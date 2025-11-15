40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Data is beautiful—and I’m in love. I swear it’s not just because of its gorgeous pie charts, voluptuous curves, and stunning axes… Promise! When it comes to showing off just how stunningly data can be presented, there’s no better to place to feast your eyes than the ‘Data is Beautiful’ subreddit that hosts a massive community of over 15.6 million people and which celebrated its 9th birthday in February.

The community is full of math, statistics, and art lovers, as well as professionals who use data every day. Often, they get so inspired by the eye-pleasing charts and graphs, they create their own and end up on the front page of Reddit.

We’ve collected some of the most aesthetic expressions of data found on r/DataIsBeautiful for you to enjoy, so scroll on down and have a peek, dear Pandas. As you dive deep into the world of stats, upvote the images that you liked the most. Remember, the charts love it when the numbers go up. (Pssst, the subreddit even has its own Twitter page and Discord server.)

I had a lovely chat with some of the moderators running the ‘Data is Beautiful’ community, including redditors NotABotStill and PHealthy. So be sure to read on for the in-depth insights they shared with Bored Panda about the ins and outs of how the small team of professionals manages the massive community of content creators. They’re a very friendly bunch, so you shouldn’t hesitate to join the community if you’re into charts, graphs, maps, or, well… simply love looking at pretty pictures.

More info: Reddit | Twitter | Discord

#1 A Year Ago I Was Hospitalized For A Failed Suicide Attempt, I Decided Then, That I Wanted To Be Healthier And Happier; This Is What A Year Of Therapy And Proper Medication Can Do. Don’t Give Up

Image source: ryfry314

#2 My Anxiety Level vs. My Daughters Sentence

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: petrocity06

#3 People Killed In Terrorist Attacks In 2017: Europe (Blue) vs. Africa (Red)

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: valouhhh

#4 I Finished My Year Long Temperature Blanket!

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: taracala

#5 President Trump False Or Misleading Claims While In Office

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: fredfery

#6 Us Elevation Tiles

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: newishtodc

#7 What Percent Of Social Media Content Are Ads?

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: Onhech

#8 I Ran A Quick Poll Last Week On Digital Transformation

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: jcceagle

#9 Searches For International Men’s Day Peak Every International Women’s Day

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: R1zzles

#10 Trump Voters Are Less Likely To Have A College Degree

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: heresacorrection

#11 Paths Of 800 Unmanned Bicycles Being Pushed Until They Fall Over

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: comp615

#12 Selected Leaders During The Queens Reign (Up To Now)

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: already-taken-wtf

#13 My Experience Of Trying To Find A Job As A Pilot In The Last Four Months

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: Colin1236

#14 Area Of Land Burnt In Australia And Area Of Smoke Coverage Shown As Equivalent Area Over Europe

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: neilrkaye

#15 Two Thousand Years Of Global Temperatures In Twenty Seconds

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: bgregory98

#16 Average Flag Colour By Latitude

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: richieahb

#17 Passenger Fatalities Per Billion Passenger Miles

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: theimpossiblesalad

#18 Causes Of Financial Loss In The USA, 2011

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: breck

#19 Most Popular Web Browsers Between 1995 And 2019

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: PieChartPirate

#20 My Wife Made This Blanket That Indicates A Certain Temperature For Every Day Of The Year. 2016 Pennsylvania

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: BluSkyHeisenberg

#21 Lyrical Composition Of Daft Punk’s ‘Around The World’

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: _The_Mattmatician

#22 Public Opinion Of Same-Sex Relations In The United States

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: theimpossiblesalad

#23 Us College Tuition & Fees vs. Overall Inflation

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: chartr

#24 The States In Blue Have A Combined Total Population Equal To Los Angeles County, In Red

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: AlbinoInterior

#25 2020 Electoral Map If Only ____ Voted. Breakdown By Each Major Demographics

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: dustingibson

#26 Donald Trump’s Tweet Announcing His Covid-19 Diagnosis Is, By Far, His Most Liked Tweet Since Becoming Us President

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: nathcun

#27 Distribution Of Snickers Letters In My Halloween Candy

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: doghaircut

#28 Tracking My Push-UPS In 2020. My New Year’s Resolution, Was To Do 100 Push-UPS In One Go. It Was A Slow Burn, Took Over 8 Months And 48 Attempts To Build Up My Strength And Stamina (Age 49)

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: exmoor456

#29 Google Year In Search 2020 Top Search Terms

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: informatica6

#30 Attendance At Donald Trump’s Rally In Tulsa, Compared To The Number Of Tickets Trump Claimed Were Requested

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: JPAnalyst

#31 Harry Potter Characters: Screen Time vs. Mentions In The Books

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: chartr

#32 11 Different Brands Of Aa Batteries, Tested In Identical Flashlights

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: thecrispiestbacon

#33 The Popularity Of The Name ‘Karen’ Has Seen A Dramatic Decrease Within The Last Ten Years

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: POUUER

#34 Cause Of Death – Reality vs. Google vs. Media

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: aaronpenne

#35 Berlin Subway Map Compared To Its Real Geography

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: vinnivinnivinni

#36 Percent Of Air Per Bag Of Chips

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: doughilarious

#37 Top 10 Highest Covid-19 Donations With The Percentage Of Their Net Worth

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: keshava7

#38 Blockbuster Video Us Store Locations Between 1986 And 2019

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: V1Analytics

#39 Would You Rather Be Hot Or Cold?

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: matts41

#40 States Kanye West Received Votes In

40 Interesting Charts People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things

Image source: Dremarious

