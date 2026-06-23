107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After

Even some vegans love a good roast. The more rare and spicy, the better. This has nothing to do with meat. But rather, a slew of well-timed, savage words hurled at someone until they’re crisped to perfection.
This year’s Netflix Roast of Kevin Hart pulled 13,5 million viewers. It was hot on the heels of the Roast of Tom Brady, which saw 13.8 million people tuning in. We’re yet to hear who’ll be the victim of the next celebrity roast, or when it will take place. But that’s okay because from what we’ve gathered, it seems like many ordinary netizens are just as good at holding each other over the coals as the rich and famous.
Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the hottest, funniest and most unique comebacks, insults and online roasts out there. And there certainly was no shortage. Here’s an epic compilation that you can come back to whenever your own polite words fail you…
#1 This Would’ve Added The Spice It Desperately Needed
Image source: Newgamerchiq
#2 I Mean She Really Didnt Hit Then
Image source: Slow_Series_8742
#3 Savage Reply About Using Umbrellas
Image source: BreathingAirr
#4 When Genetics Forget To Cooperate
Image source: PleasantBus5583
#5 LOL Ok Buddy, So How Exactly Does A Freezer Burn Things?
Image source: CTRL_Hotdog
#6 A Neglected Hamsters
Image source: Bitter-Gur-4613
#7 Hm
Image source: reddit
#8 A Sweet Suggestion For The Sugar Police
Image source: ObserbAbsorb
#9 If Only He Put This Time And Effort To Talking To Women
Image source: Fearless_MF
#10 Truly, A Way With Words
Image source: SuccessRepulsive8325
#11 Best Bus Driver Ever
Image source: Practical-Local-7147
#12 Africans Have So Much Inspiration When It Comes To Insults
Image source: Annual_Phrase841
#13 God Forbid A Girl Have Preferences
Image source: ViceElysium
#14 A Person Who Thinks All The Time
Image source: DeadlyDesai
#15 Once You See It, You Can’t Unsee
Image source: PsychoKatzee
#16 Its Like A Personal White Noise Generator In There
Image source: ThatLatentPandaBear
#17 Gta 5 Has Been Out For 13+ Years
Image source: bachotebidze
#18 Crazy Insult Found Under A Video Of A Blind Guy Reacting To A Comment Of Someone Saying He’s Faking Being Blind
Image source: bitchboynipple
#19 Yeah, I See It
Image source: AccomplishedScale625
#20 Brother You’re Imprisoned By A Honda Accord
Image source: TheCABK
#21 Predicting The Future Of Carbon Monoxide
Image source: wurzelbrunft
#22 You Look Like A Memory
Image source: rednosed94
#23 Hm
Image source: anon
#24 Groot Found The Poor Copper Of The Hitites
Image source: VioletAdrienne12
#25 Taking Out The Trash, One Search At A Time
Image source: Shreyash_jais_02
#26 Power Rangers Insult
Image source: OkWeird17
#27 First Comment That Didn’t Have “Harry Potter” In It
Image source: Any-Bodybuilder8564
#28 It Could Be True
Image source: Guacamole35
#29 Hm
Image source: REDDIT
#30 Where My Hug At
Image source: reddit
#31 Hm
Image source: reddit
#32 Signed, Sealed, Delivered
Image source: crashlog
#33 Bts Fans Dont Play
Image source: LUMLTPM
#34 Creative Analogy In A Yelp Review
Image source: shnanogans
#35 Everything Else Is Wet Except For The Ladies
Image source: give-me-the-cheese07
#36 $800 Billion And Still Posting Like He’s Unemployed
Image source: The-SecondAccount
#37 Bro’s Living On Daily Rewards
Image source: trikora
#38 Cold Heart And Empty Brain
Image source: TheofficialrealJayce
#39 Elegant Way Of Calling Someone Smelly, Although The Emojis Sort Of Spoil The Insult
Image source: HeDuMSD
#40 Your Taste In Music
Image source: hexfade99
#41 The Confidence With Which “If You Ever Feel Useless” Was Written Is Commendable Though
Image source: phoexnixfunjpr
#42 The Audacity Of This Unelected Loser
Image source: JerryJr99
#43 So Inspiring
Image source: Tails28
#44 Pride Month Won
Image source: Medical_Lead_289
#45 Absolute Accurate
Image source: Glass-Fan111
#46 He Can’t Even Win A War Against Algae
Image source: jonnismizzle
#47 The Activities Have Value Because A Human Perform Them
Image source: RoyalChris
#48 One Must Not Concern Oneself With Studying Women
Image source: benitoblanco888
#49 Media’s Selective Outrage
Image source: LuckyBastard001
#50 Follow Me For More Dating Advice!
Image source: Fearless_Spring5611
#51 That Must’ve Hurt
Image source: Silver_Indication_49
#52 No Mercy Wth 💀
Image source: NitUniverse
#53 Don’t Be A Kevin
Image source: thatkid427
#54 He Looks Like He Could Smell The Future With That Beak
Image source: Ganemelove
#55 Finally Caught One In The Wild
Image source: annoyingcommentguy2
#56 Movie Review For “It Ends With Us”
Image source: Lvsucknuts69
#57 Color Pick And Get The Same Color Code
Image source: bluepinkloli
#58 The Ugly Truth
Image source: reddit
#59 Mix It Up, Quick Mom Joke Here
Image source: atthebuzzer
#60 Myspace Tom Gives A Well Deserved Response
Image source: reddit.com
#61 False Advertising
Image source: reddit.com
#62 Epic
Image source: reddit
#63 Do You Miss Reading Foolishness In The Old And Now Buried Yahoo Answer?
Image source: Virtual_Sample_8989
#64 Hmm
Image source: reddit
#65 Hmm
Image source: reddit
#66 He’s Wasting It
Image source: Useful-Disaster-309
#67 Had A Feeling There’d Be Strong Feelings About This Here
Image source: vivolleyball15
#68 Not Exactly An Insult, But The “Basedest” Comment I’ve Have Saw
Image source: SEVERINO0901
#69 Maybe He Should Tell His Family Now
Image source: Tempest266342
#70 Hmm
Image source: reddit
#71 Even His Hairline Got Commitment Issues
Image source: PleasantBus5583
#72 Digital Water Splash
Image source: Awkward-Bunch-1148
#73 A Strangely Accurate Description Of Dave Portnoy
Image source: IDontGoOutdoors
#74 I Can Hear The Sound
Image source: LucyParsonsRiot
#75 The Accuracy Is Insane
Image source: _anchorpoint
#76 You Tea Towel
Image source: RealFishing7365
#77 Animals Download Skills At Birth, Humans Still Buffering At 25
Image source: PleasantBus5583
#78 10/10 For The Burn
Image source: Jackhammer_YOUTUBE
#79 Do They Know?
Image source: Bitter-Gur-4613
#80 Now They Want Dei
Image source: lifesprig
#81 Real Faith Punished
Image source: Hajicardoso
#82 Texas Teacher Controversy
Image source: Hajicardoso
#83 School Choice
Image source: Public-Marionberry33
#84 Ended By Community Notes
Image source: dellaazeem22
#85 Brett Favre Is That Rich Guy Who Stole From Welfare
Image source: Lord_Answer_me_Why
#86 Being A Good Guy Is Not Good Either
Image source: Glass-Fan111
#87 We Need To Bust, Adam
Image source: HelpfulTrifle6841
#88 Dad Giving His Son Some Subtle Hints
Image source: drippy_dik
#89 Very Big If True
Image source: Bitter-Gur-4613
#90 She Can’t Handle A Booger Joke Become Real One!
Image source: TulipEvaa
#91 Don’t Even Have To Open It To Know It Won’t Be Good
Image source: Odd-Watercress1478
#92 Randomized Character Having Mumble Rap Career Sim 2
Image source: PetalPixie33
#93 New One For Me At Least
Image source: GodBearWasTaken
#94 Clever Comeback
Image source: imgur
#95 A Bright Future Is In Store Here
Image source: AmorousBadger
#96 Storm In A Utah Teacup
Image source: gashtal_man
#97 May Be The Best Response Ive Ever Read
Image source: rebecca8633xx
#98 To Be A Catch
Image source: Ecstatic_Stranger_19
#99 Captain Holt Casually Dropping Bombs
Image source: Middle_Cookie5972
#100 Dave Chapelle And Joe Rogan
Image source: Bibiderabbi
#101 Hmm
Image source: reddit
#102 Worlds Greatest Comeback
Image source: bingbonglane3285
#103 They Really Are Brave
Image source: Ok_Standard_5689
#104 Sweet Cake Alabama
Image source: Guilty_Kale_6866
#105 Accurate Description Of Michael Cera
Image source: 90skid12
#106 She Saw The Opportunity And Took It!
Image source: CorleoneBaloney
#107 *in Joe Swanson’s Voice* “Hey Peter”
Image source: Annual-Letterhead619
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