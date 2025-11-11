10 Benefits Of Having A Cat In Case Of A Break Up

by

With Valentine’s Day drawing near, going through a break up can be pretty hard. If you don’t have a cat yet, here are 10 reasons why you should get one to help you deal with it!

This series was created together with Topito.

More info: catsass.me | Facebook | Instagram (h/t: topito)

#1 He Helps You Through Lonely Nights

#2 He Helps You Mourn

#3 He Doesn’ Let You Stalk Your Ex

#4 He Puts Things Into Perspective

#5 He Keeps Your Mind Busy

#6 He Helps You Get Rid Of Your Ex’s Stuff

#7 He Doesn’t Let You Drunk Dial Your Ex

#8 He Gives You Love Tips

#9 He Makes Sure You Get Back In The Love Game

#10 He Doesn’t Let You Feel Sorry For Yourself

