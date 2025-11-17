Hey Pandas, What Is The Funniest True Story That Happened To You Or Someone You Know?

Is there a dog that weed up the annoying co-workers leg in the street, or a baby that flung food at your partner after a snarky comment, tell us the funniest true story you have!
#1
I was driving on the highway, my ex is riding on the passenger side. It is nighttime and I have someone behind tailgating the c**p outta me. Said person passes me and as they pass I stick my hand out and flip them off. My ex the macho man that he is noticed who I was flipping off and screamed the most girliest scream any scream queen can summon, then proceeds to tell me he doesn’t want to go to jail. It was the state troopers, I knew this, I also know my rights, so I burst out laughing so hard I had to pull off and calm my butt down. It’s been five years since that happened and I still laugh out loud every time I think about it.
#2
Driving a rural county road in Dassel, Minnesota, USA. Early 2000’s. No other cars, no houses, only farm fields. Out of nowhere, a 1970’s orange velvet couch cushion sailed over my car, landed on the road and got caught in the car undercarriage. WTH.
#3
I had a really annoying friend that had been jealous of me since I earned new badges at a club while he was away on holiday, and he said it was my fault that he wouldn’t be promoted! When we did a community event, a dog came up and weed all over his uniform, soaking the leg ! REVENGE AT ITS BEST!!!
#4
Hmmmmm…. I have many funny stories.
One of my favorite stories, that I share is about my big family on my dad’s side. Some background information to help, my grandparents had 6 kids, 3 girls, 3 boys. My dad is the oldest boy. My large family has a gigantic sense of humor. On a yearly basis we take large family photos and photos of each individual family. Well this past year My dad and his two brothers decided to have some fun, they were just making the randomest, out-of-the-blue comments and poses. There’s one photo of my grandmother trying to look disappointed while also not trying to laugh, while my grandfather was looking proud at the jokesters he had raised. I will say that the age range of my dad, aunts and uncles are 49-37. So imagine grown adults acting like 13 year olds. My family never ceases to make me laugh.
#5
I was playing a game with my family, you know casual fun night and out of nowhere I yell ” I love me pudding!”
