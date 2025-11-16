Hey Pandas, Post An Excerpt Of A Book You Are Working On Writing

Whether you’re a fan of action, comedy, drama, fantasy, horror, mystery, romance, thriller, or any other genre, here’s your time to shine! Post an excerpt of a book you’re working on writing. There’s no rules or regulations on what you should or shouldn’t write — just let your creativity freely flow and don’t be afraid that nobody will like it ‘cause I certainly will! I can’t wait to see what you’ll come up with!
#1 An Exerpt From A Mystery Novel I’m Writing
#2 Based Off Of My Experience With A Previous Therapist. All Therapists Out There, Do Not Push Your Clients To Tell You Something That They Are Not Ready To Share Yet
#3 This Is A Bit Of The Prologue! The Plot Is Basically The Girl He Killed, Trying To Torture His Life. ☺
#4 From A Fanfic I’m Writing
#5 Part Of A Halo Fanfic
