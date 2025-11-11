10 Benefits Of Having A Cat In Case Of A Break Up

With Valentine’s Day drawing near, going through a break up can be pretty hard. If you don’t have a cat yet, here are 10 reasons why you should get one to help you deal with it!
This series was created together with Topito.
More info: catsass.me | Facebook | Instagram (h/t: topito)
#1 He Helps You Through Lonely Nights
#2 He Helps You Mourn
#3 He Doesn’ Let You Stalk Your Ex
#4 He Puts Things Into Perspective
#5 He Keeps Your Mind Busy
#6 He Helps You Get Rid Of Your Ex’s Stuff
#7 He Doesn’t Let You Drunk Dial Your Ex
#8 He Gives You Love Tips
#9 He Makes Sure You Get Back In The Love Game
#10 He Doesn’t Let You Feel Sorry For Yourself
