40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Data is beautiful—and I’m in love. I swear it’s not just because of its gorgeous pie charts, voluptuous curves, and stunning axes… Promise! When it comes to showing off just how stunningly data can be presented, there’s no better to place to feast your eyes than the ‘Data is Beautiful’ subreddit that hosts a massive community of over 15.6 million people and which celebrated its 9th birthday in February.
The community is full of math, statistics, and art lovers, as well as professionals who use data every day. Often, they get so inspired by the eye-pleasing charts and graphs, they create their own and end up on the front page of Reddit.
We’ve collected some of the most aesthetic expressions of data found on r/DataIsBeautiful for you to enjoy, so scroll on down and have a peek, dear Pandas. As you dive deep into the world of stats, upvote the images that you liked the most. Remember, the charts love it when the numbers go up. (Pssst, the subreddit even has its own Twitter page and Discord server.)
I had a lovely chat with some of the moderators running the ‘Data is Beautiful’ community, including redditors NotABotStill and PHealthy. So be sure to read on for the in-depth insights they shared with Bored Panda about the ins and outs of how the small team of professionals manages the massive community of content creators. They’re a very friendly bunch, so you shouldn’t hesitate to join the community if you’re into charts, graphs, maps, or, well… simply love looking at pretty pictures.
#1 A Year Ago I Was Hospitalized For A Failed Suicide Attempt, I Decided Then, That I Wanted To Be Healthier And Happier; This Is What A Year Of Therapy And Proper Medication Can Do. Don’t Give Up
#2 My Anxiety Level vs. My Daughters Sentence
#3 People Killed In Terrorist Attacks In 2017: Europe (Blue) vs. Africa (Red)
#4 I Finished My Year Long Temperature Blanket!
#5 President Trump False Or Misleading Claims While In Office
#6 Us Elevation Tiles
#7 What Percent Of Social Media Content Are Ads?
#8 I Ran A Quick Poll Last Week On Digital Transformation
#9 Searches For International Men’s Day Peak Every International Women’s Day
#10 Trump Voters Are Less Likely To Have A College Degree
#11 Paths Of 800 Unmanned Bicycles Being Pushed Until They Fall Over
#12 Selected Leaders During The Queens Reign (Up To Now)
#13 My Experience Of Trying To Find A Job As A Pilot In The Last Four Months
#14 Area Of Land Burnt In Australia And Area Of Smoke Coverage Shown As Equivalent Area Over Europe
#15 Two Thousand Years Of Global Temperatures In Twenty Seconds
#16 Average Flag Colour By Latitude
#17 Passenger Fatalities Per Billion Passenger Miles
#18 Causes Of Financial Loss In The USA, 2011
#19 Most Popular Web Browsers Between 1995 And 2019
#20 My Wife Made This Blanket That Indicates A Certain Temperature For Every Day Of The Year. 2016 Pennsylvania
#21 Lyrical Composition Of Daft Punk’s ‘Around The World’
#22 Public Opinion Of Same-Sex Relations In The United States
#23 Us College Tuition & Fees vs. Overall Inflation
#24 The States In Blue Have A Combined Total Population Equal To Los Angeles County, In Red
#25 2020 Electoral Map If Only ____ Voted. Breakdown By Each Major Demographics
#26 Donald Trump’s Tweet Announcing His Covid-19 Diagnosis Is, By Far, His Most Liked Tweet Since Becoming Us President
#27 Distribution Of Snickers Letters In My Halloween Candy
#28 Tracking My Push-UPS In 2020. My New Year’s Resolution, Was To Do 100 Push-UPS In One Go. It Was A Slow Burn, Took Over 8 Months And 48 Attempts To Build Up My Strength And Stamina (Age 49)
#29 Google Year In Search 2020 Top Search Terms
#30 Attendance At Donald Trump’s Rally In Tulsa, Compared To The Number Of Tickets Trump Claimed Were Requested
#31 Harry Potter Characters: Screen Time vs. Mentions In The Books
#32 11 Different Brands Of Aa Batteries, Tested In Identical Flashlights
#33 The Popularity Of The Name ‘Karen’ Has Seen A Dramatic Decrease Within The Last Ten Years
#34 Cause Of Death – Reality vs. Google vs. Media
#35 Berlin Subway Map Compared To Its Real Geography
#36 Percent Of Air Per Bag Of Chips
#37 Top 10 Highest Covid-19 Donations With The Percentage Of Their Net Worth
#38 Blockbuster Video Us Store Locations Between 1986 And 2019
#39 Would You Rather Be Hot Or Cold?
#40 States Kanye West Received Votes In
