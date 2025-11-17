Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Questions About Queerness? (Closed)

In honor of pride month, ask me (and the other queers here) any questions you may have! Whether you’re cishet and confused about something, or questioning and want advice, I’ll try to help. Don’t be an asshole, don’t be queerphobic. Happy pride!
#1
Question for the trans pandas- how should I refer to a trans person if I’m referring to a time before they transitioned? I have a friend who I haven’t seen irl since before they came out as trans, so when I’m telling someone else a story involving that friend, I don’t know if it’s better to use their current name and pronouns or the name an pronouns they used during the time I’m referring to.
#2
Is it okay to identify as non-binary until I’ve figured out my gender identity?
#3
Hey queer pandas!
My question is: when or how did you know you were queer? I’m trying to figure myself out, so any advice will help, thanks!
#4
How do you define queerness?
#5
I’m a 50 yo man (cisthet, the whole pack) and many things in Queerness are complex for me. My only direct personal experiences have been with lesbians, gays and bisexuals (fellows, clasmates, co-workers). And it’s quite easy: he has a boyfriend/husband, she has a girlfriend/wife. But, since I teach in a university master, in the last years, this universe has been changed. Transexuality is more and more a reality… but it’s also quite easy, and, since my university allow students to be in student lists with the name of their choice, it’s also quite easy. Maybe he was once a she, but it’s incidental/trivial for my work and my relation with my students. In my first class, I usually offer comprehension to everyone in the classroom, and a safe space, and I ask for comprehension to me. I will keep learning and learning… And I know I won’t understand everything I hear or read, since feelings can’t be always easily exported. So, I have no questions, just live your live as you want it to be. Surround yourself with the best people that you find in your life and be loyal to them. Fight for them and cry for them. Be strong. I have no questions. Only the infinite happiness knowing that you and so many others (and a very little myself) are building a better world for ourselves and for our children. Happy pride!
#6
Can someone explain the point of “neopronouns” crowspectre your a professional, could you help?
#7
Is it a requirement, er, necessary, to choose a label? I got confused not long ago. If I were to try and fit myself into all of this, I’d be a she/they or just a they/them. But I have no idea how that’s determined, what things should be taken into consideration to figure it out, or if I’m trying to hard to be included. Also, what would it be called if… you have a sexual attraction to one gender, but only a romantic attraction to the other?
#8
I think I am pansexual, but I can’t be 100% sure. Any tips on figuring out my identity?
#9
Please don’t downvote me, sorry if this question seems offensive: So my friend was born as a female but changed his gender to a male. Since he is too young to do surgery to change gender, but still, he says he is a boy. Some rude people say he is still a girl, they are technically correct, (only scientifically). But I call my friend he/him because he wants to be called that and I think it is rude to call him she/her when he wants to be called he/him. So are the people who called him she/her technically honest? What do you guys think?
