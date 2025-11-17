40 Important Historical Photos That Might Change Your Perspective On Things, As Shared By This Facebook Page (New Pics)

Every glimpse of the past that we see is a chance for our imaginations to take off on a wild time-warp journey. The beautiful vintage photos of the past gathered by this amazing Facebook page also promise to take you on a journey across time and space.
Indeed, the photos featured by this account come from all around the world. Each photo tells a story of when, where, and who. We are invited to daydream (or, you know, research) about the lives of people in the photos, whether they’re hard-working peasants in a rice paddy, roguish children playing in a street, or businesspeople showing off their new-fangled horseless carriages.
We can be glad that modern technology is helping us preserve and spread these photos. Many old paper or silver plate photos are in danger of irreversible deterioration, and countless more are already lost. These few remaining glimpses of the past are to be treasured and shared, so scroll onwards, brave time traveler. Let us know which ones are your favorites in the comments and share these old vintage photos far and wide!
#1 Neighborhood Kids Sharing A Laugh In Nebraska, 1910
Image source: Old Photos
#2 Three Women Who Completed Their Education And Graduated As Physicians In Philadelphia, 1885
Image source: Old Photos
#3 Dapper Young Man All Dressed Up To Have His Photo Made, 1905
Image source: Old Photos
#4 Portrait Of A Very Handsome Young Man, 1904
Image source: Old Photos
#5 These Progressive High School Girls Learn The Finer Points Of Auto Mechanics In 1927
Image source: Old Photos
#6 Three Young Ladies Posing With A Friend, 1930
Image source: Old Photos
#7 A Young Woman Posing For A Studio Portrait, Kentucky, 1890-1910
Image source: Old Photos
#8 Madame Decourcelle The First Female Taxi Driver In Paris, France, 1909
Image source: Old Photos
#9 Apache Woman And Child. Fort Apache, Arizona, 1898
Image source: Old Photos
#10 Shy Young Woman Smiling For The Camera 143 Years Ago
Image source: Old Photos
#11 Louis & Lola, Titanic Survivors
Image source: Old Photos
#12 A Promising Young Photographer, 1880s
Image source: Old Photos
#13 4 Generations, 1 Picture, 1905
Image source: Old Photos
#14 Young Couple In Love, 1920s
Image source: Old Photos
#15 A Father With His 4 Daughters, 1904
Image source: Old Photos
#16 Edwardian Woman With Her Friend, 1905
Image source: Old Photos
#17 A Beautiful Couple From The 1940s
Image source: Old Photos
#18 In The 1940s, Men Dressed In Shorts And Cowboy Boots Served Up To Women At A Drive Through In Texas
Image source: Old Photos
#19 Woman And Horse By Félix Thiollier, 1899
Image source: Old Photos
#20 Elk River And His Wife, Montana, 1890
Image source: Old Photos
#21 Butterfly Boy, New York City, 1949
Image source: Old Photos
#22 Mother And Daughter Watch A Tall Ship Navigate The Thames In London, 1880
Image source: Old Photos
#23 Mother With Her Daughter, 1880
Image source: Old Photos
#24 Having A Little Fun On The Beach In 1940
Image source: Old Photos
#25 Barefoot Kids At A Mobile Book Cart In The Appalachian Mountains
Image source: Old Photos
#26 Pulling Out A Splinter In 1910
Image source: Old Photos
#27 1926 Easter Celebration With Some Very Happy Children!
Image source: Old Photos
#28 Happy New Year 1907
Image source: Old Photos
#29 Two Friends Strolling In A Cool Stream On A Warm Day, 1910
Image source: Old Photos
#30 A ‘Man In The Moon’ Hair-Beard Combo, 1895
Image source: Old Photos
#31 A Family From Wisconsin, Late 1800s
Image source: Old Photos
#32 A Stylish Woman Walking Her Dog At The Bois De Boulogne In Paris, 1910
Image source: Old Photos
#33 Young Ladies In Norway, 1890s
Image source: Old Photos
#34 Portrait Of A Young Boy, Claude Clark, Sitting On A Rocking Horse, 1902
Image source: Old Photos
#35 The High Jump At Olympics Games In London, 1908
Image source: Old Photos
#36 A Mom Asks Not To Kiss Her Baby To Avoid Catching A Bug, 1939
Image source: Old Photos
#37 Mistletoe Salesmen, Paris, 1928
Image source: Old Photos
#38 A Drunken Man In Top Hat And Tails Clings To A Lamp-Post, London, 1934
Image source: Old Photos
#39 A One Room School House, 1923
Image source: Old Photos
#40 The Noonans, A Family Of 15 Living In 1920s. Lawrence, Massachusetts
Image source: Old Photos
#41 People Gathered In Front Of Stores In A Small Town. Eureka Springs, Arkansas, 1880
Follow Us