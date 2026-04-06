65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Never underestimate the power of a creative mind. It has an uncanny ability to turn nothing into something, or an existing idea into an old-new, unique creation altogether.
The following photos you’ll see are excellent examples of the latter. Sure, they are knockoffs of an original brand, some of which may even border on copyright infringement. However, you can’t deny that these imitations bring out instant laughter after a few double takes.
If you love punny humor, you will likely enjoy scrolling through. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
#1 Your What?!?!
Image source: companionBIt
#2 Geeleete 2
Image source: U_Existense
#3 The North Fake
Image source: Klaasie765
Gone are the days when most people were particular about buying only original products. Today, younger folks, specifically Gen Z, are actually embracing knockoffs.
Growth marketing expert Jennifer Baker refers to this trend as “dupe culture,” in which people even flaunt counterfeit clothes.
#4 Found This On My Trip To Madrid
Image source: PerceptionSimilar327
#5 Simons
Image source: whaddefuck
#6 The Son Of Burger King Found In Taytay, Rizal, Philippines
Image source: Cyrusmarikit
“Previous generations may have shopped for knockoffs on the sly, but Gen Z has not only normalized buying knockoffs or generic products but has grown the #dupe movement into one of the most searched terms on social media,” Baker said in a 2024 interview with The Guardian.
The Guardian also reported that nearly one-third of adults in the United States “intentionally bought” a rip-off of a luxury product, while 11% of consumers in the UK admitted to buying “one dupe product at least once every few months.”
#7 Snoker
Image source: Aaron_505
#8 These Knockoff Handbags Are Becoming Almost Undetectable
Image source: NeptuneAgency
#9 Star What? (Chinese LEGO Knockoff)
Image source: yorelcm
So, why do people resort to counterfeit products? Affordability is a common reason, but according to Investopedia, it’s also due to a desire to boost self-esteem.
“Whether it’s basketball shoes or a polo, a luxury good can go a long way toward increasing self-esteem for some people, providing a sense of belonging and higher status,” an excerpt from the article reads.
#10 Nike? Nah Kike
Image source: Snoo_74803
#11 My Dad Bought These Thinking They Were The Real Deal… Should I Break The News?
Image source: abdo_m420
#12 Oreo? No, Oleo !
Image source: GamingRama
But what does this mean for the brands? Can counterfeit products change public perception of them for the worse? Sophie Hardie of influencer marketing firm the Goat Agency says companies don’t need to worry because “it’s all so much in the open.”
“Instead of fighting dupes, high-end brands should use the dupe to light-heartedly engage with popular culture. They should engage with it directly – and authentically – to bring new people in and show a confidence in the power of their brand,” Hardie said in the same interview with The Guardian.
#13 Meats By Dr.dre
Image source: braingerous
#14 I Guess They Couldn’t Decide Who To Knockoff
Image source: Z3ppelinDude93
#15 I Saw A Kid Wearing This I Almost Passed Out Of Laughter
Image source: MarsIswario
Researcher, data journalist, and brand strategist Ellyn Briggs shared a similar sentiment. According to her, the existence of knockoffs is a “consumer stamp of approval.”
“Companies should feel empowered to lean into (it) – especially considering a wide majority of US adults view duping as a minor problem, if one at all,” she said.
#16 Ah Yes, My Favourite Chips
Image source: kidneybeans666
#17 No Way This Is Real
Image source: MuhitTaeif
#18 What Does KFA Stand For?
Image source: Disastrous_Act2135
#19 My Little Pony, Nah We Have My Friend Lony
Image source: somedudealone
#20 I Found A Bootleg Snickers, Bounty, And Mars
Image source: Gallus780
#21 This Off Brand Pepto Bismol Is Just Called “Stomach”
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Some More Voicria’s Screat (Found In Vietnam)
Image source: Ok_Translator_5061
#23 Fanta Offbrand Found In Germany
Image source: Auron-Hyson
#24 We’ve Come Full Circle On DP Knockoffs
Image source: shagrathspawn
#25 Spain’s Knockoff Version Of Dunkin’ Donuts
Image source: OakTeach
#26 Knockoff 7-Eleven In Honduras
Image source: jAxk_34
#27 Found This Gem In A 2 Dollar Shop. Had To Take A Picture
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Sawsungg
Image source: James-Is-He
#29 Aladdin & Aladdin Side By Side In An Antique Store
Image source: Jimmy_0719
#30 Cool Mate
Image source: arimegen
#31 Pekoman
Image source: UrameshiYuusuke
#32 Not Hot Topic, But
Image source: SchuminWeb
#33 FedEx Offbrand With A Mariachi Band Out Front
Image source: rabyddd
#34 Henz!
Image source: iUnseeable
#35 My Favourite Movie
Image source: SithEggswithSithLegs
#36 Here In Russia We Have Shh
Image source: Sonic0fan
#37 Emoji Movie And All
Image source: Immediate_Treacle
#38 Samusong TV?
Image source: MongooseFit4955
#39 You Wanna Go To Burger Friends? -Burger King? -No, It’s Burger Friends!
Image source: ManagementOk1660
#40 (Allegedly) Supreme Shoes
Image source: Aggravating_Fix_4510
#41 These Knockoff Brands In A 3rd World Country
Image source: odrink
#42 This Poorly Done Starbucks Knockoff In Thailand
Image source: Lcards943
#43 The Side Of Dory’s Family No One Talks About
Image source: ghetiCLE
#44 Justice Magician
Image source: Nordurljosid
#45 I Will See Your Suggestive Kit-Kat Knockoff, And Raise This
Image source: Bombjoke
#46 Transformers Knockoff I Bought A Few Years Ago
Image source: Mumpk1n
#47 Knockoff Dr. Pepper Soda Called Mr. Pig
Image source: southernfriedfossils
#48 This Is Cringe Worthy
Image source: Put1NyaHead
#49 Love My Local Dollar Stores Cheap Knockoffs
Image source: ZincMan
#50 The Sinpusen
Image source: sauri_b
#51 Looks Familiar …
Image source: Hectadezima
#52 Quite Possibly The Laziest Dr. Pepper Offbrand I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: Synaesthete
#53 Fanty And Cola Coca
Image source: mystery_tracks
#54 Penonsing
Image source: UrameshiYuusuke
#55 Pkrdos, The World’s #2 Card Game
Image source: Shotgun_Mosquito
#56 Guys, What Basketball Should I Get – Wilshi Or Siboting?
Image source: alexjericho13
#57 Sitch
Image source: TheReddDude12
#58 Wonder Wheel
Image source: UrameshiYuusuke
#59 Winner Of The 2015 Design Award
Image source: paridox149
#60 Connect Four, Battleship And Trouble Knockoffs
Image source: miurabucho
#61 A Knockoff Pair Of Beats Headphones Called Deats
Image source: I_smell_awesome
#62 Off Brand Moco De Gorila At Dollar Tree
Image source: Justdiealready346
#63 Ipncne
Image source: iByt3r_JB
#64 Found In The “American” Section Of A German Supermarket
Image source: P26601
#65 Is That Fast Food Or A Shoes Shop?
Image source: Disastrous_Act2135
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