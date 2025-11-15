Hey Pandas, What Is The Funniest Story You Have About Life In Quarantine? (Closed)

From crazy kids to forgetting your mask, tell me your funniest quarantine story!
#1
Being imprisoned inside the house because of quarantine, we embraced the madness of the situation and roleplayed as cellmates in prison. It’s just a little something that lifts the mood. We play a lot of practical jokes, like surprise shanking in the hallway, etc. All was done in good spirits.
#2
OK, so I was going to go to my private lesson, when, DUN DUN DUN! I said “WHERE IS MY MASK????” I looked in my pocket and it wasn’t there. Then my dad said, “It’s on your face.” I then did a mental facepalm.
#3
Quarantine equals online school. And this dude wanted to cheat on an online test. He took a screenshot of the answers off the web and accidentally sent it on the official group chat (which had the teacher on it) instead of his friend’s private chat.
#4
We TP each others rooms and make each other mad then start joking around.
