114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Human beings are remarkably good at solving problems. We will find a solution, no matter the cost. But for many folks, “solving the problem” and “solving the problem well” are two very different things.
These are the people whose work is likely to be featured on the DiWHY subreddit. The page profile pretty much explains what they are all about: “Where (subpar) projects from DIY live prosperously.” Sure, the efforts are commendable. The outcomes? That will probably leave you with mixed feelings.
Scroll through to see what the great people of the internet have come up with.
#1 This Is How My Wife Decided To Fix The Leaky Tap
Image source: calpol55
#2 My Parents: We Don’t Need A Paint Roller
Image source: KiddieSpread
#3 Roommate Painted The Toilet Seat And Lid I Don’t Know Why
Image source: RegularHorror8008135
You have to tip your hat to people who will choose to DIY something even when they lack the skill for it. That’s because creating something by hand is known to bring happiness and improved mental health.
According to psychiatrist and author Dr. Carrie Barron, creating or repairing something makes us feel vital and effective.
#4 My Uncle’s Christmas Tree
Image source: Sketch_Crush
#5 Man Laptops Are Getting Hot
Image source: xReaperOmega
#6 Going Home For Thanksgiving Never Ceases To Amaze Me At What My Father Can Come Up With
Image source: Metalgreek
“It isn’t as much about reaching one’s potential as doing something interesting–less about ambition and more about living,” Dr. Barron explained. “When we are dissolved in a deeply absorbing task, we lose self-consciousness and pass the time in a contented state.”
Dr. Barron adds that creating something with your hands not only fosters pride and satisfaction, but also “channels inner stirrings” and fosters growth.
#7 This Absolute Monstrosity
Image source: nahog99
#8 I Present You – The Mailwave!
Image source: Fryphax
#9 My Dad Painted The Light Yellow
Image source: yasbo
It is also expected that you’ll show more appreciation for something you’ve created, even if you know deep down it isn’t up to par with normal standards.
Marketing professor Utpal Dholakia calls this the “self-creation” effect, where people not only admire what they made more, but also approach it more mindfully when consuming it.
#10 We’ll Use Liquid Nails To Put This Mantle On The Wall For Our TV, And It Should Be Perfect
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#11 Too Broke And Lazy To Buy Shower Curtain Rings When I Moved Into My Apartment, So I Present To You My Solution. Zip Ties
Image source: rohlovely
#12 When The Builder Decides The Toilet’s The Perfect Place To Rinse Off His Tools
Image source: nightmarecustomers
“When we make things, we become active creators, which leads us to consume these products prudently and consciously, to enjoy the consumption experience to a greater degree, and to add to our happiness,” Dholakia explained.
#13 You Had One Job… And Somehow Still Missed It
Image source: classicrockstoneyard
#14 Dearly Beloved, We’re Gathered Here Today… To Figure Out What’s For Dinner Lmao
Image source: jeff.inspects.abuyerschoice
#15 I’m No Electrician, But I Think I’ve Solved The Mystery Of Why Changing The Lightbulbs Didn’t Work
Image source: gardenpea
Meanwhile, there is also the IKEA effect. And yes, it is named after the world-renowned Swedish furniture retailer.
Like the self-creation effect, the IKEA effect occurs when people see increased value in things they partially created. But according to psychologist Dr. Mark Travers, it is primarily driven by cognitive biases.
#16 My Mom Tried To Make A Cane For My Dad
Image source: crazinem
#17 That Is An Actual Piece Of Bread.. Covered In Cement, Being Used As A Table Coaster
Image source: Dominik_DarkLight
#18 This Is So Stupid I’m Actually Mad Rn
Image source: pirateanimal
“This increased valuation is not merely a sentimental attachment—it has been associated with a measurable increase in how much individuals are willing to pay for their self-made creations compared to similar pre-assembled items,” Dr. Travers wrote.
#19 So I Posted This On Pics And I Was Really Proud Of It And Someone Said This Is Bad I Should Feel Bad And Post It Here. So Here I Am
Image source: injaneinthemembrane
#20 Just Saw This On Twitter
Image source: gembet
#21 This Dread Bed
Image source: Dry-Context-3590
Dr. Travers reiterated that such efforts are never in vain, no matter how “silly” the project may seem. As “questionable” as many of these projects may seem, it is always worth recognizing the work behind them.
“Each endeavor, no matter how small, has the potential to become an invaluable source of pride and joy,” Dr. Travers wrote.
#22 We Built A Double Decker Couch :)
Image source: Yeebees
#23 About 15 Years Ago I Got Drunk And Nicked A Security Camera. The Next Day I Gutted It And Put A Lightbulb In. It’s Been Stowed Away Ever Since Until Today
Image source: Grothorious
#24 “Kids Don’t Like It”
Image source: ghansie10
#25 My Friend’s Phone’s Touchscreen Stopped Working So He’s Using A Mouse
Image source: axxenmardok
#26 Why Have I Done This
Image source: Appropriate-Bank-883
#27 I’m Scared
Image source: Ilovemychicken1013
#28 How To Upcycle A Meat Grinder
Image source: spezi_is_life
#29 Excuse Me I Need To Ride My Piece Of Wood To School
Image source: The-Quantum-Man
#30 This Brick Car
Image source: Giloncho
#31 I Made A Sweater Out Of Dryer Fluff
Image source: disco1978
#32 I Know A Guy Who Can Do It Cheaper
Image source: SafeDirection9454
#33 Kitchen Counter/Stairs Hybrid
Image source: ShadowsGirl9
#34 I Love My New House But I Cringe Every Time I Walk Past This
Image source: FriendlySceptic
#35 Aunt’s Last Renters Cut A Hole In The Air Duct
Image source: KlonoaOfTheWind
#36 I Made A Thing
Image source: infinitytec
#37 The Floor In The Bathroom Of My New Place Is Just Aluminium Tread Tiles
Image source: chapmouse
#38 I Tried To Move A Ceramic Sink Off The Wall To Paint Behind It. I Should Have Had A 2nd Person Helping Me And It Did Not Go Well. Several Emergency Room Stitches At 4am Were Required
Image source: Chip_mint
#39 When Your Helper Moonlights As Spider-Man. At Least He’s Committed To Sealing The Leak
Image source: above_all_plumbing_pros
#40 Old Is Gold
Image source: dsv_fixer
#41 When The Disconnect Box Starts Looking Like A Battery-Powered Science Experiment, It’s Time To Call An Electrician
Image source: oneanddoneelectric
#42 No Junction Box. No Protection. No Excuse
Image source: oneanddoneelectric
#43 I Made Headphones With Integrated Cd Player, Remote Control, Battery, Disc Storage, And Jewel Box Compartment
Image source: pudjam667
#44 Something I Found On Twitter
Image source: buttereds4ndwich
#45 Made A Watermelonboy And Tested It Out In Public
Image source: cedishappy
#46 This Toilet Seat Cover
Image source: Ubui
#47 Incognito Barefoot “Shoes”
Image source: DEEP_SEA_MAX
#48 A Woman On My Timeline Has A “Remote Stick”, Because Her Family Loses The TV Remote So Often
Image source: Skytrip
#49 My Girlfriend Is Disgusted By My Resourcefulness
Image source: romulan267
#50 Repurposed Jeans :(
Image source: Regallybeagley
#51 As A Teenager I Made A Duct Tape And Chainmail Frisbee
Image source: LegoJack
#52 Soo… Yeah
Image source: SlowlyDriftin_
#53 Porcelain With Handpainted Ants
Image source: FoRealDoh
#54 DIY Amber Encased Nails 💅
Image source: rinvevo
#55 Why Were They Fired
Image source: berniemax
#56 My Door Was Loose, Some Of The Screws In The Hinges. Landlord Did The Renovation Themselves
Image source: RainbowUnicornDrag
#57 My Friend Went To Look At An Apartment Today And This Was The “Shower”
Image source: chinchillen
#58 Stylish
Image source: Fwanko
#59 Rate My Husband’s Paint Job
Image source: Every-Swimmer458
#60 Was Told My Carrot Hand Belonged Here
Image source: L0rdDino
#61 “Can You Pass The Salt Before It Falls Into The Trough Again Please”
Image source: libertetrading
#62 Thank You For Your Service
Image source: MaxBetanoid
#63 I Hate It But Kind Of Like It!
Image source: slothmk1
#64 I Don’t Even Know Where To Start With This
Image source: NameShortage
#65 This Great Wall Of China
Image source: McDirty09
#66 My Partner And I Did 5 Minute Crafts As Our Christmas Gifts To Each Other
Image source: coralie_ann
#67 This “Up-Cycled” Hot Water Bottle Necklace
Image source: mackycormacky
#68 Diwtf
Image source: dianaateme
#69 I Didn’t Have A Lampshade So I Made One Myself
Image source: Pauu3r
#70 This Makes Me Irrationally Angry
Image source: Alternative_Owl5866
#71 Those Bathroom Tiles
Image source: Joald
#72 I Made A Ram Guitar Pick
Image source: BlackAngus03
#73 The More You Think About It The Worse It Gets
Image source: gebali
#74 Spaghetti Balls??
Image source: ctibu
#75 My Dad’s Razor
Image source: Fukushime
#76 Guy On Letgo Turned 2 Expensive Kitchen Appliances Into Lamps
Image source: beecrafts
#77 When We Made My Coworker A DIY Book I Submitted “Use Tape Instead Of A Shelf”
Image source: passiertdirdasoefter
#78 Made This Tooth Ring A Few Months Ago
Image source: GraveMetallum
#79 This Is How My Father Has Decided To Rig Up The Router
Image source: Waffles_and_Waffles
#80 The Gaming Chair
Image source: Gurtek86
#81 I Walked In My Brother’s Room This Morning And Saw This On His Counter
Image source: _-coffee_-
#82 Wheel Cover
Image source: harmanesh
#83 Can’t Say I’ve Seen Something Like This
Image source: Zzazy1
#84 My Boss Thought These Were A Good Idea
Image source: Kattivakk
#85 This Couch Cover At An Air B&b
Image source: Animarchy666
#86 Canadian Tuxedo Couch
Image source: MaxtheMighty
#87 Couch Repair
Image source: Machinefun
#88 Wooden Fireplace
Image source: LowYak3
#89 I Made My GF A Pillow Out Of My Chest Hair So She Can Pretend She’s Laying On My Chest Every Night
Image source: reillyfitz
#90 DIY Fail
Image source: sal6ado
#91 I Don’t Even Know What To Say
Image source: duke1722
#92 1. Find A Dead Beetle. 2. Cover It In Hot Glue. 3.fashion
Image source: [deleted]
#93 My Dad’s Hot Glue And Silver Spray Paint Lampshade 😅
Image source: Max-1995
#94 Liam Nissan
Image source: bruce_forscythe
#95 Bean Burrito
Image source: Emerald_Triangle
#96 Meat Always Shrinks When I Cook It But Not Anymore!
Image source: Sebastian294
#97 I Made An Interesting Ring From An Old National Geographic Article
Image source: Domestica
#98 The Hottest Freshest Pizza To Ever Be Delivered
Image source: thisandthis
#99 I Ate An Orange And Stitched The Peel Back Together Because I Was Bored
Image source: entropy-fan
#100 I Made A Candle From The Wax Casing Of Baby Bel Cheeses
Image source: ThatGuyInTheCornerEd
#101 “Therapy Chairs” For Childrens’ Hospital Were Rejected. Wonder Why?
Image source: nohopeforthekids
#102 125 Pound Hairball Made By A Barber
Image source: Mr_PoodlePants
#103 Our Landlord Hired A Plumber To Fix Our Toilet. He Said He’d Put Some Sealant Behind It To Stop It From Moving. Can You Tell Me What’s Wrong With This Picture?
Image source: JezzaX86
#104 I Feel Like This Belongs Here
Image source: SirPat_
#105 Concrete And Horseshoe Kettleball Found At A Goodwill In Sweet Home Alabama
Image source: busi74
#106 My Computer I Decided To Build In A Jerry Can
Image source: Munken46
#107 This Paperweight I Made With My Wisdom Teeth A Couple Years Back
Image source: emillionurr
#108 Found On R/Mildlyinteresting Thought It Belonged Here
Image source: i_am_chewbacca
#109 I Made A Curtain Of Worm On A Strings And I Feel Like It Fits Here
Image source: ifreakinglovepancake
#110 Hot Glue Bowls I Found At My Boyfriend’s House
Image source: dreatheplaya
#111 The “Infrared Sauna” My Dad Made
Image source: TheSlayer51_
#112 Circuit Board Knifes
Image source: Machinefun
#113 Rip The Antique Globe Underneath All This
Image source: guessimkindaemo
#114 I Didn’t Have A Saw And My Neighbour With One Was Out Of Town
Image source: QueueTee314
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