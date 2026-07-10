40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

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It’s not just intelligence where the collective outperforms the individual. More often than not, the same is true for humor. After all, there’s a reason shows like South Park and Saturday Night Live rely on entire writers’ teams instead of putting the pressure on a single comedian.

To prove the point, we present the subreddit r/TheRealJoke. It’s dedicated to finding comments that are funnier than the posts they’re responding to. Sometimes the punchline is just the setup for an even better one! Enjoy some of its best examples below.

#1 He’s All Right

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: Vicvince

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

#2 404 Unfound

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: anonymous_dancer

#3 🗿

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: chai_pio-biskut_khao

#4 Hehehe…..woof Woof

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: Award-Honest

#5 The Heir Club For Men

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: TurkeyVolumeGuesser

#6 Mutant Ninja Tuetlw

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#7 Ouch

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: LokiBonk

#8 Ayo What’s This Person Planning

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: spotthehoodedfang

#9 Venn Diagram

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: theLekhapal

#10 Big Oooof

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#11 Rip Grandma

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: Teddy-24

#12 📦

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: jesusmansuperpowers

#13 Professor Of Advanced Plot Twists

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: Anotner_Shrubbery

#14 We’re Gonna See This On A “Top 10 Pranks Gone Too Far” Video In 10 Years

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: aaka98

#15 Beans

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: mysterious45670

#16 Madlads Caught A Wolf

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: CraWseN

#17 That Is Exactly How It Works

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: Skyforlife2957

#18 Pizza

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: jsg144

#19 Me Aswell!

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: AdhesivenessFit8085

#20 The Real Dad Joke

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#21 Memory Loss

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

#22 Bingo?

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: ItzSamy

#23 Some Dude Said Why

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: Rude-Application-497

#24 Stimulates

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: PhoenixfischTheFish

#25 My IKEA Coffee Table And I Feel Personally Attacked By This

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: Anotner_Shrubbery

#26 Op Is The One Who Got De-Feeted Here

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: Darth_Phantos

#27 Clever With A Perfect Delivery

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#28 Nice Pun There

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: kvt_17

#29 Jake Paul Ends School Shootings

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: OrwellianWiress

#30 Told It Better

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: algabanane

#31 Un Oeuf

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: OliBoliz

#32 Dont Let Op Miss A Punchline Like That

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: algerbanana

#33 Smug Twitter Comedian Shut Down With 2:1 Ratio Comeback

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: plitox

#34 Bruh

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: Senior-Mix-3715

#35 Nuclear Rawfare

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: MycoProTeam

#36 No Gum Gum For Dumb Dumb

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: Nekrubbobby64

#37 Ea-Nassir Lives Forever!

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: LazyFlamingRooster

#38 Nope Gates

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: PhoenixfischTheFish

#39 While My Revolver Gently Weeps

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#40 No Joker!

40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

Image source: ShockTheMonster

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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