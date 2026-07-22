Family Doesn’t Care About Person’s Health, Says They’re Overreacting: “Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing”

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People can be allergic to many different things. Some are allergic to pollen; others to cats or dogs, but millions of people worldwide also struggle with food allergies. Statistics show that about 30 million Americans have at least one food allergy, and 2% of the American population (that’s roughly six million people) are allergic to shellfish.

Food allergies can be life-threatening, but what do you do when the people closest to you don’t believe it? That was this person’s dilemma, as their stepfather downplayed the seriousness of their anaphylactic allergy and still prepared shellfish at home. At a loss about what to do, the person decided to seek advice online.

A person found out they had a serious allergy to shellfish, yet their stepfather refused to believe it

Family Doesn&#8217;t Care About Person&#8217;s Health, Says They&#8217;re Overreacting: &#8220;Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing&#8221;

Image credits: Nadin Sh/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Family Doesn’t Care About Person’s Health, Says They’re Overreacting: “Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing”

He would still prepare shellfish at home without worrying about cross-contamination or the person’s safety

Family Doesn&#8217;t Care About Person&#8217;s Health, Says They&#8217;re Overreacting: &#8220;Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing&#8221;
Family Doesn&#8217;t Care About Person&#8217;s Health, Says They&#8217;re Overreacting: &#8220;Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing&#8221;
Family Doesn&#8217;t Care About Person&#8217;s Health, Says They&#8217;re Overreacting: &#8220;Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing&#8221;
Family Doesn&#8217;t Care About Person&#8217;s Health, Says They&#8217;re Overreacting: &#8220;Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing&#8221;
Family Doesn&#8217;t Care About Person&#8217;s Health, Says They&#8217;re Overreacting: &#8220;Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing&#8221;
Family Doesn&#8217;t Care About Person&#8217;s Health, Says They&#8217;re Overreacting: &#8220;Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing&#8221;
Family Doesn&#8217;t Care About Person&#8217;s Health, Says They&#8217;re Overreacting: &#8220;Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing&#8221;
Family Doesn&#8217;t Care About Person&#8217;s Health, Says They&#8217;re Overreacting: &#8220;Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing&#8221;

Image credits: mingche lee/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Family Doesn&#8217;t Care About Person&#8217;s Health, Says They&#8217;re Overreacting: &#8220;Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing&#8221;
Family Doesn&#8217;t Care About Person&#8217;s Health, Says They&#8217;re Overreacting: &#8220;Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing&#8221;

Image credits: baconstrip451

People’s advice ranged from limiting contact with the mother and the stepdad to recommendations about how to educate him

Family Doesn&#8217;t Care About Person&#8217;s Health, Says They&#8217;re Overreacting: &#8220;Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing&#8221;
Family Doesn&#8217;t Care About Person&#8217;s Health, Says They&#8217;re Overreacting: &#8220;Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing&#8221;
Family Doesn&#8217;t Care About Person&#8217;s Health, Says They&#8217;re Overreacting: &#8220;Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing&#8221;
Family Doesn&#8217;t Care About Person&#8217;s Health, Says They&#8217;re Overreacting: &#8220;Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing&#8221;
Family Doesn&#8217;t Care About Person&#8217;s Health, Says They&#8217;re Overreacting: &#8220;Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing&#8221;
Family Doesn&#8217;t Care About Person&#8217;s Health, Says They&#8217;re Overreacting: &#8220;Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing&#8221;
Family Doesn&#8217;t Care About Person&#8217;s Health, Says They&#8217;re Overreacting: &#8220;Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing&#8221;
Family Doesn&#8217;t Care About Person&#8217;s Health, Says They&#8217;re Overreacting: &#8220;Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing&#8221;
Family Doesn&#8217;t Care About Person&#8217;s Health, Says They&#8217;re Overreacting: &#8220;Within Minutes My Throat Started Closing&#8221;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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