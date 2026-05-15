Chazz Palminteri: Bio And Career Highlights

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Chazz Palminteri: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Chazz Palminteri

May 15, 1952

The Bronx, New York City, New York, US

74 Years Old

Taurus

Chazz Palminteri: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Chazz Palminteri?

American actor, screenwriter, and playwright Chazz Palminteri brings an authentic, gritty realism to his roles. His deep, raspy voice and commanding presence define his distinctive style.

He burst into the public eye with his autobiographical one-man stage show, A Bronx Tale, which captivated audiences. This success led to a critically acclaimed 1993 film adaptation.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx, Calogero Lorenzo Palminteri was the son of Lorenzo, a bus driver, and Rose, a homemaker. His Sicilian heritage deeply influenced his early understanding of community and street life.

He graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School and later pursued acting at the renowned Actors Studio under Lee Strasberg. Palminteri honed his craft through off-Broadway performances and various jobs.

Notable Relationships

A long-term marriage has defined Chazz Palminteri’s personal life, marrying Gianna Ranaudo in June 1992. Their enduring relationship remains a private but stable aspect of his public persona.

Palminteri shares two children with Ranaudo, Dante Lorenzo Palminteri and Gabriella Rose Palminteri, with whom he co-parents. The couple continues to reside in Westchester County, New York.

Career Highlights

Chazz Palminteri’s breakthrough arrived with his powerful one-man play A Bronx Tale, which he later adapted into a 1993 film, starring alongside Robert De Niro. This semi-autobiographical work showcased his talent for gritty storytelling and character portrayal.

He secured an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the 1994 film Bullets Over Broadway. Palminteri also expanded his entrepreneurial endeavors by opening Chazz Palminteri Ristorante Italiano in New York City.

Signature Quote

“The saddest thing in life is wasted talent.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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