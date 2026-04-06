65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

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Never underestimate the power of a creative mind. It has an uncanny ability to turn nothing into something, or an existing idea into an old-new, unique creation altogether. 

The following photos you’ll see are excellent examples of the latter. Sure, they are knockoffs of an original brand, some of which may even border on copyright infringement. However, you can’t deny that these imitations bring out instant laughter after a few double takes. 

If you love punny humor, you will likely enjoy scrolling through. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

#1 Your What?!?!

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: companionBIt

#2 Geeleete 2

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: U_Existense

#3 The North Fake

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Klaasie765

Gone are the days when most people were particular about buying only original products. Today, younger folks, specifically Gen Z, are actually embracing knockoffs. 

Growth marketing expert Jennifer Baker refers to this trend as “dupe culture,” in which people even flaunt counterfeit clothes. 

#4 Found This On My Trip To Madrid

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: PerceptionSimilar327

#5 Simons

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: whaddefuck

#6 The Son Of Burger King Found In Taytay, Rizal, Philippines

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Cyrusmarikit

“Previous generations may have shopped for knockoffs on the sly, but Gen Z has not only normalized buying knockoffs or generic products but has grown the #dupe movement into one of the most searched terms on social media,” Baker said in a 2024 interview with The Guardian

The Guardian also reported that nearly one-third of adults in the United States “intentionally bought” a rip-off of a luxury product, while 11% of consumers in the UK admitted to buying “one dupe product at least once every few months.”

#7 Snoker

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Aaron_505

#8 These Knockoff Handbags Are Becoming Almost Undetectable

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: NeptuneAgency

#9 Star What? (Chinese LEGO Knockoff)

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: yorelcm

So, why do people resort to counterfeit products? Affordability is a common reason, but according to Investopedia, it’s also due to a desire to boost self-esteem. 

“Whether it’s basketball shoes or a polo, a luxury good can go a long way toward increasing self-esteem for some people, providing a sense of belonging and higher status,” an excerpt from the article reads.

#10 Nike? Nah Kike

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Snoo_74803

#11 My Dad Bought These Thinking They Were The Real Deal… Should I Break The News?

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: abdo_m420

#12 Oreo? No, Oleo !

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: GamingRama

But what does this mean for the brands? Can counterfeit products change public perception of them for the worse? Sophie Hardie of influencer marketing firm the Goat Agency says companies don’t need to worry because “it’s all so much in the open.” 

“Instead of fighting dupes, high-end brands should use the dupe to light-heartedly engage with popular culture. They should engage with it directly – and authentically – to bring new people in and show a confidence in the power of their brand,” Hardie said in the same interview with The Guardian.

#13 Meats By Dr.dre

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: braingerous

#14 I Guess They Couldn’t Decide Who To Knockoff

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Z3ppelinDude93

#15 I Saw A Kid Wearing This I Almost Passed Out Of Laughter

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: MarsIswario

Researcher, data journalist, and brand strategist Ellyn Briggs shared a similar sentiment. According to her, the existence of knockoffs is a “consumer stamp of approval.” 

“Companies should feel empowered to lean into (it) – especially considering a wide majority of US adults view duping as a minor problem, if one at all,” she said.

#16 Ah Yes, My Favourite Chips

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: kidneybeans666

#17 No Way This Is Real

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: MuhitTaeif

#18 What Does KFA Stand For?

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Disastrous_Act2135

#19 My Little Pony, Nah We Have My Friend Lony

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: somedudealone

#20 I Found A Bootleg Snickers, Bounty, And Mars

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Gallus780

#21 This Off Brand Pepto Bismol Is Just Called “Stomach”

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Some More Voicria’s Screat (Found In Vietnam)

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Translator_5061

#23 Fanta Offbrand Found In Germany

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Auron-Hyson

#24 We’ve Come Full Circle On DP Knockoffs

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: shagrathspawn

#25 Spain’s Knockoff Version Of Dunkin’ Donuts

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: OakTeach

#26 Knockoff 7-Eleven In Honduras

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: jAxk_34

#27 Found This Gem In A 2 Dollar Shop. Had To Take A Picture

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Sawsungg

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: James-Is-He

#29 Aladdin & Aladdin Side By Side In An Antique Store

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Jimmy_0719

#30 Cool Mate

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: arimegen

#31 Pekoman

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: UrameshiYuusuke

#32 Not Hot Topic, But

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: SchuminWeb

#33 FedEx Offbrand With A Mariachi Band Out Front

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: rabyddd

#34 Henz!

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: iUnseeable

#35 My Favourite Movie

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: SithEggswithSithLegs

#36 Here In Russia We Have Shh

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Sonic0fan

#37 Emoji Movie And All

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Immediate_Treacle

#38 Samusong TV?

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: MongooseFit4955

#39 You Wanna Go To Burger Friends? -Burger King? -No, It’s Burger Friends!

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: ManagementOk1660

#40 (Allegedly) Supreme Shoes

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Aggravating_Fix_4510

#41 These Knockoff Brands In A 3rd World Country

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: odrink

#42 This Poorly Done Starbucks Knockoff In Thailand

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Lcards943

#43 The Side Of Dory’s Family No One Talks About

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: ghetiCLE

#44 Justice Magician

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Nordurljosid

#45 I Will See Your Suggestive Kit-Kat Knockoff, And Raise This

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Bombjoke

#46 Transformers Knockoff I Bought A Few Years Ago

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Mumpk1n

#47 Knockoff Dr. Pepper Soda Called Mr. Pig

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: southernfriedfossils

#48 This Is Cringe Worthy

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Put1NyaHead

#49 Love My Local Dollar Stores Cheap Knockoffs

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: ZincMan

#50 The Sinpusen

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: sauri_b

#51 Looks Familiar …

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Hectadezima

#52 Quite Possibly The Laziest Dr. Pepper Offbrand I’ve Ever Seen

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Synaesthete

#53 Fanty And Cola Coca

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: mystery_tracks

#54 Penonsing

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: UrameshiYuusuke

#55 Pkrdos, The World’s #2 Card Game

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Shotgun_Mosquito

#56 Guys, What Basketball Should I Get – Wilshi Or Siboting?

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: alexjericho13

#57 Sitch

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: TheReddDude12

#58 Wonder Wheel

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: UrameshiYuusuke

#59 Winner Of The 2015 Design Award

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: paridox149

#60 Connect Four, Battleship And Trouble Knockoffs

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: miurabucho

#61 A Knockoff Pair Of Beats Headphones Called Deats

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: I_smell_awesome

#62 Off Brand Moco De Gorila At Dollar Tree

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Justdiealready346

#63 Ipncne

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: iByt3r_JB

#64 Found In The “American” Section Of A German Supermarket

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: P26601

#65 Is That Fast Food Or A Shoes Shop?

65 Hilariously Shameless Times Designers Copied Famous Brands And Hoped No One Would Notice (New Pics)

Image source: Disastrous_Act2135

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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