I Create City Landscapes Using 1’s And 0’s

by

Hi, my name is Chris Beckett and I am an artist. I create cityscapes using 1’s and 0’s. I was inspired by how the digital world has transformed us, so I decided to make work just using binary. What I discovered was that those 1’s and 0’s take on a life of their own. They become like people with their own personalities.

I’ve been making city scenes, drawing from a recent trip to Manchester. I’ve been inspired by the artist Lowry, as well as the modernization of the City.

This work is a response to my move away from living in a city into rural Lancashire, to disconnect from the digital noise. This allows me to explore the digital world through the lens of analog painting and drawing.

More info: Instagram

