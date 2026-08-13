23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

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Cats have an uncanny ability to turn the most ordinary moments into complete chaos, and cartoonist Steve Nelson seems to capture that talent perfectly.

A familiar name to Bored Panda readers, the British cartoonist and comedy writer is known for his delightfully simple illustrations, dry wit, and punchlines that always seem to arrive from an unexpected direction. His Twonks comics explore everything from everyday frustrations and awkward social encounters to the wonderfully absurd logic of animals.

This time, however, it’s the cats stealing the spotlight. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite feline-themed comics from Nelson’s extensive collection, proving once again that when it comes to comedy, cats hardly need a script.

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23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

Image source: twonks

23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

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23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

Image source: twonks

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23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

Image source: twonks

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23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

Image source: twonks

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23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

Image source: twonks

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23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

Image source: twonks

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23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

Image source: twonks

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23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

Image source: twonks

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23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

Image source: twonks

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23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

Image source: twonks

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23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

Image source: twonks

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23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

Image source: twonks

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23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

Image source: twonks

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23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

Image source: twonks

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23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

Image source: twonks

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23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

Image source: twonks

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23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

Image source: twonks

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23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

Image source: twonks

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23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

Image source: twonks

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23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

Image source: twonks

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23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

Image source: twonks

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23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

Image source: twonks

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23 Ridiculously Absurd And Funny Cat Comics By Cartoonist Steve Nelson

Image source: twonks

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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