33 New Comics About Daily Life With A Funny Twist By Andy Babbitz

Andy Babbitz is a Los Angeles-based cartoonist and former advertising art director whose comics often focus on everyday situations, awkward moments, and things many of us can relate to. His work has also appeared in The New Yorker, and he has developed a style that mixes simple observations with unexpected punchlines.
In a previous conversation with Bored Panda, the artist shared that many of his ideas come from things he notices in everyday life, including social interactions, odd formalities, and embarrassing moments. He usually writes these ideas down as simple sentences before turning them into finished comics, sometimes creating a comic in as little as 45 minutes when an idea comes together quickly.
Scroll down to enjoy a selection of Andy’s latest comics and see which one makes you laugh the most.
More info: Instagram | newyorker.com
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