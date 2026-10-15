31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

by

Some comics need a whole page to land a joke. Hoppy Doodle usually needs a couple of stick figures and a few speech bubbles. The simple, mostly black-and-white comics take on the small absurdities everyone recognizes, from adulthood and relationships to technology, nostalgic gaming memories, and the stranger rules of modern life, then flip them with a punchline you don’t see coming.

Behind the doodles is Kasper Adsbøll, a Danish graphic designer with a passion for drawing. He has created more than 400 comics, many of which have gone viral and reached millions of people around the world, and that success eventually caught Reddit’s attention: the platform brought him on as one of its first-generation collectible avatar artists. Kasper is also a published author, having drawn and written a story about Helhesten for a comic collection about creatures from Danish folklore.

This is Hoppy Doodle’s fourth appearance on Bored Panda, which says a lot about how well the formula works. Scroll down for the latest batch, and if you’re in the mood for more, check out the artist’s earlier collections.

More info: Instagram | hoppydoodles.com | Facebook | x.com | reddit.com

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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31 New ‘Hoppy Doodle’ Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos And Humor Of Everyday Life

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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