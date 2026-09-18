70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

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America, land of the free and home of the broke. It’s easy for non-Americans to sit back and point fingers, because at least then we aren’t crying about our own dire situations (except if you’re Scandinavian, in which case, please just let us have this one). But when Americans themselves start joining the conversation, that’s when you know the situation has moved beyond commentary and into something that probably calls for therapy.

The r/workreform subreddit understands that the way to spread the word of the weary is through sometimes funny and mostly frightening observations in image form. It is the language of the people, and it is both healing and heartbreaking in one square of revealing pixels.

Reflections made in under 140 characters, shocking charts that put things into perspective, and dystopian photos that speak louder than words ever could. These are the realities of corporate America, and they aren’t pretty.

#1 Tuesday Morning Reminder: All Workers Deserve Paid Sick Leave

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: AFL_CIO

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

#2 Yeah

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: Character-Stretch697

#3 Working Class And The Billionaire Class Both Have Worries

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: zzill6

These numbers and nuances don’t really make sense to non-Americans. And even people who live stateside might need to see it in writing to grasp the absurdity of it all. The federal minimum wage has sat at $7.25 an hour since 2009, the longest stretch without an increase in its history.

Full-time at that rate earns $15,080 a year before Uncle Sam comes knocking. A YouGov survey shows that 68% of Americans call that poverty-level income, and they are not being dramatic. The average cost of a studio apartment in the United States is about $20,868 annually, based on a national average of $1,739 per month. So if you are paying attention, you will see the math ain’t mathing.

#4 Same Groceries, 130% More

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: gashtal_man

#5 We Americans Are Working Instead Of Living. It’s Not That Way In The Rest Of The Developed World

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: zzill6

#6 Corporate Greed Is Making Us All Poorer

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: UnitedLab6476

Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Walmart, Amazon, Starbucks, Chipotle, and Darden Restaurants are among the country’s biggest employers, and they are also some of its least generous. Forbes reports that many of their workers qualify for SNAP and Medicaid to make ends meet, which means American taxpayers are effectively subsidizing the payroll costs of some of the most profitable companies on the planet. It is a form of corporate welfare that nobody exactly voted for.

How profitable, you might ask? Amazon posted a net profit of $77.7 billion in 2025. Meta brought home $60.458 billion. Not revenue (that’s an even more disgusting number). Profit. The money left over after every expense is covered, and the earnings call has been smiled through. Nobody is arguing that companies should not make money. The argument is that the person sorting your two-day delivery should not need food stamps to get through the month.

#7 Wth

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: sillychillly

#8 Wow Look At That – Bernie Sanders Is Right Yet Again

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: GrandpaChainz

#9 Starbucks Is Disgusting. They’re So Scared Of Their Workers That They Illegally Retaliated Against A High School Student

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: GrandpaChainz

If you are reading this article from a lounge chair somewhere on holiday, you are probably not a minimum wage worker in America. This is because the United States has zero federally mandated paid days off. Zero. Federal law treats time off as a private arrangement between employer and employee, which sounds balanced until you remember that one party in that arrangement controls the other’s health insurance.

As one of these infographics will teach you, France mandates 30 paid days per year. Germany offers 20. The UK gives 28. The US offers at-will employment and best of luck out there. The one federal provision is the Family and Medical Leave Act, which grants up to 12 weeks of job-protected leave for serious medical or family situations. It is unpaid. So if you need surgery or have just had a baby, the law guarantees your job will still be there. Your landlord, however, is not legally required to give a single thought to any of it.

#10 The Rich Will Always Find A Way To Blame The Poor

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: -Xoz-

#11 This Is A Crime Against Humanity For Which Unitedhealthcare’s Execs Should Be Put On Trial

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: GrandpaChainz

#12 Unacceptable

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: TeenPanter

None of this is news to the people actually living it. A YouGov and Bankrate survey found that 77% of Americans feel financially insecure, and 55% believe a household income of $200,000 or more is what financial freedom actually looks like. The median income at the time of that poll was just $31,099. To some, it might look like pessimism. But it is just basic arithmetic, and it is the entire premise that this online community is trying to drive home.

#13 Hell Yeah They Should Pay For Our Time

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: DaFunkJunkie

#14 Many Such Cases

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: Bitter-Gur-4613

#15 Who Would Have Thought

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: tonypotenza

This Reddit sub is not just venting into the void. It has an impressively clear list of political objectives. “Mandatory prison time for union busting and wage theft. A national minimum wage of at least $25 an hour. Universal family and medical leave. Tuition-free college and trade schools. The PRO Act, which would make it significantly easier for workers to organize.” In most developed countries, several of them already exist, so they aren’t asking for mountains to be moved here.

#16 The “As Long As I’ve Got Mine.” Attitude Is A Reason Problems Don’t Get Solved In America

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: zzill6

#17 Unions Also Protect Your Employment From Being Terminated For Bull Reasons

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: GrandpaChainz

#18 This Is An Indictment Of Both The Cost Of Housing And Education In America

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: zzill6

The philosophy underneath all of it is fairly simple: income inequality is the main driver of lower living standards, workers are stronger together than apart, and a living wage should not be a radical concept. The community is also deliberate about staying focused, because historically, the fastest way to squash a labor movement is to fracture it over everything except the thing everyone agrees on. They are aware of that playbook, and they are not interested in running it again.

#19 Americans In The 1950s Couldn’t Imagine This Is What America Would Become

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: zzill6

#20 Teachers Deserve More. More Money, More Respect, More Input, More Autonomy. Support Our Teachers

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: HolyForkingBrit

#21 They’re Not Even Paying Us More. This Inflation Is Unnatural

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: sillychillly

The American Dream was coined by historian James Truslow Adams in 1931, defined as a land where life should be richer for everyone regardless of birth or position. That was during the Great Depression, which means the concept arrived already playing defense. It survived, mutated, and eventually became the intellectual property of every LinkedIn influencer who has ever sold a productivity course above a stock photo of a sunrise.

But if this thread is anything to go by, this dream has one foot in the grave. Sure, there are folks out there who are thriving, but while they might be rich in finances, they are likely poor in time. Because at the end of the day, there are no winners in the race for capitalist nirvana.

#22 The Average Monthly Rent For A Two-Bedroom Apartment In The United States Reached 1,320 U.S. Dollars

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: Master_FAITH

#23 The Minimum Wage Would Be Over $24 An Hour If It Kept Up With Productivity Gains

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: north_canadian_ice

#24 Psa:

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: GrandpaChainz

Hustle culture picked up the baton and sprinted with it. Working multiple jobs was rebranded as ambition, and now sleep deprivation has become a personality trait. The unofficial message was that struggling meant you were not trying hard enough, which is a convenient framing if you happen to be at the top of the org chart. Anyone remember Kim K’s little “get up and work” outburst? Nice to say while clutching your Birkin.

Real wages for average American workers have barely moved since the 1970s, while productivity has roughly doubled over the same period. The dream has now just stopped being accessible to most of the people who needed it most.

#25 Tax Billionares More!

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: Miserable-Lizard

#26 Broken Country

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: Bitter-Gur-4613

#27 Frick You, Pay Us

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: sillychillly

None of what fills this feed is radical. Paid sick leave, a livable minimum wage, healthcare that does not require a GoFundMe, and the ability to take time off without also losing your income are legal standards in countries that nobody considers more exceptional than the United States.

And if you scroll through the feed and find yourself laughing at something that probably should make you cry, you are in good company. Now, if only some policymakers would read Bored Panda, they might just learn a thing or two!

Which one of these revelations hit you the hardest? Add your 2 cents in the comments!

#28 No Corporation Or Billionaire Will Ever Act With Your Best Interests In Mind. Ever

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: GrandpaChainz

#29 When You Unionize Your Job, You’re Getting A Better Job

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: GrandpaChainz

#30 We Work Just As Hard As Them

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: sillychillly

#31 I Am Hungry And My Teeth Hurt

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: kevinmrr

#32 $147,000,000,000

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: sillychillly

#33 Fastest Way To Increase Your Salary

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: Obvious_Future99

#34 Same Old Story

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: Cultural_Way5584

#35 The Answer To “Get A Better Job”

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: zzill6

#36 Luigi News

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: zzill6

#37 I’m Just Tired

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: Wh00pity_sc00p

#38 AKA Exploitation

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: TrustyAndTrue

#39 Finally, A Billionaire Gets Taxed

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: zzill6

#40 Our System Has Failed

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: zzill6

#41 A Half Of Americans Think Like This

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: Bitter-Gur-4613

#42 Gonna Be A Lot More Kids Getting Bikes This Year

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: AlwaysTheNoob

#43 Running America Like A Business

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: zzill6

#44 If You Need Workers So Much, Why Don’t You Give Call Backs?

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: FishLickinGood

#45 Tear It All Down

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: Bitter-Gur-4613

#46 Class Warfare Idea:

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: GrandpaChainz

#47 So Real

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: Bitter-Gur-4613

#48 So Real

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: Bitter-Gur-4613

#49 Capitalism Doesn’t Make Anything

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: Elbrujosalvaje

#50 Also, The Bar Won’t Ask You To Bring Your Own Maraschino Cherries And Limes From Home

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: GrandpaChainz

#51 Israel Has Mandatory Universal, Socialist Healthcare. USA Politicians Claim America Can’t Afford It, While They Ship Trillions To Israel

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: kevinmrr

#52 Interesting Idea

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: shaodyn

#53 Tying Healthcare To Employment Is Just Another Way American Oligarchs Subdue And Control American Workers

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: kevinmrr

#54 Inflation And “Trickle-Down Economics”

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: shaodyn

#55 Power To The Workers

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: -Xoz-

#56 Talk Like This Is Scaring Politicians

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: zzill6

#57 Boycott Amy’s

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: Rude_Bee_3315

#58 Pay Us

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: sillychillly

#59 Repeat After Us: It Doesn’t. Work. Anymore

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: AFL_CIO

#60 The Real “Problem” The Billionaires Want AI To Solve

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: zzill6

#61 It’s Almost Like The Whole System Is A Scam Set In Place To Keep Power Among Already Wealthy Families

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: DaFunkJunkie

#62 Rep. Dean Phillips Is The Only Politician I’ve Seen So Far Actually Acknowledge Our Rage Toward Unitedhealth

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: GrandpaChainz

#63 Don’t Let The Billionaires Define Success. We Can Create Our Own Definition Of The American Dream

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: zzill6

#64 Is This The ‘Unnecessary Care’ That Unitedhealthcare CEO Andrew Witty Keeps Talking About?

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: GrandpaChainz

#65 Every Policy That Strengthens And Expands The Social Safety Net Is Called “Socialism” By The Right – Including Labor Unions, Social Securiry & Medicare

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: north_canadian_ice

#66 China Didn’t Steal Your Job – Your Boss Did

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: GrandpaChainz

#67 Let’s Goooooo!

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: AFL_CIO

#68 Many Such Cases

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: Bitter-Gur-4613

#69 Money Can Buy Happiness And I’m Sick Of People Pretending That It Doesn’t

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: GrandpaChainz

#70 Looks Like The Bernie Bros Were Right

70 Posts That Prove The USA Has Reached Disturbing Levels Of Dystopia

Image source: kevinmrr

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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