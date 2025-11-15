Hey Pandas, How Are You Really Doing? (Closed)

This should be a safe space, be nice to each other.
Not great? One of my close friends just recently moved away. And every day, I wake up thinking about something I want to show them that can’t be shown over a video call. But I can’t.
Sad my crush rejected me today my whole family has COVID my family is cancelling the family get together that we have had every year since I was 0 my only friend said he doesn’t wAnt to be my friend I have to wake 3 miles home from school and when I get there my family had already ate supper with out me and my parents took everything that’s electronics away from me so all I could do is go to bed sad and hungry AND my dad is not getting me anything for Christmas 😞😞😞😞😞😭😭😭😔😔😔☹️☹️☹️😷
Horrible. My grades are falling the police got called to my house and i could hear my mum telling them i belong in a psychological unit. I overdosed on paracetamol two weeks ago, only just got out of hospital. My arms will apparently never heal they are coverd in scars and 3rd and 4th degree burns it hurts to move, my mum said i still have to go to school (i walk) despite the hospital doctor stating i should be on bed rest. I can’t eat anything with much Salt my kidneys are permanently damaged, honestly, i just want to die
Not dead yet lmao
I’m doing horrible. I honestly don’t know who I am anymore.
I’m still completely broken and falling apart, but now I have braces. So it’s getting a little worse. Luckily, my crush has been hanging around with me recently, so I’m getting to be more happy. I do wish we had been paired up for the newest project in geography, but we still have the mornings and some class time.
I’m doing fine, not super great but not that bad. I’ve had really painful stomachache recently, so that sucks. I just want someone to like me and be nice or just to addowladge me or ask how I am doing. I want someone that is truly my friend that cares about me. I want someone to think I’m pretty when I don’t like how I look. I just want someone to ask if I’m OK and give me a hug.
bleh
Not good. I had to stop seeing my therapist because she said the f slur while in a session and she knows im gay so now I have no one to talk to about personal things and my dad will only let me see another therapist if i tell him why because they are expensive which is reasonable but i dont want to tell him all my personal stuff. Also my best friend since 5th grade and i got into a huge argument and we are friends again but it will never be the same and now i dont have a best friend :(
im really feeling not good, i want my parents to say somthing along the lines of “good job” or somthing, im a middle child. my brother is an acedemic while my sister is really athletic, and im just there. im not great at anything and that really pulls me down.
I have social anxiety so I really hate school and people who aren’t friends or close family irl
