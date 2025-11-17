Hey Pandas, What’s The Sweetest Things You Did, Saw Happening, Or Happened To You That Really Clicked? (Closed)

When you were short on money, and someone gave it to you, or you saw the sweetest, most heartfelt thing ever, what was it?
#1
I know I keep bringing this up a lot but it’s still really sweet.
The other day, we had chemistry class where we had to heat up a few compounds in test tubes over the bunsen burner and take note of the colour. I was kind of panicking because I’m afraid of fire so my hands were a bit jittery and I wasn’t heating up the compound correctly. My crush came over and she held my hand and guided it around and showed me how to properly do it. She also kind of calmed me down as well and that was one of the sweetest things she’s done for me
#2
I was in checkers for some fast food, and this man was 71 cents short of getting what he needed. He asked me and another person, but we didn’t have cash. He went to the counter when it was his time and explained his problem to the cashier. Instead of saying, “Well, bad luck.” The cashier gave him the 71 cents!
#3
A kid in my class was always labelled “naughty” by every teacher at my school. He was intimidating to other kids, always angry. He used to disrupt the class every lesson and get aggressive whenever they were challenged. One day a kid with Downs Syndrome started and this “bad” kid ended up becoming like a big brother to him. He protected him from other kids wanting to pick on him and hung out with him during lunch so he wasn’t alone. He was like a different kid and they are still friends now in their 30s.
#4
I live in Portland, Oregon, and a tourist was asking where Lovejoy street was. She was Japanese and asked in halting English, “Excuse me. Can you help me find Lovelyjoy street?” I pointed out that it was just a block away and did not correct her. It was such a charming and adorable mispronunciation, and my wife and I still call it Lovelyjoy!
Side note: yes, it’s the street that Reverend Lovejoy of the Simpsons was named after. In this neighborhood are also Quimby, Kearney and Flanders streets. 🙂
#5
once, my science teacher asked a question that no one knew, except for me, ig. i blurted out the answer and this one dude yelled, “What {my name} said!” and that was honestly what kept me from burning out for a few months
#6
This one person (my crush) when ever I’m in class and my friends aren’t their he’ll always sit next to me, and when ever there’s a group activity he’ll yell my name so we can be in the same group. He does all these little things that make me feel happy.
#7
This happened when my fiancé and I first started spending time together as friends with no intention of anything more. After a long evening of conversation and music I was leaving his house and went to put on my sandals. He knelt down and helped me put them on and buckled them for me. It was such a uniquely random, simple, and genuine gesture of affection and kindness that showed me his true character more than any flowers or words ever could. Two years later, I’m getting married to that man and my best friend.
#8
So this was with an ex who was deeply deeply flawed, our relationship was flawed. He was kind of an a*s… i was only 18 and had low expectations… but this is a memory i will cherish for a lifetime.
I dated a guy who was, I guess the antithesis of me. I was kind of an old soul and quiet, he was loud and exciting. He raced cars, was well off, ans good looking but above all he seemed incredibly sweet.
The relationship had a bit of a hitch in that he was much more keen on being intimate than I was. At the time i couldn’t face the truth of why– which was that after our first date but before our second I was assaulted (and had no idea how to share that) so when he would demand to know why I should tell him that it was because I had PTSD (which was true) from something that happened when i was younger (also technically happened but not the immediate trauma I was trying to push away). Everything except having just been assaulted was full honesty. He would feel bad for pestering me, I would feel bad for being weird and it was clear that things just weren’t super great but they were technically improving. We hung out with my friends who inexplicably changed the topic to first sexual experience and he realised that I never got to have a ‘proper first time’ as mine was assault. For our next date, he made dinner, led me upstairs and had lit candles, played my favourite music, brought me out to his balcony and was just super tender and super sweet… he wanted me to have a nice new memory for a “first time” despite it not being our first time and or him being “my first”.
It’s one of the sweetest things anyone has done for me and means the absolute world to me.
As for how I can possibly look down on him after something like that– let’s just take a random date– he was supposed to pick me up from my house 15min away… showed up 3hrs late without any indication (he chose the time and the date), got there and instead of walking to my door, sat in his car and honked, had no apology and when i asked, gave me a bs answer and attempted to convince me to blow him while he’s driving at almost double the limit.
#9
My dad’s car was in the shop for some work on the brakes, and somebody came in and paid for the whole thing anonymously.
It’s stuff like that, when they don’t even want credit, that makes the world a much, much better place.
#10
My friend’s family was low on food.
I decided to spend my 40 dollars that I had saved to get them a few things.
#11
I think I’ve told this story on another list, but there’s a little kid in my neighborhood who always runs over and hugs me when she sees me and it never fails to make my day brighter :)
#12
Way back when i was still getting to know my wife and her son, things were tough for us. Neither one of us had a car so we rode the bus. Her son was abt 4 at the time. As we got off her and him got out the front and i got out the back. When he noticed i was around he got worried. I still love remembering that look at relief when my son saw me. I love that young man more than anything. But damn teens are a pain in the a** haha
