“She Wasn’t Fat After All”: 50 Wholesome Pics Of Animal Parents And Their Babies (New Pics)

You can always count on pet photos to deliver your dose of the warm and fuzzies. But if you add animal parents and their younglings to the equation, expect the adorable levels to be a few notches higher. 

Take a look at these photos to see what we mean. You’re about to see what pure love between cute critters looks like, whether it’s a mama dog nursing her newborn pups or a mother swan cuddling her babies. 

This list is one of our many pieces showing love for animals. Scroll through it and have a nice feel-good moment.

#1 A Happy Family

Image source: Sport-Inner

#2 A Family Meowed On My Door And I Adopted Them

Image source: ericadias

#3 Today Our Cat Gave Birth To 4 Kittens, And Her Blissful, Exhausted Face While Hugging Her Baby Is One Of The Most Beautiful Things I’ve Seen

Image source: pajser92

#4 Koala Mom And Her Son After Being Rescued From The Fires In Australia

Image source: AustralianReptilePark

#5 Pups Learning Important Life Skills From Mama

#6 The Joy On The Baby’s Face

Image source: hdofu

#7 In Istanbul, A Stray Cat Mom Took Her Baby To The ER. Doctors And Paramedics Helped The Baby And Took Them To A Vet

Image source: belkigeliryarin

#8 Kiwi And His Goth Wife Have Four Beautiful Half-Goth Babies

Image source: painthands

#9 The Protective Shells Of Baby Pangolins Are Very Soft When They Are Young, So The Mothers Curl Around Their Bodies To Protect Them

Image source: Owlatmydoor

#10 Dad Meeting His Kiddos

Image source: ataylorm

#11 This Baby Hippo Has A Very Supportive Mom

Image source: b12ftw, SheldrickTrust

#12 Baby Lamb

Image source: AgentKGB

#13 Fed Mama Cat One Time, And The Next Day She Brought Her Baby And Husband For Dinner

Image source: stylishjoker1439

#14 First Family Photo. Santa Barbara Zoo

Image source: x_cnja

#15 Mother And One Of Her Sons

Image source: loulouminidachshund

#16 Our Cat Ada Gave Birth 2 Days Ago

Image source: redfirearne

#17 3-Week-Old Sumatran Orangutan At The Philly Zoo, Looking Up At Mama

Image source: phillyzoo

#18 These Three Tawny Frogmouth Birds

Image source: WIRES.wildlife.rescue

#19 Hi There, Little Guy

Image source: won-an-art-contest

#20 Family Trip

Image source: SueGrant

#21 One Very Proud Mom

Image source: bhbosshogg

#22 Fantastic Fox Family

Image source: RROORRYY

#23 My Cat Is A Very Proud Mom

Image source: _Olive_Oils_

#24 Babies Leaving Their Nest

Image source: we-vegotmagictodo

#25 My Local Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals Had A Box Of Cats Dropped Off At Their Door, And These Babies Were Inside

Image source: beckybeckybeckybecky

#26 The Stray I’ve Been Feeding For Months Came To The House To Have Her Babies! First Family Photoshoot

Image source: Important-Specific31

#27 Sweet First-Time Mama Cat

Image source: Samiisfine

#28 We Just Announced The Birth Of 4 New Asian Lion Cubs To Mother Gira And Father Shanto. These Adorable Four Were Born 8 Weeks Ago

Image source: fotawildlife

#29 “This Is How We Do It”

Image source: b12ftw

#30 They’re Both Moms. Had Litters At The Same Time, And They Take Turns Feeding The Babies

Image source: missquit

#31 Mom’s Love

Image source: Gavb898, reddit.com

#32 Mom And Her Child In My Garage

Image source: Weird_With_A_Beard

#33 Ends Up That She Wasn’t Fat After All

Image source: Tokingbudz

#34 Good Job, Momma. We Weren’t Expecting 3

Image source: scubasmac

#35 The Strongest Bond

Image source: Heizilina

#36 Mom And 13 Baby Ducks

Image source: Proud_Pug

#37 Mom Is Taking Care Of The Little Boys, And Dad Is Checking On Mom

Image source: SOSXrayPichu

#38 Mama Cat Desperately Protects Her Children During The Heavy Rain

Image source: yLOedElQfsyMXmK

#39 Cutie

Image source: riuttahighland

#40 Baby Donkey Kissing Mom Hours After Birth

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Happy Mom With Her Puppies

#42 “Look Human, The Baby I Made”

Image source: tkmt0629

#43 Being A Mom Is Hard

Image source: ShinySmooph

#44 Proud Parents

Image source: GeniusToker

#45 Smiling Dashi And Her Daughters Pippa And Bow Bow

Image source: thesweetclothing, dashi_and_lapka_dachshunds

#46 I Really Like This Picture I Took Of A Calf With Her Mom

Image source: Modern-Moo

#47 Everyday Is A Parents’ Day

Image source: domiinikk4, reddit.com

#48 Here’s A Mama And Her Twins About 20 Minutes After They Were Born

Image source: funsizepotato

#49 Adorable

Image source: JoyceWhiteVance

#50 My Pet Cow Had A Calf For The First Time Today, She Seems To Be A Pretty Good Mom

Image source: Modern-Moo

