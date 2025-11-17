Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Collection Of Squishmallows (Closed)

by

It can be big or small, it doesn’t matter! Other stuffed animals accepted too, obviously! 

#1 My Friends

#2 I Don’t Have A Lot. I Got The Hamburger One Yesterday For My Birthday

#3 It’s Not A Lot, But Here Are My Babies (I Have A Small Fox One Somewhere)

#4 Here’s My Chicken Collection! Chickens Are My Favorite Squishmallows So Easter Is Very Expensive. There’s Some Others In There Too

#5 That My Little 2 Piece Set

#6 I Have One Or Two More But This Was The Only Pic I Could Find

#7 There Is A Mix Of Everything Adorable!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
