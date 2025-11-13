42 People Having A Worse Christmas Day Than You

You know how Christmas day is supposed to be the best day of the year? It seems that nothing could go wrong when you’re spending some relaxing time with your family, unwrapping the many presents that you’ve got with your tummy stuffed with delicious foods. Well, as with everything in life, not even the Christmas spirit is safe from being ruined by some epic fails and turning into the worst day ever.
It turns out that Christmas is only merry until you sink your teeth into a soap lobster thinking it’s chocolate. Or until you shatter your glass table and your entire dinner ends up on the floor. The beauty of the internet, however, is that no matter what kind of funny fails happen to you, no matter the bad luck that has been dealt for you, you can always browse it to find someone who’s having it worse. Bored Panda has compiled a list of hilarious photos of people who probably wish to forget their Christmas (or at least parts of it), and they will make yours look 10/10. So scroll down to check the merry people whose holidays turned into some sick Christmas jokes below!
#1 Thanks, Aunt!
Image source: jellispants
#2 My Parents Made My Wife A Stocking For Christmas
Image source: akantho
#3 Those Crazy Kids Messing With The Neighbor’s Merry Christmas Decoration
Image source: extcm1
#4 Well, There Goes Christmas Lunch
Image source: thejimking
#5 Merry Christmas
Image source: MainePoster
#6 Starting Christmas On The Wrong Foot
Image source: KustomKonceptz
#7 Brand New Christmas Decorations, Dog Did Not Approve
Image source: thehuddster123
#8 The Holiday Season Means Bottomless Egg Nog
Image source: poopgoose1
#9 I’m Spending Christmas At My Australian GF’s Parents Place. Brushing My Teeth In The Morning I Look Up And This Is What I See On The Inside Of The Window. I Love The Weather Here, But **** That
Image source: danielbln
#10 Christmas Dinner Is Ruined
Image source: Aiden2222
#11 I Was Putting Up Christmas Lights On My Roof A While Back When This Happened…
Image source: brend2b
#12 My Mom Left $300 Unattended, My Nephew (Special Little Kid) Thought It Was Just Papers. Merry Christmas, Mom
Image source: appycapterr
#13 Neighbor Just Tried To Throw His Christmas Tree From The Balcony. Not Sure Where It Should’ve Landed Ideally
Image source: goldquest
#14 I Ummmm… Uhhhhh… Merry Christmas!
Image source: RedPill42
#15 I Bought My Dog An Advent Calender, Who Then Explored All 24 Days Of Christmas While I Was Pumping Gas
Image source: Trair
#16 Christmas Toy, Meet Dog’s Water Bowl. Dog’s Water Bowl, Meet Christmas Toy
Image source: AudsOrEvens
#17 I Forgot About The Chicken
Image source: polyester_girl
#18 Hid The Ham From The Dog In The Oven. On A Plastic Carving Tray. Turned The Oven On To Preheat For The Roast Turkey
Image source: official_jessicafellowes
#19 Why The Wife Says We Can No Longer Have A Real Christmas Tree
Image source: stehigs321
#20 Let’s Skip Christmas This Year
#21 Got An Interesting Package In The Mail Today. I Have No Idea Who Sent It… Merry Christmas I Guess
Image source: BienGuzman
#22 Found On Snapchat. Someone Got A Great Christmas Present
Image source: Blizzardscissors
#23 Christmas Disaster Bad Enough, The Dog Took Down The Tree. He Ate His Bed As Well
Image source: SirMumbleBee
#24 Yep, This Just Happened! Very Lucky To Have No Injuries, Just Shattered About My Christmas Ham, Haha
Image source: coreyfoxlandscaping
#25 So… This Is What Happened To My Real Tree This Year. Not A Needle Left On When We Heaved Her Out The Back Door
Image source: vintage4you
#26 Got A Eucalyptus Tree For Christmas
Image source: Arkenzie
#27 Merry Christmas To Me! My Secret Pal Gift At Work Included Live Roaches And Roach Droppings
Image source: amandal0514
#28 Enjoy Your Special Christmas Waffles, Kids!
Image source: proscriptus
#29 My Christmas Present
Image source: magalz
#30 Just About Died Getting This Up And None Of The Lights Work
Image source: rms518
#31 One Of My Girlfriend’s Gifts Arrived Like This Just Days Before Christmas…
Image source: squanchy_91
#32 My Parents Came Home To Their Christmas Tree This Morning
Image source: FinneganTheGoldenGod
#33 This Morning Some Kids Decided To Set Fire To My Boat. Merry Christmas
Image source: Pedantichrist
#34 Got A New Wallet For Christmas, But They Forgot Something…
Image source: lxzander
#35 Breaking Mom’s Oven On Christmas Eve Surely Reminded Her Of Two Things: 1. I’m Her Favourite Child; 2. Always Have A Backup Roast Ready
Image source: bjerkhof
#36 My Dogs Just Knocked Over My Christmas Tree
Image source: Squacknog
#37 Got A Flat Tire Last Night Over The Christmas Holidays, Nowhere Is Open To Fix It
Image source: matty111222
#38 10 Foot Tall Christmas Tree Fell Over Today…
Image source: SharkFinProgramming
#39 Glass Bomb
#40 My Morning So Far:
slept in 30 minutes; discovered the coffee beans I bought with a Christmas gift card are decaf; then this happened when I tried to pour the beans back into the bag
Image source: sirpressingfire78
#41 Waited In A 2 Hour Line For This Pic
