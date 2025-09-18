Stay-At-Home Mom Leaves Husband And Kids Behind For A New Boyfriend

Postpartum depression is more common than many realize. According to the Cleveland Clinic, around 75% of new mothers experience the “baby blues” after giving birth, and up to 15% go on to develop postpartum depression.
It’s a struggle that doesn’t just affect the mother—it impacts the entire family. One Redditor shared how his wife stopped caring for their young children because of it, leaving him overwhelmed and desperate to hold everything together. He tried to support her in every way he could, but in the end, the situation took an unexpected turn he never saw coming.
The man was at a loss when his wife stopped caring for their children because of postpartum depression
Desperate, he reached out online for help
What postpartum depression really feels like, according to moms who have been through it
Giving birth is often described as one of the hardest experiences a woman can go through. But the period that follows—early motherhood—is usually painted as special, joyous, and deeply rewarding. In reality, what comes after pregnancy and delivery is far more complex.
Welcoming a baby brings a whirlwind of emotions: excitement to finally meet your child, nerves about stepping into motherhood, moments of sadness or anxiety, and very often, sheer exhaustion. Those first weeks are spent caring for a newborn while your own body is still healing, both physically and mentally.
That’s why many women go through what’s known as the “baby blues” in the first two weeks after delivery. It’s a mix of weepiness, irritability, exhaustion, and sleep troubles that often comes as hormones shift and life at home changes.
But when those feelings don’t fade or they become so overwhelming that it’s hard to care for yourself or your baby, that’s when postpartum depression (PPD) may be present. In rare cases, some women also develop postpartum psychosis, an even more extreme mood disorder.
For those who haven’t experienced it, PPD can be hard to grasp. In conversations with the parenting brand What To Expect, moms opened up about just how consuming it can feel.
“For me, PPD was a heavy feeling of dread coupled with general anxiety about most things, especially sleep,” shared Jennifer Rodgers, author of You Made It to Motherhood: A Guide for New Moms.
“Like all infants, my baby woke up to eat many times throughout the night. I couldn’t get back to sleep afterward, and I couldn’t nap during the day. Most of the time, I felt like I was in a fog,” she said. “When the sun started to go down, I would dread the long night ahead. I didn’t feel like myself, but I didn’t know what was happening.”
And while there are common symptoms, every mother’s journey with postpartum depression is unique. Some women only go through it with their first child, others after every pregnancy. For some it’s milder, for others far more severe.
Jeni Elizabeth Bianco, a network and celebrity wardrobe stylist, shared that her struggles began after the birth of her second baby.
“I worried constantly; if we went for a walk, I would envision my kids getting hit by a car. It was paralyzing. I could not control my emotions or get the thoughts out of my head. It’s almost as if something had taken over my body,” she said.
Like many moms, she didn’t initially realize she was experiencing PPD. She thought it was “just hormones,” or that postpartum depression only meant feeling detached from her baby. She didn’t recognize that being consumed by extreme worry and overprotectiveness could also be a sign.
With time, medication, and therapy, she noticed a real change.
“I’d tell any woman diagnosed with PPD to cut yourself a break and give it time,” Bianco said. “And do not ever doubt yourself as a mother. We as moms have to find the strength to put ourselves first sometimes, knowing if we don’t our children may suffer. Don’t be afraid to speak up and ask for a shoulder.”
Experts agree that support makes a huge difference. Karen Kleiman, MSW, LCSW, explains that research shows a woman’s depression often improves significantly with consistent help. That’s why partners play such an important role—by being present, patient, and understanding, even when it’s difficult.
It’s crucial not to dismiss PPD or hope it will simply go away. As Kleiman notes, the more you expect of the mom, the greater your demands, the more difficult her recovery will be. And for partners, being too hard on yourself can also deplete the energy you need to support her.
If you or someone close to you is struggling with PPD, remember you are not alone. Reach out to your partner, family, or friends, and seek help from healthcare providers or organizations that understand what you’re going through. Support is available, and it can make all the difference.
In a follow-up, he revealed that his parents stepped in to help, and things began to improve for the family
Image credits: Dadatwhitsend
Sadly, his final update took the story in a direction no one expected
Image credits: Dadatwhitsend
