114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

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Human beings are remarkably good at solving problems. We will find a solution, no matter the cost. But for many folks, “solving the problem” and “solving the problem well” are two very different things. 

These are the people whose work is likely to be featured on the DiWHY subreddit. The page profile pretty much explains what they are all about: “Where (subpar) projects from DIY live prosperously.” Sure, the efforts are commendable. The outcomes? That will probably leave you with mixed feelings

Scroll through to see what the great people of the internet have come up with.

#1 This Is How My Wife Decided To Fix The Leaky Tap

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: calpol55

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

#2 My Parents: We Don’t Need A Paint Roller

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: KiddieSpread

#3 Roommate Painted The Toilet Seat And Lid I Don’t Know Why

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: RegularHorror8008135

You have to tip your hat to people who will choose to DIY something even when they lack the skill for it. That’s because creating something by hand is known to bring happiness and improved mental health. 

According to psychiatrist and author Dr. Carrie Barron, creating or repairing something makes us feel vital and effective.

#4 My Uncle’s Christmas Tree

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Sketch_Crush

#5 Man Laptops Are Getting Hot

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: xReaperOmega

#6 Going Home For Thanksgiving Never Ceases To Amaze Me At What My Father Can Come Up With

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Metalgreek

“It isn’t as much about reaching one’s potential as doing something interesting–less about ambition and more about living,” Dr. Barron explained. “When we are dissolved in a deeply absorbing task, we lose self-consciousness and pass the time in a contented state.”

Dr. Barron adds that creating something with your hands not only fosters pride and satisfaction, but also “channels inner stirrings” and fosters growth.

#7 This Absolute Monstrosity

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: nahog99

#8 I Present You – The Mailwave!

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Fryphax

#9 My Dad Painted The Light Yellow

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: yasbo

It is also expected that you’ll show more appreciation for something you’ve created, even if you know deep down it isn’t up to par with normal standards. 

Marketing professor Utpal Dholakia calls this the “self-creation” effect, where people not only admire what they made more, but also approach it more mindfully when consuming it.

#10 We’ll Use Liquid Nails To Put This Mantle On The Wall For Our TV, And It Should Be Perfect

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#11 Too Broke And Lazy To Buy Shower Curtain Rings When I Moved Into My Apartment, So I Present To You My Solution. Zip Ties

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: rohlovely

#12 When The Builder Decides The Toilet’s The Perfect Place To Rinse Off His Tools

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: nightmarecustomers

“When we make things, we become active creators, which leads us to consume these products prudently and consciously, to enjoy the consumption experience to a greater degree, and to add to our happiness,” Dholakia explained

#13 You Had One Job… And Somehow Still Missed It

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: classicrockstoneyard

#14 Dearly Beloved, We’re Gathered Here Today… To Figure Out What’s For Dinner Lmao

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: jeff.inspects.abuyerschoice

#15 I’m No Electrician, But I Think I’ve Solved The Mystery Of Why Changing The Lightbulbs Didn’t Work

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: gardenpea

Meanwhile, there is also the IKEA effect. And yes, it is named after the world-renowned Swedish furniture retailer. 

Like the self-creation effect, the IKEA effect occurs when people see increased value in things they partially created. But according to psychologist Dr. Mark Travers, it is primarily driven by cognitive biases. 

#16 My Mom Tried To Make A Cane For My Dad

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: crazinem

#17 That Is An Actual Piece Of Bread.. Covered In Cement, Being Used As A Table Coaster

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Dominik_DarkLight

#18 This Is So Stupid I’m Actually Mad Rn

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: pirateanimal

“This increased valuation is not merely a sentimental attachment—it has been associated with a measurable increase in how much individuals are willing to pay for their self-made creations compared to similar pre-assembled items,” Dr. Travers wrote.

#19 So I Posted This On Pics And I Was Really Proud Of It And Someone Said This Is Bad I Should Feel Bad And Post It Here. So Here I Am

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: injaneinthemembrane

#20 Just Saw This On Twitter

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: gembet

#21 This Dread Bed

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Dry-Context-3590

Dr. Travers reiterated that such efforts are never in vain, no matter how “silly” the project may seem. As “questionable” as many of these projects may seem, it is always worth recognizing the work behind them. 

“Each endeavor, no matter how small, has the potential to become an invaluable source of pride and joy,” Dr. Travers wrote.

#22 We Built A Double Decker Couch :)

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Yeebees

#23 About 15 Years Ago I Got Drunk And Nicked A Security Camera. The Next Day I Gutted It And Put A Lightbulb In. It’s Been Stowed Away Ever Since Until Today

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Grothorious

#24 “Kids Don’t Like It”

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: ghansie10

#25 My Friend’s Phone’s Touchscreen Stopped Working So He’s Using A Mouse

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: axxenmardok

#26 Why Have I Done This

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Appropriate-Bank-883

#27 I’m Scared

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Ilovemychicken1013

#28 How To Upcycle A Meat Grinder

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: spezi_is_life

#29 Excuse Me I Need To Ride My Piece Of Wood To School

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: The-Quantum-Man

#30 This Brick Car

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Giloncho

#31 I Made A Sweater Out Of Dryer Fluff

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: disco1978

#32 I Know A Guy Who Can Do It Cheaper

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: SafeDirection9454

#33 Kitchen Counter/Stairs Hybrid

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: ShadowsGirl9

#34 I Love My New House But I Cringe Every Time I Walk Past This

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: FriendlySceptic

#35 Aunt’s Last Renters Cut A Hole In The Air Duct

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: KlonoaOfTheWind

#36 I Made A Thing

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: infinitytec

#37 The Floor In The Bathroom Of My New Place Is Just Aluminium Tread Tiles

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: chapmouse

#38 I Tried To Move A Ceramic Sink Off The Wall To Paint Behind It. I Should Have Had A 2nd Person Helping Me And It Did Not Go Well. Several Emergency Room Stitches At 4am Were Required

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Chip_mint

#39 When Your Helper Moonlights As Spider-Man. At Least He’s Committed To Sealing The Leak

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: above_all_plumbing_pros

#40 Old Is Gold

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: dsv_fixer

#41 When The Disconnect Box Starts Looking Like A Battery-Powered Science Experiment, It’s Time To Call An Electrician

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: oneanddoneelectric

#42 No Junction Box. No Protection. No Excuse

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: oneanddoneelectric

#43 I Made Headphones With Integrated Cd Player, Remote Control, Battery, Disc Storage, And Jewel Box Compartment

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: pudjam667

#44 Something I Found On Twitter

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: buttereds4ndwich

#45 Made A Watermelonboy And Tested It Out In Public

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: cedishappy

#46 This Toilet Seat Cover

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Ubui

#47 Incognito Barefoot “Shoes”

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: DEEP_SEA_MAX

#48 A Woman On My Timeline Has A “Remote Stick”, Because Her Family Loses The TV Remote So Often

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Skytrip

#49 My Girlfriend Is Disgusted By My Resourcefulness

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: romulan267

#50 Repurposed Jeans :(

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Regallybeagley

#51 As A Teenager I Made A Duct Tape And Chainmail Frisbee

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: LegoJack

#52 Soo… Yeah

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: SlowlyDriftin_

#53 Porcelain With Handpainted Ants

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: FoRealDoh

#54 DIY Amber Encased Nails 💅

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: rinvevo

#55 Why Were They Fired

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: berniemax

#56 My Door Was Loose, Some Of The Screws In The Hinges. Landlord Did The Renovation Themselves

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: RainbowUnicornDrag

#57 My Friend Went To Look At An Apartment Today And This Was The “Shower”

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: chinchillen

#58 Stylish

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Fwanko

#59 Rate My Husband’s Paint Job

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Every-Swimmer458

#60 Was Told My Carrot Hand Belonged Here

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: L0rdDino

#61 “Can You Pass The Salt Before It Falls Into The Trough Again Please”

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: libertetrading

#62 Thank You For Your Service

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: MaxBetanoid

#63 I Hate It But Kind Of Like It!

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: slothmk1

#64 I Don’t Even Know Where To Start With This

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: NameShortage

#65 This Great Wall Of China

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: McDirty09

#66 My Partner And I Did 5 Minute Crafts As Our Christmas Gifts To Each Other

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: coralie_ann

#67 This “Up-Cycled” Hot Water Bottle Necklace

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: mackycormacky

#68 Diwtf

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: dianaateme

#69 I Didn’t Have A Lampshade So I Made One Myself

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Pauu3r

#70 This Makes Me Irrationally Angry

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Alternative_Owl5866

#71 Those Bathroom Tiles

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Joald

#72 I Made A Ram Guitar Pick

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: BlackAngus03

#73 The More You Think About It The Worse It Gets

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: gebali

#74 Spaghetti Balls??

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: ctibu

#75 My Dad’s Razor

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Fukushime

#76 Guy On Letgo Turned 2 Expensive Kitchen Appliances Into Lamps

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: beecrafts

#77 When We Made My Coworker A DIY Book I Submitted “Use Tape Instead Of A Shelf”

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: passiertdirdasoefter

#78 Made This Tooth Ring A Few Months Ago

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: GraveMetallum

#79 This Is How My Father Has Decided To Rig Up The Router

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Waffles_and_Waffles

#80 The Gaming Chair

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Gurtek86

#81 I Walked In My Brother’s Room This Morning And Saw This On His Counter

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: _-coffee_-

#82 Wheel Cover

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: harmanesh

#83 Can’t Say I’ve Seen Something Like This

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Zzazy1

#84 My Boss Thought These Were A Good Idea

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Kattivakk

#85 This Couch Cover At An Air B&b

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Animarchy666

#86 Canadian Tuxedo Couch

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: MaxtheMighty

#87 Couch Repair

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Machinefun

#88 Wooden Fireplace

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: LowYak3

#89 I Made My GF A Pillow Out Of My Chest Hair So She Can Pretend She’s Laying On My Chest Every Night

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: reillyfitz

#90 DIY Fail

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: sal6ado

#91 I Don’t Even Know What To Say

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: duke1722

#92 1. Find A Dead Beetle. 2. Cover It In Hot Glue. 3.fashion

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

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#93 My Dad’s Hot Glue And Silver Spray Paint Lampshade 😅

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Max-1995

#94 Liam Nissan

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: bruce_forscythe

#95 Bean Burrito

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Emerald_Triangle

#96 Meat Always Shrinks When I Cook It But Not Anymore!

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Sebastian294

#97 I Made An Interesting Ring From An Old National Geographic Article

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Domestica

#98 The Hottest Freshest Pizza To Ever Be Delivered

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: thisandthis

#99 I Ate An Orange And Stitched The Peel Back Together Because I Was Bored

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: entropy-fan

#100 I Made A Candle From The Wax Casing Of Baby Bel Cheeses

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: ThatGuyInTheCornerEd

#101 “Therapy Chairs” For Childrens’ Hospital Were Rejected. Wonder Why?

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: nohopeforthekids

#102 125 Pound Hairball Made By A Barber

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Mr_PoodlePants

#103 Our Landlord Hired A Plumber To Fix Our Toilet. He Said He’d Put Some Sealant Behind It To Stop It From Moving. Can You Tell Me What’s Wrong With This Picture?

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: JezzaX86

#104 I Feel Like This Belongs Here

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: SirPat_

#105 Concrete And Horseshoe Kettleball Found At A Goodwill In Sweet Home Alabama

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: busi74

#106 My Computer I Decided To Build In A Jerry Can

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Munken46

#107 This Paperweight I Made With My Wisdom Teeth A Couple Years Back

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: emillionurr

#108 Found On R/Mildlyinteresting Thought It Belonged Here

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: i_am_chewbacca

#109 I Made A Curtain Of Worm On A Strings And I Feel Like It Fits Here

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: ifreakinglovepancake

#110 Hot Glue Bowls I Found At My Boyfriend’s House

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: dreatheplaya

#111 The “Infrared Sauna” My Dad Made

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: TheSlayer51_

#112 Circuit Board Knifes

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: Machinefun

#113 Rip The Antique Globe Underneath All This

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: guessimkindaemo

#114 I Didn’t Have A Saw And My Neighbour With One Was Out Of Town

114 DIY Projects That Started With Big Dreams And Ended With Results Nobody Could Have Predicted

Image source: QueueTee314

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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