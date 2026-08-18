86 Unhinged Questions Cabin Crew Have Been Asked, Making Them Say “Brace For Stupidity”

As soon as people hand over their luggage at the check-in counter, they also check in their dignity and common sense. Because none of that follows them through security. The only things that make it onto the plane along with your overpriced coffee are an enormous amount of audacity and a neck pillow they do not know how to wear correctly.
People online recently asked cabin crew to share the most facepalm-inducing questions they have ever been asked at altitude, and the thread shows us that common sense often misses its connection. These are real questions that will quickly make it clear why we need a cartoon chart about how to fasten a seatbelt.
#1
Pax: can i use the toilet (while others queue up) Crew: sure, please line up over here Pax: I’m holding US passport, can i go first Crew:.
Image source: yammiie, kastoimages
#2
Pax: do you have milk for my baby? Me: sorry we only have fresh milk Pax: what?! You don’t have formula milk? Me: unfortunately we do not Pax: then what are you serving for the babies in the plane?! Me: normally the other parents have their own. Pax: but my baby ran out of milk. Me: normally, the other parents plan ahead. Fresh milk? Guess the nationality.
Image source: itsmicamica, Getty Images
#3
What would you like we have vegetarian option and a lamb option?
I have a British passport. I want chicken.
Image source: tiba_cho, Getty Images
The single most persistent misconception in commercial aviation is that cabin crew are just waitresses with wings. They are not hospitality staff who happened to be near a runway, people! They are trained emergency responders who also happen to bring you a beverage, and the order of those two things matters enormously.
Before a single crew member is allowed to step onto a plane with passengers, they complete six to eight weeks of intensive safety training focused almost entirely on first response, medical emergencies, and evacuating an aircraft in under ninety seconds. The food service component is, in the grand scheme of their training, a footnote.
#4
Dingdong Pax – my kids need an iPad Me – we don’t give out iPad mam Pax – what about your iPad Me – my personal iPad is my personal belongings Pax – just give it to my kids, they need to be entertained Me – umm no mam Pax – I want you to apologize to my kids you don’t want to give them your iPad Me – right. I’m sorry children, your mommy can’t provide you an iPad Pax – call me your supervisor.
Image source: mia_hines23, Brooke Cagle
#5
A woman hit the call light while we were taxiing asking us to go back to the gate because the restaurant she bought her salad from forgot the dressing. The captain laughed hard. Reader: we did not go back to the gate.
Image source: javiously_, Getty Images
#6
Older couple sitting in coach, the wife had ordered a GF meal, she verified with me before departure. She was at 38A. Meal service- I get to them and the husband says to me, “she did not get her special meal.” I said, “verified with you before departure.” He is now sitting in 38A with completely eaten dinner. He then explained that he used the lav and they switched seats… so, I said “you ate her dinner?” He gave me a blank stare and said “well, I guess.”
Image source: flygirlkathymet, rawpixel.com
Since we’re already talking about things that make cabin crew lose their minds, there is one specific bathroom-related behaviour that comes up consistently, and it is not what you think. It is actually about the door. Alpine Elements reports that cabin crew can’t stand it when people don’t properly lock the bathroom door when they’re inside it, or do not fully close it when they’re done.
This might sound small until you understand the chain reaction it sets off. An unlocked door means the occupied sign on the outside doesn’t light up. A sign that doesn’t light up means other passengers assume it’s available. Passengers who assume it’s available form a queue.
A queue in an aircraft aisle blocks the crew’s workspace at the back of the plane, preventing them from getting in and out of the area where they are trying to do their actual jobs. And as we have established earlier, that is more than just pouring drinks.
#7
Not my passenger, but a fellow crew once told me that her pax asked her to take her baby and change her diaper in the lav for her. Like it’s the most natural thing to do for a cabin crew.
Image source: faithagustin.dlcrz, RDNE Stock project
#8
During a turbulent flight, Cap told crew to abandon service and return to our seats – then, a call light came on. I crawled through the aisle (bc that’s how bad the turbulence was) and when I got to his seat I said “Sir are you ok?” And he goes “Can I have a Diet Coke?” Nope.
Image source: alikona309, Tahir osman
#9
Pax- can I have the chicken whisky?
I hand him chicken tray with a whisky.
Pax- No the chicken whisky.
I tell him that’s chicken and his drink is whisky.
He gets aggravated, get the inflight magazine.
No the chicken whisky! Pointing to a picture of famous grouse whisky.
Image source: hannahdaley1991, Khanh Tu Nguyen Huy
A last word of advice: cabin crew are not making suggestions when they ask you to do something. They are not offering a preference or a recommendation. They are exercising legally delegated authority to enforce federal and international aviation regulations inside a pressurised metal tube travelling at 500 miles per hour, and non-compliance is not a grey area.
The captain holds ultimate responsibility for the flight, but cabin crew holds direct authority over the cabin, which means the person you just waved off while finishing your phone call has more power in this specific context than you have perhaps appreciated. A plane is the most logistically complex and potentially dangerous environment a civilian will ever occupy, so you better listen up and stop with the dumb questions.
What is one of the dumbest things you have ever witnessed on a plane? Tell us everything in the comments!
#10
Pax: hey beautiful can i ask u something?
Me: yes go ahead sir
Pax: can i use the rubber slides when we arrive? I really wanna try that!
Me: NO! Those are only for emergencies.
Image source: anlabrooy, TheGreenharm
#11
a passenger asked me to announce a congratulations for her friend getting a divorce.
I about fell over laughing but unfortunately, I didn’t do it. Did give her a few complimentary bottles of champagne minis with a note though!
Image source: lipstickandlandings, Getty Images
#12
During the flight. A passenger pushed the locked lav door multiple times.
Pax: Why the lavatory door locked?
Me: Because someone is in side.
Pax: Then what should I do?
Me: Wait?
Image source: yehtien_0302, Andrej Lišakov
Similarly, on-board staff say “hands off, please,” as your unwanted touching is one of their biggest pet peeves. “Do not touch us. Stop touching us. Don’t poke me or tap me or wiggle your fingers on my arm. I have a name tag. ‘Ma’am’ and ‘excuse me’ also work really well,” one flight attendant told Travel & Leisure.
Another added that people who ask for water as soon as their behind touches the chair really grinds their gears. “Why didn’t you take the pill while waiting in the gate area? There are ample water fountains and bottled water for sale in the airport,” they noted.
Get it together, people!
#13
A pax desperate to smoke a cigarette inflight asking me, “Is it OK to smoke inflight？“ “Of course not. This is a non-smoking flt, sir.“ He still insisted “Can I just smoke, just for once？“ “As I told you, you MUST NOT smoke in this a/c. If you really want to smoke, you have to do that outside the door.“ He asked happily, “Then, tell me WHICH DOOR!“.
Image source: vivid92320, Andrej Lišakov
#14
This was over 20years ago. Very specifically, he only wanted goat’s milk. Not the usual cow milk we had on board, but he insisted only goat’s milk. Cos apparently Gandhi only drank goat’s milk. Ps: he was drinking whiskey earlier.
Image source: varshita, Max Bonda
#15
Pax: What time will we fy over Atlantis
Me: excuse me?
Pax: what time are ww flying over Atlantis?!
Me: Atlantis as the lost continent?
Pax: yeah!
Me: I don’t know but please come get me when we do!
Image source: manureva744, Etienne Jong
A last word of advice: cabin crew are not making suggestions when they ask you to do something. They are not offering a preference or a recommendation. They are exercising legally delegated authority to enforce federal and international aviation regulations inside a pressurised metal tube travelling at 500 miles per hour, and non-compliance is not a grey area.
The captain holds ultimate responsibility for the flight, but cabin crew holds direct authority over the cabin, which means the person you just waved off while finishing your phone call has more power in this specific context than you have perhaps appreciated. A plane is the most logistically complex and potentially dangerous environment a civilian will ever occupy, so you better listen up and stop with the dumb questions.
What is one of the dumbest things you have ever witnessed on a plane? Tell us everything in the comments!
#16
If the pilots could turn down the engines a bit, because it was too loud for their baby.
Image source: daphnekoolwijk, Alexander Mils
#17
I’m in the gate area in Atlanta, waiting for my plane to pull up.
A man from India loudly asks me, “Why are there so many Black workers here?”
Image source: quincy.nelson1
#18
6am flight, doing compliance after the demo, and a girl shoved a piece of gum in my face and said “when can I have this?” like whenever u feel like queen HAHAH she was trying to ask when a good time to take it for her ears would be but it was too early for either of us to function properly.
Image source: kelll.ryan, Oladimeji Odunsi
#19
During cabin check prior to land after BOC flight…
Pax: can you dim the window again?
Me: sorry we cant sir, all windows must be set to clear and it will be locked.
Pax: the sun is shining bright
Me: yes bcz its morning already
Pax: can you do something about it, i wanna sleep but its too bright
Me: you can use the eye shade
Pax: i dont have and dont want to, can you shut the sun down?
Me:…. I’m not God i cant do it.
Image source: tk_tknwe, Victoria Dokukina
#20
I had a passenger ask me if I had a notary once. In the middle of a flight!
Image source: realchrisgunter, Getty Images
#21
I had a girl ask me once if the “waste” from the lavatories gets dumped from the plane as we fly. As we left Seattle we were flying over her ex boyfriends place and was really hoping we could “s**t” on his place.
Image source: b_creecy00, Mehdi
#22
My ex used to work as a gate agent. One day it was stormy and flights were delayed landing or were being rerouted. A very irate man demanded, “ my wife’s on that flight, when are you going to land it?”
Her answer: “Don’t worry, sir, we’ve never left one up there yet!”
Image source: djmsask, Getty Images
#23
Last night someone asked how she’s supposed to get into the bathroom if she broke the handle off…. the “handle” she put in my hand was the ash tray.
Image source: its_kaylahm, cottonbro studio
#24
Pax was busy exploring the moving map on the IFE. A few minutes later, he pointed out the window and asked me,
“what’s the name of that mountain?”
I wish mountains came with name tags at 34,000 feet.
Image source: gelcultura, Anna Shvets
#25
Not cabin crew but a girl on a flight in front of me said “can I vape if I blow it in my sleeve I’m super nervous”.
Image source: birkinsbackpacksandbotox, Adolfo Félix
#26
Pax: I want Raymond
Me:??? We don’t have any crew call Raymond on board today
Pax: I said I want Raymond, now
Me:??????? Sorry ma’am but we really don’t have any Raymond, we don’t even have any male crew on board today
Pax: I’m sure you have, I just travelled with your airline last week
Me:????????????
Pax: I say one last time or I will write you a complaint, I want Raymond noodles
Me: ohhhhh you mean RAMEN NOODLES.
Image source: i.am.so.talkative, Curated Lifestyle
#27
Not cabin crew but I overheard a passenger tell thr flight crew he didn’t like the menu he read online and he tweeted them a few days ago for something better. It was a RYANAIR flight demanded money back for all 3 hot meals they brought him and he didn’t like. Then he cornered a cabin crew at the back of the flight “I’m sure you were just trying your best. Good girl” when disembarking. I gave another crew member the headsup and she dashed down to him.
Image source: derangeddynamic, note thanun
#28
We hit a little sleet during flight and a little old lady asks me “Did we just hit a cloud?”
Image source: cherylcamp122, John McArthur
#29
“When will the lightning stop?”
Me: “I don’t know I’m not God.”
Image source: _juicebx, Gleive Marcio Rodrigues de Souza
#30
“Can you turn the engines off I can’t sleep” no sir, we cannot turn off the engines
“Can I get a caramel latte please?” No madam. We’re not Starbucks sorry.
Image source: leahchelseareads, Getty Images
#31
Daylight domestic flight, like early afternoon departure
A woman after main service hit her call light, I respond and she asked if we had any ear plugs and I said no, we don’t provide that type of amenities on domestic flights
She then said “the people around me are having conversations and I want them to stop, please ask them to stop talking”
I made eye contact with the people sitting behind her and I said that’s not a reasonable request considering it’s a public space and midday. I suggested she put in some earbuds and watch a movie or listen to music. We provide a complimentary pair, which she had already.
She then said she saw one of the crew wearing a Boise cancellation headset at the gate and that she wanted to use them. I said “you’re asking to use someone else’s personal property?” And she said yes, that the crew mem should be willing to give them to her bc she’s a paying passenger
The look on my face must have been something bc the people around us witnessing this exchange started laughing
I said no, that’s an absurd request and I suggested she be better prepared in the future or book redeye flights since there’s typically less talking on those flights and I walked away.
Image source: waitwhatshappenin, Daniel J. Schwarz
#32
An elderly woman asked me to unhook her bra. It was too tight and was hurting her. I did it. Us girls gotta stick together.
Image source: Kabooven
#33
Just last month i had a lady ask me if i had a spare bulb to change her reading light because hers did not work.
additionally i’ve had someone ask me to call the captain and ask him to fly faster bc he was going to miss his connection. i told him i cannot do that and he said “yes you can, they’ve done it for me before.” i laughed and walked away.
Image source: chuckerfly
#34
I’m flying to Dubai… and you? (Okay.., pax in question was 3 years old ).
Image source: luckyrunsaroundtheworld
#35
Passenger story: I was on a flight sitting next to a young lady who was apparently nervous. We hit some turbulence and she asked, “What was that?” I replied, “We ran over a dog.” She said “AWWW” and sat there looking sad. About 3 minutes later she jerked her head to me, “We didn’t run over no dog!” After that she settled down for the rest of the flight.
Image source: gitmo.guy
#36
I have important papers in my bag.. in the cargo.. can you get my bag?
Image source: texane.gsl
#37
pax: can i have whiskey with ice.
Crew: here you go sir whisky on the rocks
Pax: No on the table.
Image source: yammiie
#38
During boarding: “Where is the toilet for British pasport holder?”
Image source: nm.rdn
#39
I was asked by a pax if they could use the dryer. The dryer? “ you live on these planes don’t you?”
Image source: the_real_kate_ho
#40
Pax: why are we delayed?
Me: ATC just informed the weather condition is not ideal for us to depart now (I’m based in hkg – during typhoon season, the strong wind can ground operation)
Pax: so what do we do?
Me: wait for ATC clearance
Pax: can they do something about the weather?
Me: you want ATC to call God or something about the weather?
Image source: nrldbh.mzln
#41
On a Los Angeles to Paris flight
Pax: when are we flying over Antartica
Me: Never
Pax: am not an idiot I know this route will fly over Antartica.
Me: ……..
Image source: manureva744
#42
Are we going to have normal landing or emergency landing today?
Image source: el__sk
#43
Girl: excuse me, he took my seat
Me: (looking at the man) are you guys together?
Girl: yes
Me: do you want him to seat there or…
Girl: yeah I don’t mind
Me: oh, good then. He can stay in your seat and you stay in his seat
They were both mid 30. some grown ups are child like.
Image source: uniquelychosenboutique
#44
PAX: can i upgrade business class?
ME: im sorry but all the upgrades process need to do at the counter, we can’t upgrade you onboard due to company regulations.
PAX: but im a doctor. (Speak angrily while showing his credentials)
ME: i see, but the regulations still the same sir.
Image source: shamorningstar_
#45
Early this year I was flying Cathay Pacific Business Class Hong Kong to Perth and one of the Cabin Crew had stepped out of the aisle to not impede Economy passengers boarding to ask me if I wanted the lobster or steak for dinner.
One guy who overheard this remarked quite loudly ‘hope you choke dude’
The CC asked to see his Boarding Pass, and politely suggested he keep moving towards the rear.
I hope his Economy meal was….. OK.
Image source: findbrianpowell
#46
Not my story but my brother was flight crew for many years. He was flying many US/Hawaiian/Asian flights at the time.
Pax: when will we see the international date line?
Him: excuse me?
Pax: the date line, you know when we go to the next day!?
Him: I understand the concept but there’s no line in the Pacific.
Pax: When we get there will you wake me up? I’ve always wanted to see it.
Him: sure I’ll point it out you.
Image source: salty_library
#47
Middle of the flight passenger asked me how to roll down her window. She was hot!
Image source: brendaschlidt
#48
Pax: (Sat near L2 door)
Is that noise completely necessary?
Me: Yes, its the engine.
(B757 just after take off).
Image source: dave_jh
#49
30 minute flight, pax asking for a veg hot meal, I gave her salted peanut, told her this is veg and i walk off.
Image source: yasmin_yourhighness
#50
Lmaooo one time a guy was convinced that he had lost his passeport into the plane, we ask him did u check your pockets under the seat in the overhead locker etc, he’s like im sure I think I trhow it away by accident (he was like sure) it was before the landing so we open every cart dig into every bin (more than 30 bin bags) look everywhere he came back 15min later with his passport in hands « oh I found it haha it was in my back pocket… » no apologies nothing and he go back to his seat.
Image source: louann.skr
#51
One time on a night flight we had a medical so we turned the lights on to take care of it. A guy who had been sleeping woke up and as I passed by he asked “why are we stopped?”
Image source: xtinaskor
#52
i was working in business class when a passenger asked me if the food was free.
.
in his defense, it was his first time flying business class on a low-cost airline, so i kinda understand it.
Image source: tawan_momo
#53
While I flew as a Capt on my former airline, when a pax asked our cabin crew wich lake was the one we were overflying or across wich city we were, I answered the “Lake….” And the first name of my senior CC
People believe everything we tell them.
Image source: diegodelhoyo01
#54
I think it’s funny (weird) when you’re in a different country or going to a different country where English isn’t the language, passengers ask you if you speakEnglish… when you’re working for a US carrier…like how could I work here if I don’t speak English…
Image source: magandagirl
#55
As told to me by the FA:
Pax: When should I reset my watch for the next time zone?
FA: Look out the window and watch for a dotted gray line. Reset your watch when we fly across it.
Took a while for Pax to realize they’d been had.
Image source: kaeser_michael
#56
“Can we get some fresh air in here?”
Image source: ssidneywritesbooks
#57
Stuck on the tarmac for a while…
pax “can you just open the door? I’m gonna miss my connection “
Me- “No. There isn’t a jet bridge..”
Pax- but I thought there was a slide..?
Me -.
Image source: ohmissjackson_
#58
Not something said but something that happened, I spilt a tea all over my hand and arm, rushed to the toilet to try and get it under water, as I opened the door pax pushed past me and said “thank you ” like I held it open for her…
Image source: ambersaccount_
#59
Pax comes back before we bring the cart out with a concerned look on her face:
“I don’t really know if you can do this, but….there is a gas cloud around the middle of the plane, and it is BAD, I’ve asked a few people if it was them and asked if anybody around us needed gas-x but no one really responded, I’m wondering if you could figure it out and offer them this”::tries to hand us said gas-x
Me and the other FA with incredulous looks: “ohh….noooo, we can’t do that”.
Image source: myjadedlife
#60
pax: on business class u should serve the meal like buffe because I paid alot of money for the ticket.
Image source: latuan19
#61
A woman rang her call light because her open window was too hot and wanted me to “turn it off” I said “you want to turn off the sun?!?”
Image source: lcestrella
#62
Flight 2 hours, box meal service, 737. Mostly pax always queuing in front lavatory after takeoff. After load meal then want to start the service, the one pax (e-plat) ask us to stop the service because he want to go lavatory. Him face like don’t care the others hungry because he already eat at the lounge.
Image source: mona_robin
#63
‘Can I get a cappuccino.’ Sorry we don’t serve cappuccinos in economy. ‘Ok then a latte.’ Another guy asked for a burger.
Image source: krust_photo
#64
on a 12hr+ flight across the atlantic ocean.
after first meal service and me eating my crew meal peacefully in the galley.
pax walked in. stared at me and my food. and looked real shock
Pax: oh! i don’t know you guys eat on the plane as well!!
Me: well usually not. i usually just go down for lunch by opening that door. but today i am not in the mood so will just eat whatever is left in the oven.
Image source: ngwingmeiii
#65
A passenger asked me if we will get pulled over if the pilots go too fast… i giggled bc i thought she was making a joke and she got really angry that i was laughing.
Another passengers rang the call light to ask why we weren’t moving. I was confused so she opens the window and it’s pitch black outside. She goes “we’re clearly not moving”. I’m like “We’re like 3 hours into this flight going 500 mph… You need to take a physics class”
Other little things are passengers asking for almond milk for the coffees, hot sauce, blackberry juice(?), etc..
Image source: gotpoopstains
#66
“What do you have?” – always asked even after making the announcement that we have a drink menu in the seatback pocket. That’s the one question that ALWAYS makes me sigh internally.
That, and “Can I go to the restroom?” while we are doing the safety demo and pushing back from the gate. Lord. Have. Mercy.
Image source: kuroidreads
#67
I have been asked so many dumb things over the years but one that stands out is the old couple that asked me to tell the captain to turn down the engines because they were trying to have a conversation and they were too loud “yeah, I’ll get right on that”.
Image source: Airplanemode85
#68
“Can you heat my food in the microwave?”
“Where do you keep the ice machine?” Oh it’s right here next to my espresso maker and my hammock.
Image source: elaxation
#69
“Are we moving??”
Bc the flight was so smooth. She pulled me in and was so serious. It was her first flight.
Image source: aerofloof
#70
Passenger in economy asking: “sorry ma’am what is caviar?!”
“Basically… fish eggs.”
“I’ll have two – scrambled pls”
🍳 🐠 🥴
Image source: tiffy_thecat
#71
Had just handed out customs forms on our way to Cancun. Two women in their twenties ring their call light. “It’s asking us for our nationality – do we put Catholic?”.
Image source: Motherofpie
#72
Literally happened to me last night:
A row of three boys, probably all between 10-12 years old, took one of our waste bags from their seat back pockets and had the crew “autograph” it. They also clapped and cheered at landing, and kept asking us during service if we drank the airplane coffee.
That wasn’t the “weird” part, per se, it was that after we deplaned, their dad asked us if we could each individually pretend to re-sign the bag while he took a picture.
As the oldest of three boys, I’ll remember these little dudes for the rest of my career, but for some reason it was so strange to see their glee from interacting with us. It was like we were the coolest people roaming the earth, and they wouldn’t stop admiring us and my airline. I guess it just felt strange because it had never ever happened before- like “I’m at Disneyland for the first time ever” level of excitement!
Image source: Lord-Throwaway-MBE
#73
“ what freshly squeezed juices are you offering today?”
“orange apple cranberry freshly squeezed out of this container” 🤓.
Image source: anon
#74
7am, first flight of the day: “Sir would you like something to drink?” “Uhh yeah..ummm…could I get a hamburger?!”…
I’ve had a lot of weird requests in 16 years but that one stands out as the most memorable.
Image source: travelingsoul83
#75
I was working Christmas Eve, I’m Hispanic we celebrate on Christmas Eve. Back to the story my mom pack me conchtias mini Mexican bread and her homemade tamales for me and my very good friend I was working with. Passenger said it looked and asked when I was handling them out. I told him I wasn’t that my mom packed them for me since it was Christmas and I couldn’t be with my family. He said I shouldn’t have to beg it’s Christmas. I said well are you suggesting my mom makes and packs you food? Passenger complained I didn’t offer him any when deplaning and wanted my name for an “official complaint.”.
Image source: Electronic-Engine-62
#76
My airline doesn’t provide blankets since we’re a low cost carrier and we don’t even sell them on planes. Bc of this we try to keep the plane warm. I had a passenger in first class one day ask me for a blanket and when I explained to her we didn’t she proceeded to ask me for my uniform jacket that I’m wearing… needless to say I said no….
Image source: thewanderingirl
#77
A lady in first class asked me to hold her hand during turbulence. she was definitely afraid of turbulence and full of anxiety so when the turbulence came, I slipped in front of her seat, held her hand and sat down on the ground with her until it was over.
Image source: Calm_Will3551
#78
Hmm, I think the weirdest one I had was when someone asked if they could let their dog s**t in the aft galley (on a potty pad) because the 737 lav was too small.
Hell. No.
Image source: burnttomato29
#79
I had a passenger ring the call bell, and we hadn’t reached 10000 feet yet. I got up to see what she needed. She explained that her husband needed to use the bathroom. I explained the seatbelt sign is on, however, he may use the restroom but please be careful. She proceeded to tell me he needed assistance. When I walked away to get the onboard wheelchair and to ask for help because I couldn’t pick up the man by myself, she began screeching at me that her husband has a disability over and over. I calmly explained I didn’t have a problem with the disability just her expecting me to lift him by myself.
That wasn’t even the weird request, once the flight lead and I got the gentleman to the aft lav, helped him stand, I went back to her seat to get her. That’s when she became even more irate. She expected me to assist him in the bathroom not just to the bathroom. The two of them began arguing. He proceeded to urinate all over the lav floor.
Image source: mochachic6908
#80
After 5 vodkas with a single can of Bloody Mary, old lady asked if we had any E*****y. 😳 She also asked to be poked with the overhead bin closing stick during boarding.
Image source: jywhite
#81
Guest waved me over during boarding and asked me to turn off the boarding music because it was “annoying”. Also had a guy in business class get on his knees and lay his head down onto his seat to sleep. Asked me not to wake him up till landing.
Image source: StoicPixie
#82
Out of Burbank, a guy ordered Bloodymary Mix with apple juice and vodka! And he had 2 rounds 🤢.
Image source: CapitalLeader
#83
I was working a flight from SFO to HNL and a girl came to the back to get a drink. She looked out the window and literally screams “oh my god!!! Are we over the ocean?”.
Image source: Unfair_Character4891
#84
Pax: “hi, I didn’t feel well. I got a headache. It’s so hurt. Can u help me?”
Me: “sure, sir. We have a pain killer. Or you wanna get some tea also?”
Pax: “no, I want pepsi”.
Image source: hellotara_
#85
Flt to Dac..had a conversation
Pax:sir are u student?
Me:….an awkwrd face(while seat at crewseat).
Image source: dhuriashukur
#86
A classic: „Are you flying back immediately?“ after a long haul flight of 10 hours.
Image source: mrs_beerhouse
Follow Us