40 Clever, Fun And Plain Hilarious Church Signs

Church signs are a staple of small-community life. They’re one of the first things you see when you drive through a cute town center and often give you an idea of what kind of neighborhood you’ve just entered.
But most of the time, they’re more than a way for religious institutions to reach out to people, share the gospel, and resonate with their town’s sense of community. These roadside signs can be a valuable and unexpected source of… entertainment. You know what we’re talking about. Those short, extra clever, and sometimes quite ambiguous church sign sayings you can’t help but look at, hoping to find a rib-tickling pun or joke.
After all, you know what they say: if you’ve got it, flaunt it. And if your church has also got a funny bone, consider yourself lucky — making people laugh is an art form.
Now, thanks to the internet’s insatiable appetite for all things strange and humorous, we can look at some of the most hilarious church signs from around the country! Can you imagine the days before the internet when you couldn’t just search for clever church sign ideas for your church’s outdoor panel? Crazy how they could come up with them with no help.
These funny church signs will have you cracking up, whether it’s a clever play on words or a pun-tastic double meaning. Only one thing is sure — these people knew exactly what they were doing!
#1 Don’t Hold Guns
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Love Thy Neighbor
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Sign In Front Of Oregon Church
Image source: DaFunkJunkie
#4 Worship A Man
Image source: currylikethespice
#5 An Incontrovertible Truth On My Church’s Sign Today
Image source: mikecordry
#6 Christian Oxymoron
Image source: johnpavlovitz
#7 Pick One
Image source: one_little_victory_
#8 Refugee Jesus
Image source: DaFunkJunkie
#9 Two Dads
Image source: BlueElection
#10 Terms & Conditions
Image source: SGCMamaBear
#11 Let God Sort ‘Em Out
Image source: iforgotmyusernamesmh
#12 Church Sign Of The Week With Traffic Report
Image source: BillReichart
#13 Advice From God
Image source: Dreamba
#14 The Best Version Of Yourself
Image source: kxzzt
#15 Noah And Mosquitoes
Image source: BrettJr
#16 Damn You Obama
Image source: We-R-1U
#17 Details Inside
Image source: Nashvlkitn
#18 Yolo
Image source: hughesyourdadddy
#19 This Church That Doesn’t Want To Lie To Your Friends And Family At Your Funeral
Image source: travelinglight3
#20 Christian Puns
Image source: haychbee_
#21 Fruit vs. Nuts
Image source: reddit.com
#22 This Too Shall Pass
Image source: SchuminWeb
#23 Life Goals
Image source: YetAnotherAaron
#24 This Church Needs You To Stop Praying For More Snow
Image source: SchuminWeb
#25 The Preferences Of God
Image source: YouHadOneJ0B
#26 Fear Not!
Image source: VACastleFan
#27 It’s Hot In Hell
Image source: TraceyTorres
#28 This Sign That Understands Who Holds All The Power In The Pew
Image source: mattlunh
#29 This Sign That Is Trying To Make Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass” A Bit Holier
Image source: WhereTrueLoveIs
#30 Dad Joke Marquee
Image source: CalebMynatt
#31 This Sign That Promises God Loves You More Than Kanye Loves Kanye
Image source: mikerockitjones
#32 Go Canucks!
Image source: ithinkyourweird
#33 No Parking
Image source: sdgfunk
#34 The Irony Is Lost On This Church
Image source: justus87
#35 This Sign Knows You’re Spending Time At Church Instead Of The Gym, But Don’t Fear Because You’ll Have A “Smoking Hot Body” When You’re Dead!
Image source: UinvitedU
#36 This Church Sign That Wants To Know How Often You Come
Image source: RedBettyScrambler
#37 This Church That Embraced “Christian Girl Autumn” With A Pumpkin Spice Communion Joke
Image source: twitter.com
#38 This Church Has Straight Up Given Up On Their Sign
Image source: Iivegfh
#39 This Sign That Simply Cannot Be Real
Image source: martian-amoung-you
#40 Hipster Jesus
Image source: ahandmadegrin
