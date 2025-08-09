30 Hilariously Inappropriate Comics About Today’s Society By Cyanide & Happiness (New Pics)

Cyanide & Happiness is a long-running daily webcomic known for its stick-figure art and pitch-black humor. The name itself – combining a deadly poison with a feel-good emotion – hints at the comic’s trademark mix of cheerful depravity. Since launching on Explosm.net in 2005, the strip has tackled everything from suicide pacts to talking dogs to full-blown apocalypses, all delivered with fast, unapologetic punchlines that rarely play nice with social norms.

The comic was created by Kris Wilson, Rob DenBleyker, and Dave McElfatrick, who have kept it running strong despite original co-founder Matt Melvin leaving in 2014. They’ve never really stopped. In addition to posting a new comic every day, they continue to drop animated shorts on YouTube, create party games like “Joking Hazard”, and even released a mobile app version of the game in April 2025. Their latest comic, posted by Rob on August 8, proves the chaos is still going strong.

#1

Image source: explosmofficial

#2

Image source: explosmofficial

#3

Image source: explosmofficial

#4

Image source: explosmofficial

#5

Image source: explosmofficial

#6

Image source: explosmofficial

#7

Image source: explosmofficial

#8

Image source: explosmofficial

#9

Image source: explosmofficial

#10

Image source: explosmofficial

#11

Image source: explosmofficial

#12

Image source: explosmofficial

#13

Image source: explosmofficial

#14

Image source: explosmofficial

#15

Image source: explosmofficial

#16

Image source: explosmofficial

#17

Image source: explosmofficial

#18

Image source: explosmofficial

#19

Image source: explosmofficial

#20

Image source: explosmofficial

#21

Image source: explosmofficial

#22

Image source: explosmofficial

#23

Image source: explosmofficial

#24

Image source: explosmofficial

#25

Image source: explosmofficial

#26

Image source: explosmofficial

#27

Image source: explosmofficial

#28

Image source: explosmofficial

#29

Image source: explosmofficial

#30

Image source: explosmofficial

