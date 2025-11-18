“View From My Window”: 30 Mesmerizing Scenes People Snapped Right From Their Windows

A window, at first glance, might seem like a solely practical physical object that lets in light and air into our buildings and allows us to see what is happening outside. However, due to its ability to connect inside to the outside, it has acquired a deeper meaning, especially in art and literature where an opening in the wall symbolizes communication, liberation, hope, opportunity, and even escapism.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, when everyone was confined between four walls, a view from a window could suddenly provide people with all of this and more. Seeing an opportunity to connect people during trying times, Barbara Duriau created the Facebook group ‘View From My Window,’ encouraging its members to capture scenes from the comfort of their homes and share them with others so they could vicariously travel through them and break out of their isolation. Now there are more than 3.8 million people who continue to share the most incredible views through their windows, which you can find in the list below!
While you’re taking in their beauty, make sure to check out a conversation with founders of WindowSwap, Sonali Ranjit and Vaishnav Balasubramaniam, who kindly agreed to tell us about the inspiration behind their project, where people are also invited to share their views from their windows.
#1 Ravensdale – Ireland. Sunset, Our First Neighbours, Literally Our Window View!
Image source: Lily Walker
#2 West Cork – Ireland
Image source: Alexandra Keane
#3 Sydney, Australia
Image source: Dianne Markus
#4 Today’s Sunset @ Xlendi Gozo Malta
Image source: Monica Farrugia
#5 Easter. Ombo. Norway
Image source: Kjetil Grøtte
#6 My Current View, Loen , Vestlandet Norway
Image source: Anja Vie
#7 First Thing I See When I Open My Eyes In The Morning. New Jersey
Image source: Laura DeCroce
#8 Sunset, From The Balcony Of My House. Gandosso, Italia
Image source: Cinzia Manenti
#9 View From My Livingroom Window This Morning. I’m Not So Good At Taking Pictures, So I Didn’t Manage To Capture The Total Beauty Of The Colours. Sunnmøre, Norway!
Image source: Hilde Solibakke
#10 Look At My Fantastic View Outside The Kitchen Window. This Is My Cat Akira
Image source: Ellen Sørensen
#11 Backyard View Murree, Pakistan
Image source: Hassan Shafi
#12 Good Afternoon. This Is My Backyard Scenery Today. +3c And 60cm Snow. Believe It Or Not, Summer Is Soon. Selkie, Finland
Image source: Ari Savolainen
#13 Beautiful Morning From Wicklow, Ireland
Image source: Anita Gibney Ryan
#14 Taken On A Visit To Caernarfon, Wales
Image source: Barbara Truman
#15 View From My Hotel Room In Wengen, Switzerland
Image source: Reema Patel
#16 View From My Kitchen Window, When The Wisteria Is About To Bloom. April, Novato, California USA
Image source: Sally Carlile
#17 A View From My Window Last Night. Northern Norway
Image source: Grunnfoss
#18 My Window View Rituvík Faroe Islands
Image source: Elna Johannesen
#19 View Of Perth Australia From My Bedroom Window
Image source: Yasmin Zara
#20 The Day Will Be What You Make It, So Rise, Like The Sun, And Burn. Phuket, Thailand
Image source: Mirasol Mosura Ranario
#21 This Was The View From My Room At Ponte Winery Inn In Temecula, California
Image source: Kim Gonzales
#22 This Is My View Of My Back Garden In Tiverton, Devon U.k
Image source: Gwynnie Horwood
#23 Autumn Dawn In The Cariboo, British Columbia, Canada
Image source: Marilyn Buyar
#24 “Chapel Of Christ By The Lake” In St. Arnaud/New Zealand
Image source: Heiko Meserle
#25 View From My B&b Window In Bluff, Durban, South Africa
Image source: Heyns van der Merwe
#26 Mount Shasta, California This Afternoon. Such Cool Friend-Ships Here
Image source: Kathy Maloney Mathieu
#27 Sitting On The Verandah Enjoying The Sunset – Murrurundi, Australia
Image source: Holly Clark
#28 View From My Window, Slovenia
Image source: Vesna Babič
#29 View From The Windows At The Back Of My House In The Villages, Florida, USA
Image source: Lori Heithoff
#30 View Of The Old Town Of Trogir, Croatia From My Hotel Room Balcony
Image source: Samana Agha
