thor

Image source: troyslackink

#22 Ironman

Image source: gutocarvalhoink

#23 Mjölnir UV Ink Tattoo

Image source: KevlarYarmulke

#24 Under The Skin

Image source: netomendezz.tattoo

#25 Excelsior!

Image source: brokenmouser

#26 Signed Richard E. Grant Portrait From Marvel’s Loki By Josh Watson Of The 27 Club Tattoo Studio, London

Image source: Mrnwall93

#27 Dr. Strange

Image source: brunodtattoo

#28 Spiderman Tattoo

Image source:  black.minimal.tattoo

#29 Spider-Man

Image source: pagliarinalessandro

#30 Spiderman

Image source: benja.isekai.tattoo

#31 Marvel Tattoo

Image source: takacs_miklos

#32 Groot

Image source: kayneinklab

#33 Deadpool And Wolverine

Image source: marveltattooart

#34 Thanos

Image source: k_peanut_

#35 Hulk

Image source: samanta_tattoo

#36 Venom And Carnage On The Outer Thigh For Jamie

Image source: charles.oliver.tattoo

#37 Groot! Had A Blast On This One

Image source: tattootyson

#38 Loki

Image source: perwintattoo

#39 My Captain Marvel Tattoo By Troy Slack

Image source: Captain__Marvel

#40 Finally Got My Marvel Anti-Heroes Tattoo

Image source: The_Gosh_Darn_Avatar

#41 Figured Y’all Would Like My Friend’s Newest Tattoo

Image source: Tuna-No-Crust

#42 Spider-Man

Image source: marveltattooart

#43 Spidey-Sense Tattoo

Image source: iamditzy

#44 Yondu

Image source: davidcorden

#45 Magneto

Image source: alchemistsvalley

#46 Shield Of Captain America

Image source: 13agtattoo

#47 Wanda Maximoff – Really Loved Working On The Suit

Image source: jankyjake_tattoos

#48 Avengers

Image source: ireneparis.tattoo

#49 Hawkeye Inspired Arrow

Image source: vicmunitions

#50 Captain Marvel

Image source: hushanesthetic

#51 Spider-Man Villains

Image source: brandonsommerstattoo

#52 Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan By Dan Hodgepodge At Route 60 Tattoo, Pittsburgh

Image source: ZFunktopus

#53 Black Panther

Image source: phantom_avenger

#54 Vision

Image source: FeelTheDuck

#55 Moon Knight

Image source: honeybee.tattoos

#56 Bucky Barnes

Image source: marc_toon

#57 Ghost Rider Sleeve

Image source: tattoo1978

#58 Wolverine Tattoo

Image source: _fixie__t

#59 Spider-Man Rip Out Tattoo

Image source: Ryanthln-

#60 Gambit

Image source: kyle.chaney.tattoo

#61 Hello Groot

Image source: sergiotb_7

#62 Deadpool Tattoo

Image source: ink_district_heidelberg_

#63 Hulk Calf Tattoo

Image source: phreshink

#64 Infinity Gauntlet

Image source: aly.ink

#65 I Am Groot

Image source: michaelswertztattoo

#66 Baby Groot

Image source: guil.tattoo

#67 Deadpool Tattoo

Image source: lucarausi.tattoo

#68 Thor, Son Of Odin, God Of Thunder — Work Done At The 8th Expo Tattoo Vitória

Image source: nictattoo_

#69 Ant-Man Tattoo

Image source: davidhtattoo

#70 Marvel Tattoo

Image source: pe_petit

#71 Stormbreaker Tattoo

Image source: Dr_Infinite_Ghost

#72 Dr. Doom Tattoo

Image source: gualas_vat

#73 Daredevil Tattoos

Image source: tattoos_by_kelly

#74 Eye Of Agammoto Tattoo I Just Got

Image source: LolFukYou

#75 Iron Hand

Image source: ma_reeni

#76 Happy Groot

Image source: adamaguastattoos

#77 Part 3 Of My Marvel Sleeve By Sean Belida At White Light Tattoo In Bend, Oregon

Image source: joeysixshooter

#78 Dr. Doom Tattoo

Image source: usagilunaffxiv

#79 Wana

Image source: jamesmullintattoos

#80 Got My Dr. Doom Tattoo Today

Image source: BatMark94

#81 Spiderman And Captain America

Image source: caitlindrakemckay

#82 Venom Tattoo

Image source: dphantomtattoos

#83 Handpoke Spiderman

Image source: spaceghostpokes

#84 Doom Comic Strip

Image source: troymaboy

#85 Marvel Tattoo

Image source: inspirittattoo

#86 Spider-Man And Venom Collabration

Image source: isacthekid

#87 Guardians Of The Galaxy Cassette Tape For Taylor

Image source: christinatattooer

#88 Japanese Style Hulk By Blake Chambers At Mom’s Tattoos, Austin, TX

Image source: Severe-Tap5713

#89 Cyclops Tattoo

Image source: empty.projectmx

#90 Spiderman Tattoo

Image source: caccia.tatu

#91 Groot Tattoo

Image source: yayofamilia

#92 Venom Tattoo

Image source: rockylobomb_

#93 Spiderman Tattoo

Image source: somosarte000

#94 Hulk Tattoo

Image source: moninkatattooatelier

#95 Daredevil

Image source: futuro.final

