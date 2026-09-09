Celebrity Birthdays Today, September 9, 2026

Happy birthday to Adam Sandler, Hugh Grant, and Michelle Williams! September 9 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Actor, Comedian, Producer, and Screenwriter Adam Sandler, 60
Known for his unique brand of comedy, Adam Sandler is an American actor, comedian, producer, and writer who rose to prominence on Saturday Night Live. He has starred in numerous blockbuster films and garnered critical acclaim for his dramatic roles. In 2023, he received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
Little-known fact:
He began performing stand-up comedy at age 17 at the urging of his brother.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 English Actor and Producer Hugh Grant, 66
Hugh John Mungo Grant, a British actor celebrated for his witty charm, made his mark on global cinema through a range of memorable romantic comedies. He has garnered a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award, later transitioning successfully into compelling character roles. Hugh Grant is a father to five children.
Little-known fact:
Before finding widespread acting success, Hugh Grant worked various jobs, including writing advertising copy.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 American Actress Michelle Williams, 46
Known for her compelling and often vulnerable performances, American actress Michelle Williams brings emotional depth to a diverse range of roles. She first rose to prominence on Dawson’s Creek before establishing herself in critically acclaimed films.
Williams has earned numerous accolades, including multiple Golden Globe Awards, an Emmy, and five Academy Award nominations, solidifying her place as a respected figure in modern cinema.
Little-known fact:
She gained legal emancipation from her parents at age fifteen to pursue acting more freely.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 Canadian Singer-Songwriter and Actor Michael Bublé, 51
With a rich baritone voice and charismatic stage presence, Canadian singer and songwriter Michael Bublé has become a global icon in jazz and traditional pop genres. Bublé has sold over 75 million records worldwide, accumulating five Grammy Awards and fifteen Juno Awards during his career. Beyond music, he is a co-owner of the Vancouver Giants ice hockey team.
Little-known fact:
Despite his illustrious musical career, Michael Bublé never learned to read or write music.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 American Actor Eric Stonestreet, 55
An American actor and comedian, Eric Allen Stonestreet is widely celebrated for his memorable portrayal of Cameron Tucker in the beloved sitcom Modern Family. This role earned him two Primetime Emmy Awards and cemented his status as a prominent figure in television comedy. His diverse acting portfolio also includes notable voice work in The Secret Life of Pets franchise.
Little-known fact:
By age eleven, Eric Stonestreet was already performing as his clown character, “Fizbo,” at local children’s birthday parties.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 English Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist, and Producer Dave Stewart, 74
Renowned for his innovative production and songwriting, Dave Stewart is an English musician best known as half of the iconic duo Eurythmics. With Annie Lennox, he crafted chart-topping hits like “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” and became a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Stewart also works as a prolific producer for many global artists.
Little-known fact:
As a teenager, a broken knee led to extended hospital stays where he initially taught himself to play guitar.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 American Contemporary Christian Music Singer and Songwriter Lauren Daigle, 35
An influential American singer and songwriter, Lauren Daigle is known for her soulful voice in contemporary Christian music. Her multi-platinum album Look Up Child garnered two Grammy Awards and topped numerous charts. Daigle also champions philanthropic efforts through The Price Fund.
Little-known fact:
Lauren Daigle was homeschooled for two years during high school after being diagnosed with a debilitating illness.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 American Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Hunter Hayes, 35
Known for his multi-instrumental prowess, American singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes quickly rose to prominence with his chart-topping debut album. Hayes became the youngest male artist to top the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with his hit “Wanted.” He has earned five Grammy Award nominations and was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.
Little-known fact:
At age seven, Hunter Hayes was invited to perform for President Bill Clinton at a White House lawn party.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 American Singer-Songwriter and Actress Haley Reinhart, 36
Renowned for her dynamic, soulful vocals, American singer and songwriter Haley Reinhart rose to prominence on American Idol. Haley Reinhart released her debut album, Listen Up!, in 2012 and later garnered viral success with her cover of “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”
She has also ventured into voice acting, lending her talent to the animated series F Is for Family.
Little-known fact:
Haley Reinhart was the first singer to join her high school’s jazz band, performing at prestigious European jazz festivals as a teenager.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 Dutch-Surinamese Dj, Record Producer, and Remixer Afrojack, 39
Dutch DJ and record producer Afrojack quickly rose to international fame, known for his energetic electronic dance music. He achieved significant success with hit singles like “Take Over Control” and collaborations with major artists, while also founding his own record label, Wall Recordings.
Little-known fact:
His hidden talent is drawing; he can accurately reproduce anything like a photocopy.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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