40 Funny And Savage Examples That Show Why You Should Always Check The Comments Section (New Pics)

It’s not just intelligence where the collective outperforms the individual. More often than not, the same is true for humor. After all, there’s a reason shows like South Park and Saturday Night Live rely on entire writers’ teams instead of putting the pressure on a single comedian.
To prove the point, we present the subreddit r/TheRealJoke. It’s dedicated to finding comments that are funnier than the posts they’re responding to. Sometimes the punchline is just the setup for an even better one! Enjoy some of its best examples below.
#1 He’s All Right
Image source: Vicvince
#2 404 Unfound
Image source: anonymous_dancer
#3 🗿
Image source: chai_pio-biskut_khao
#4 Hehehe…..woof Woof
Image source: Award-Honest
#5 The Heir Club For Men
Image source: TurkeyVolumeGuesser
#6 Mutant Ninja Tuetlw
Image source: [deleted]
#7 Ouch
Image source: LokiBonk
#8 Ayo What’s This Person Planning
Image source: spotthehoodedfang
#9 Venn Diagram
Image source: theLekhapal
#10 Big Oooof
Image source: [deleted]
#11 Rip Grandma
Image source: Teddy-24
#12 📦
Image source: jesusmansuperpowers
#13 Professor Of Advanced Plot Twists
Image source: Anotner_Shrubbery
#14 We’re Gonna See This On A “Top 10 Pranks Gone Too Far” Video In 10 Years
Image source: aaka98
#15 Beans
Image source: mysterious45670
#16 Madlads Caught A Wolf
Image source: CraWseN
#17 That Is Exactly How It Works
Image source: Skyforlife2957
#18 Pizza
Image source: jsg144
#19 Me Aswell!
Image source: AdhesivenessFit8085
#20 The Real Dad Joke
Image source: [deleted]
#21 Memory Loss
Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o
#22 Bingo?
Image source: ItzSamy
#23 Some Dude Said Why
Image source: Rude-Application-497
#24 Stimulates
Image source: PhoenixfischTheFish
#25 My IKEA Coffee Table And I Feel Personally Attacked By This
Image source: Anotner_Shrubbery
#26 Op Is The One Who Got De-Feeted Here
Image source: Darth_Phantos
#27 Clever With A Perfect Delivery
Image source: [deleted]
#28 Nice Pun There
Image source: kvt_17
#29 Jake Paul Ends School Shootings
Image source: OrwellianWiress
#30 Told It Better
Image source: algabanane
#31 Un Oeuf
Image source: OliBoliz
#32 Dont Let Op Miss A Punchline Like That
Image source: algerbanana
#33 Smug Twitter Comedian Shut Down With 2:1 Ratio Comeback
Image source: plitox
#34 Bruh
Image source: Senior-Mix-3715
#35 Nuclear Rawfare
Image source: MycoProTeam
#36 No Gum Gum For Dumb Dumb
Image source: Nekrubbobby64
#37 Ea-Nassir Lives Forever!
Image source: LazyFlamingRooster
#38 Nope Gates
Image source: PhoenixfischTheFish
#39 While My Revolver Gently Weeps
Image source: [deleted]
#40 No Joker!
Image source: ShockTheMonster
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