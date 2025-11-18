“She Wasn’t Fat After All”: 50 Wholesome Pics Of Animal Parents And Their Babies (New Pics)

You can always count on pet photos to deliver your dose of the warm and fuzzies. But if you add animal parents and their younglings to the equation, expect the adorable levels to be a few notches higher.
Take a look at these photos to see what we mean. You’re about to see what pure love between cute critters looks like, whether it’s a mama dog nursing her newborn pups or a mother swan cuddling her babies.
This list is one of our many pieces showing love for animals. Scroll through it and have a nice feel-good moment.
#1 A Happy Family
Image source: Sport-Inner
#2 A Family Meowed On My Door And I Adopted Them
Image source: ericadias
#3 Today Our Cat Gave Birth To 4 Kittens, And Her Blissful, Exhausted Face While Hugging Her Baby Is One Of The Most Beautiful Things I’ve Seen
Image source: pajser92
#4 Koala Mom And Her Son After Being Rescued From The Fires In Australia
Image source: AustralianReptilePark
#5 Pups Learning Important Life Skills From Mama
#6 The Joy On The Baby’s Face
Image source: hdofu
#7 In Istanbul, A Stray Cat Mom Took Her Baby To The ER. Doctors And Paramedics Helped The Baby And Took Them To A Vet
Image source: belkigeliryarin
#8 Kiwi And His Goth Wife Have Four Beautiful Half-Goth Babies
Image source: painthands
#9 The Protective Shells Of Baby Pangolins Are Very Soft When They Are Young, So The Mothers Curl Around Their Bodies To Protect Them
Image source: Owlatmydoor
#10 Dad Meeting His Kiddos
Image source: ataylorm
#11 This Baby Hippo Has A Very Supportive Mom
Image source: b12ftw, SheldrickTrust
#12 Baby Lamb
Image source: AgentKGB
#13 Fed Mama Cat One Time, And The Next Day She Brought Her Baby And Husband For Dinner
Image source: stylishjoker1439
#14 First Family Photo. Santa Barbara Zoo
Image source: x_cnja
#15 Mother And One Of Her Sons
Image source: loulouminidachshund
#16 Our Cat Ada Gave Birth 2 Days Ago
Image source: redfirearne
#17 3-Week-Old Sumatran Orangutan At The Philly Zoo, Looking Up At Mama
Image source: phillyzoo
#18 These Three Tawny Frogmouth Birds
Image source: WIRES.wildlife.rescue
#19 Hi There, Little Guy
Image source: won-an-art-contest
#20 Family Trip
Image source: SueGrant
#21 One Very Proud Mom
Image source: bhbosshogg
#22 Fantastic Fox Family
Image source: RROORRYY
#23 My Cat Is A Very Proud Mom
Image source: _Olive_Oils_
#24 Babies Leaving Their Nest
Image source: we-vegotmagictodo
#25 My Local Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals Had A Box Of Cats Dropped Off At Their Door, And These Babies Were Inside
Image source: beckybeckybeckybecky
#26 The Stray I’ve Been Feeding For Months Came To The House To Have Her Babies! First Family Photoshoot
Image source: Important-Specific31
#27 Sweet First-Time Mama Cat
Image source: Samiisfine
#28 We Just Announced The Birth Of 4 New Asian Lion Cubs To Mother Gira And Father Shanto. These Adorable Four Were Born 8 Weeks Ago
Image source: fotawildlife
#29 “This Is How We Do It”
Image source: b12ftw
#30 They’re Both Moms. Had Litters At The Same Time, And They Take Turns Feeding The Babies
Image source: missquit
#31 Mom’s Love
Image source: Gavb898, reddit.com
#32 Mom And Her Child In My Garage
Image source: Weird_With_A_Beard
#33 Ends Up That She Wasn’t Fat After All
Image source: Tokingbudz
#34 Good Job, Momma. We Weren’t Expecting 3
Image source: scubasmac
#35 The Strongest Bond
Image source: Heizilina
#36 Mom And 13 Baby Ducks
Image source: Proud_Pug
#37 Mom Is Taking Care Of The Little Boys, And Dad Is Checking On Mom
Image source: SOSXrayPichu
#38 Mama Cat Desperately Protects Her Children During The Heavy Rain
Image source: yLOedElQfsyMXmK
#39 Cutie
Image source: riuttahighland
#40 Baby Donkey Kissing Mom Hours After Birth
Image source: reddit.com
#41 Happy Mom With Her Puppies
#42 “Look Human, The Baby I Made”
Image source: tkmt0629
#43 Being A Mom Is Hard
Image source: ShinySmooph
#44 Proud Parents
Image source: GeniusToker
#45 Smiling Dashi And Her Daughters Pippa And Bow Bow
Image source: thesweetclothing, dashi_and_lapka_dachshunds
#46 I Really Like This Picture I Took Of A Calf With Her Mom
Image source: Modern-Moo
#47 Everyday Is A Parents’ Day
Image source: domiinikk4, reddit.com
#48 Here’s A Mama And Her Twins About 20 Minutes After They Were Born
Image source: funsizepotato
#49 Adorable
Image source: JoyceWhiteVance
#50 My Pet Cow Had A Calf For The First Time Today, She Seems To Be A Pretty Good Mom
Image source: Modern-Moo
