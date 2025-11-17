95 Marvel Tattoos That Would Make Stan Lee Proud

It’s funny how our love for the Marvel Universe can manifest in so many different ways. Some of us collect comics, action figures, or posters. Others engage in movie marathons and heated debates over the best Avenger or which Marvel superhero would win in an all-out battle royale. If you feel part of this, let us welcome you to our little corner of the internet, where we celebrate all things Marvel and, more specifically, Marvel tattoos!
Our love for the Marvel Universe runs deep. We’ve laughed, cried, and even tried to imitate Thor’s epic hair (results may vary was an understatement). We’ve bonded with friends, family, and strangers alike over our shared love for these incredible heroes. Now we’re bringing that passion to the world of body art because our love for superheroes is only matched by the one for tattoos and everything cool. From Avengers tattoos to intricate comic tattoos, we’ve scoured the virtual globe to bring you the best Marvel tattoo ideas.
Why, you ask? Because we believe that every superhero enthusiast should be able to showcase their love for the franchise, whether it’s an iconic Iron Man tattoo, a subtle Black Widow emblem, or an impressive full-sleeve featuring the Guardians of the Galaxy. For those of you who are intrigued by the idea of a Marvel-themed tattoo, we know it can be a daunting task to choose the perfect design, so we’ve taken the liberty of curating this comprehensive list to help you make your decision.
Now, we understand that not everyone might be on board with the idea of getting a tattoo. That’s totally fine! Even if you’re not looking to get inked yourself, we think you’ll still enjoy browsing through these incredible superhero tattoos. Don’t let us detain you any longer — scroll down and dive into the world of Marvel ink, where every tattoo tells a story and each design pays tribute to the incredible legacy of Stan Lee and the countless artists, writers, and actors who have brought these iconic characters to life!
#1 Infinity Groot
Image source: polillo_ink
#2 Wakanda
Image source: semexcecaotattoo
#3 Groot
Image source: rizostattoo
#4 Spiderman
Image source: carolinacaosavalle
#5 I Am Iron Man
Image source: kozo_tattoo
#6 Lawson
Image source: matsy__
#7 Tony Funko
Image source: cruel_tattoo
#8 Wanda And Sylvie Tattoos!
Image source: catsinthechief
#9 Deadpool
Image source: marveltats
#10 My New Spider-Sense Tattoo Done By Steph Alvarez At Main Street Tattoos In Merced, CA
Image source: MercedLocal
#11 Doctor Strange
Image source: peterhilgersart
#12 Deadpool Tattoo
Image source: gobgab.tattoo
#13 Wandavision/Marvel Universe Tribute By Jenn Small At Archery Tattoo In Charlotte, NC
Image source: garlandtograce
#14 Infinity Gauntlet Tattoo!
Image source: CPPhoenixRanger
#15 Moon Knight
Image source: nadelnest.tattoo.piercing
#16 Ghost Rider
Image source: spendlotattoo
#17 Stan Lee Tattoo By Bazil.412
Image source: wezsietattoo
#18 First Tattoo, Proud That It Is Marvel Themed
Image source: VincentYWCC
#19 Captain America vs. Spiderman By Kozo Tatto At Gida Tattoo Studio
Image source: lushtattoo
#20 Handpoked Deadpool
Image source: yoonneedle_tattooer
#21 Thor
Image source: troyslackink
#22 Ironman
Image source: gutocarvalhoink
#23 Mjölnir UV Ink Tattoo
Image source: KevlarYarmulke
#24 Under The Skin
Image source: netomendezz.tattoo
#25 Excelsior!
Image source: brokenmouser
#26 Signed Richard E. Grant Portrait From Marvel’s Loki By Josh Watson Of The 27 Club Tattoo Studio, London
Image source: Mrnwall93
#27 Dr. Strange
Image source: brunodtattoo
#28 Spiderman Tattoo
Image source: black.minimal.tattoo
#29 Spider-Man
Image source: pagliarinalessandro
#30 Spiderman
Image source: benja.isekai.tattoo
#31 Marvel Tattoo
Image source: takacs_miklos
#32 Groot
Image source: kayneinklab
#33 Deadpool And Wolverine
Image source: marveltattooart
#34 Thanos
Image source: k_peanut_
#35 Hulk
Image source: samanta_tattoo
#36 Venom And Carnage On The Outer Thigh For Jamie
Image source: charles.oliver.tattoo
#37 Groot! Had A Blast On This One
Image source: tattootyson
#38 Loki
Image source: perwintattoo
#39 My Captain Marvel Tattoo By Troy Slack
Image source: Captain__Marvel
#40 Finally Got My Marvel Anti-Heroes Tattoo
Image source: The_Gosh_Darn_Avatar
#41 Figured Y’all Would Like My Friend’s Newest Tattoo
Image source: Tuna-No-Crust
#42 Spider-Man
Image source: marveltattooart
#43 Spidey-Sense Tattoo
Image source: iamditzy
#44 Yondu
Image source: davidcorden
#45 Magneto
Image source: alchemistsvalley
#46 Shield Of Captain America
Image source: 13agtattoo
#47 Wanda Maximoff – Really Loved Working On The Suit
Image source: jankyjake_tattoos
#48 Avengers
Image source: ireneparis.tattoo
#49 Hawkeye Inspired Arrow
Image source: vicmunitions
#50 Captain Marvel
Image source: hushanesthetic
#51 Spider-Man Villains
Image source: brandonsommerstattoo
#52 Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan By Dan Hodgepodge At Route 60 Tattoo, Pittsburgh
Image source: ZFunktopus
#53 Black Panther
Image source: phantom_avenger
#54 Vision
Image source: FeelTheDuck
#55 Moon Knight
Image source: honeybee.tattoos
#56 Bucky Barnes
Image source: marc_toon
#57 Ghost Rider Sleeve
Image source: tattoo1978
#58 Wolverine Tattoo
Image source: _fixie__t
#59 Spider-Man Rip Out Tattoo
Image source: Ryanthln-
#60 Gambit
Image source: kyle.chaney.tattoo
#61 Hello Groot
Image source: sergiotb_7
#62 Deadpool Tattoo
Image source: ink_district_heidelberg_
#63 Hulk Calf Tattoo
Image source: phreshink
#64 Infinity Gauntlet
Image source: aly.ink
#65 I Am Groot
Image source: michaelswertztattoo
#66 Baby Groot
Image source: guil.tattoo
#67 Deadpool Tattoo
Image source: lucarausi.tattoo
#68 Thor, Son Of Odin, God Of Thunder — Work Done At The 8th Expo Tattoo Vitória
Image source: nictattoo_
#69 Ant-Man Tattoo
Image source: davidhtattoo
#70 Marvel Tattoo
Image source: pe_petit
#71 Stormbreaker Tattoo
Image source: Dr_Infinite_Ghost
#72 Dr. Doom Tattoo
Image source: gualas_vat
#73 Daredevil Tattoos
Image source: tattoos_by_kelly
#74 Eye Of Agammoto Tattoo I Just Got
Image source: LolFukYou
#75 Iron Hand
Image source: ma_reeni
#76 Happy Groot
Image source: adamaguastattoos
#77 Part 3 Of My Marvel Sleeve By Sean Belida At White Light Tattoo In Bend, Oregon
Image source: joeysixshooter
#78 Dr. Doom Tattoo
Image source: usagilunaffxiv
#79 Wana
Image source: jamesmullintattoos
#80 Got My Dr. Doom Tattoo Today
Image source: BatMark94
#81 Spiderman And Captain America
Image source: caitlindrakemckay
#82 Venom Tattoo
Image source: dphantomtattoos
#83 Handpoke Spiderman
Image source: spaceghostpokes
#84 Doom Comic Strip
Image source: troymaboy
#85 Marvel Tattoo
Image source: inspirittattoo
#86 Spider-Man And Venom Collabration
Image source: isacthekid
#87 Guardians Of The Galaxy Cassette Tape For Taylor
Image source: christinatattooer
#88 Japanese Style Hulk By Blake Chambers At Mom’s Tattoos, Austin, TX
Image source: Severe-Tap5713
#89 Cyclops Tattoo
Image source: empty.projectmx
#90 Spiderman Tattoo
Image source: caccia.tatu
#91 Groot Tattoo
Image source: yayofamilia
#92 Venom Tattoo
Image source: rockylobomb_
#93 Spiderman Tattoo
Image source: somosarte000
#94 Hulk Tattoo
Image source: moninkatattooatelier
#95 Daredevil
Image source: futuro.final
