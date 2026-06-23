107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

by

Even some vegans love a good roast. The more rare and spicy, the better. This has nothing to do with meat. But rather, a slew of well-timed, savage words hurled at someone until they’re crisped to perfection.

This year’s Netflix Roast of Kevin Hart pulled 13,5 million viewers. It was hot on the heels of the Roast of Tom Brady, which saw 13.8 million people tuning in. We’re yet to hear who’ll be the victim of the next celebrity roast, or when it will take place. But that’s okay because from what we’ve gathered, it seems like many ordinary netizens are just as good at holding each other over the coals as the rich and famous.

Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the hottest, funniest and most unique comebacks, insults and online roasts out there. And there certainly was no shortage. Here’s an epic compilation that you can come back to whenever your own polite words fail you…

#1 This Would’ve Added The Spice It Desperately Needed

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Newgamerchiq

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

#2 I Mean She Really Didnt Hit Then

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Slow_Series_8742

#3 Savage Reply About Using Umbrellas

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: BreathingAirr

#4 When Genetics Forget To Cooperate

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: PleasantBus5583

#5 LOL Ok Buddy, So How Exactly Does A Freezer Burn Things?

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: CTRL_Hotdog

#6 A Neglected Hamsters

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Bitter-Gur-4613

#7 Hm

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: reddit

#8 A Sweet Suggestion For The Sugar Police

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: ObserbAbsorb

#9 If Only He Put This Time And Effort To Talking To Women

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Fearless_MF

#10 Truly, A Way With Words

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: SuccessRepulsive8325

#11 Best Bus Driver Ever

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Practical-Local-7147

#12 Africans Have So Much Inspiration When It Comes To Insults

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Annual_Phrase841

#13 God Forbid A Girl Have Preferences

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: ViceElysium

#14 A Person Who Thinks All The Time

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: DeadlyDesai

#15 Once You See It, You Can’t Unsee

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: PsychoKatzee

#16 Its Like A Personal White Noise Generator In There

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: ThatLatentPandaBear

#17 Gta 5 Has Been Out For 13+ Years

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: bachotebidze

#18 Crazy Insult Found Under A Video Of A Blind Guy Reacting To A Comment Of Someone Saying He’s Faking Being Blind

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: bitchboynipple

#19 Yeah, I See It

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: AccomplishedScale625

#20 Brother You’re Imprisoned By A Honda Accord

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: TheCABK

#21 Predicting The Future Of Carbon Monoxide

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: wurzelbrunft

#22 You Look Like A Memory

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: rednosed94

#23 Hm

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: anon

#24 Groot Found The Poor Copper Of The Hitites

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: VioletAdrienne12

#25 Taking Out The Trash, One Search At A Time

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Shreyash_jais_02

#26 Power Rangers Insult

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: OkWeird17

#27 First Comment That Didn’t Have “Harry Potter” In It

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Any-Bodybuilder8564

#28 It Could Be True

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Guacamole35

#29 Hm

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: REDDIT

#30 Where My Hug At

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: reddit

#31 Hm

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: reddit

#32 Signed, Sealed, Delivered

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: crashlog

#33 Bts Fans Dont Play

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: LUMLTPM

#34 Creative Analogy In A Yelp Review

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: shnanogans

#35 Everything Else Is Wet Except For The Ladies

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: give-me-the-cheese07

#36 $800 Billion And Still Posting Like He’s Unemployed

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: The-SecondAccount

#37 Bro’s Living On Daily Rewards

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: trikora

#38 Cold Heart And Empty Brain

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: TheofficialrealJayce

#39 Elegant Way Of Calling Someone Smelly, Although The Emojis Sort Of Spoil The Insult

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: HeDuMSD

#40 Your Taste In Music

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: hexfade99

#41 The Confidence With Which “If You Ever Feel Useless” Was Written Is Commendable Though

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: phoexnixfunjpr

#42 The Audacity Of This Unelected Loser

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: JerryJr99

#43 So Inspiring

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Tails28

#44 Pride Month Won

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Medical_Lead_289

#45 Absolute Accurate

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Glass-Fan111

#46 He Can’t Even Win A War Against Algae

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: jonnismizzle

#47 The Activities Have Value Because A Human Perform Them

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: RoyalChris

#48 One Must Not Concern Oneself With Studying Women

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: benitoblanco888

#49 Media’s Selective Outrage

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: LuckyBastard001

#50 Follow Me For More Dating Advice!

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Fearless_Spring5611

#51 That Must’ve Hurt

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Silver_Indication_49

#52 No Mercy Wth 💀

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: NitUniverse

#53 Don’t Be A Kevin

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: thatkid427

#54 He Looks Like He Could Smell The Future With That Beak

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Ganemelove

#55 Finally Caught One In The Wild

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: annoyingcommentguy2

#56 Movie Review For “It Ends With Us”

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Lvsucknuts69

#57 Color Pick And Get The Same Color Code

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: bluepinkloli

#58 The Ugly Truth

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: reddit

#59 Mix It Up, Quick Mom Joke Here

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: atthebuzzer

#60 Myspace Tom Gives A Well Deserved Response

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: reddit.com

#61 False Advertising

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: reddit.com

#62 Epic

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: reddit

#63 Do You Miss Reading Foolishness In The Old And Now Buried Yahoo Answer?

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Virtual_Sample_8989

#64 Hmm

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: reddit

#65 Hmm

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: reddit

#66 He’s Wasting It

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Useful-Disaster-309

#67 Had A Feeling There’d Be Strong Feelings About This Here

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: vivolleyball15

#68 Not Exactly An Insult, But The “Basedest” Comment I’ve Have Saw

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: SEVERINO0901

#69 Maybe He Should Tell His Family Now

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Tempest266342

#70 Hmm

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: reddit

#71 Even His Hairline Got Commitment Issues

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: PleasantBus5583

#72 Digital Water Splash

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Awkward-Bunch-1148

#73 A Strangely Accurate Description Of Dave Portnoy

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: IDontGoOutdoors

#74 I Can Hear The Sound

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: LucyParsonsRiot

#75 The Accuracy Is Insane

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: _anchorpoint

#76 You Tea Towel

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: RealFishing7365

#77 Animals Download Skills At Birth, Humans Still Buffering At 25

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: PleasantBus5583

#78 10/10 For The Burn

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Jackhammer_YOUTUBE

#79 Do They Know?

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Bitter-Gur-4613

#80 Now They Want Dei

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: lifesprig

#81 Real Faith Punished

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Hajicardoso

#82 Texas Teacher Controversy

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Hajicardoso

#83 School Choice

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Public-Marionberry33

#84 Ended By Community Notes

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: dellaazeem22

#85 Brett Favre Is That Rich Guy Who Stole From Welfare

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Lord_Answer_me_Why

#86 Being A Good Guy Is Not Good Either

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Glass-Fan111

#87 We Need To Bust, Adam

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: HelpfulTrifle6841

#88 Dad Giving His Son Some Subtle Hints

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: drippy_dik

#89 Very Big If True

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Bitter-Gur-4613

#90 She Can’t Handle A Booger Joke Become Real One!

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: TulipEvaa

#91 Don’t Even Have To Open It To Know It Won’t Be Good

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Odd-Watercress1478

#92 Randomized Character Having Mumble Rap Career Sim 2

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: PetalPixie33

#93 New One For Me At Least

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: GodBearWasTaken

#94 Clever Comeback

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: imgur

#95 A Bright Future Is In Store Here

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: AmorousBadger

#96 Storm In A Utah Teacup

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: gashtal_man

#97 May Be The Best Response Ive Ever Read

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: rebecca8633xx

#98 To Be A Catch

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Ecstatic_Stranger_19

#99 Captain Holt Casually Dropping Bombs

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Middle_Cookie5972

#100 Dave Chapelle And Joe Rogan

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Bibiderabbi

#101 Hmm

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: reddit

#102 Worlds Greatest Comeback

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: bingbonglane3285

#103 They Really Are Brave

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Ok_Standard_5689

#104 Sweet Cake Alabama

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Guilty_Kale_6866

#105 Accurate Description Of Michael Cera

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: 90skid12

#106 She Saw The Opportunity And Took It!

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: CorleoneBaloney

#107 *in Joe Swanson’s Voice* “Hey Peter”

107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Image source: Annual-Letterhead619

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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