Guy Mocks Men Playing With Children’s Toys – Faces An Instant Shutdown

First, these are not “toys,” they are action figures, handmade collectables, LEGO, Bionicles, cosplays, fandoms and whatnot, and they all have a special place reserved in our hearts. Second—Pew Pew Pew!, ‘cause grown-ass men and women do indeed make sounds while playing with them. And third, in case you’re wondering, this is attractive and why shouldn’t it be?!

This is how the internet reacted after Twitter user @ABfield mocked grown men for playing with toys: “What’s with the sudden trend of grown men playing with children’s toys? Do these ‘men’ also make space-shippy sounds when playing with them??” The critic also added a #ManChild hashtag, sparking an immediate aversion on Twitter, with people debunking every bit of his flawed argument.

Let’s see the thread right below which will inspire us all to own our hobbies and be totally proud of them!

This guy has mocked grown men who play with children’s toys on Twitter recently

Image credits: abfield

Image credits: abfield

He also shared this photo from LEGO that was supposed to illustrate his point

Image credits: LEGO_group

Image credits: LEGO_group

Image credits: ABfield

Image credits: ABfield

Figurines, stamps, vinyl, butterflies, it’s no secret that many grown-up men catch the collector’s bug while others also play with them. But this geeky stuff so many grown-ups are so into is not only all fun and games since more and more people are making a fortune out of them. In fact, some geeky collectibles the tweet’s author belittled as ‘toys’ that caused a stir online may even bring their owners big bucks at auctions.

Back in April, this year, a rare Pokémon card featuring the ever-popular Charizard sold for $183,812 at auction, Cardhop reported. The sale made history as the highest known price paid for this particular card. And for the critics who were wondering who was the ultimate geek who made the record purchase, we have a surprise—the vintage trading card was bought by the rapper Logic.

The rapper wrote on Instagram about his purchase: “When I was a kid I absolutely loved Pokémon but couldn’t afford the cards. I remember even trying to trade food stamps for theirs and now, as an adult who has saved every penny he has made, being able to enjoy something that I’ve loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying back a piece of something I could never have, it’s not about the material, it’s about the experience.”

Rare comic books are also incredible collectibles. In fact, a 1938 copy of Action Comics #1 sold in 2014 for a mind-boggling $3.21 million on eBay. In contrast, the copy costed only 10 cents when it was first published.

But people on Twitter were totally not into the criticism and shut the guy down with some very great arguments

Image credits: TheKingsCourier

Image credits: TheKingsCourier

Image credits: GeekEire

Image credits: GeekEire

Image credits: WonderWaffle93

Image credits: WonderWaffle93

Image credits: HibikiTheGamer

Image credits: HibikiTheGamer

Image credits: ArtClodBruce

Image credits: ArtClodBruce

Image credits: CTHULHUApproves

Image credits: CTHULHUApproves

Image credits: _PsionicGamer_

Image credits: _PsionicGamer_

Image credits: Shadowmecha117

Image credits: Shadowmecha117

Image credits: HungryFillbe

Image credits: HungryFillbe

Image credits: HungryFillbe

Image credits: HungryFillbe

Image credits: HungryFillbe

Image credits: HungryFillbe

Image credits: HungryFillbe

Image credits: HungryFillbe

Image credits: TheLaurenChen

Image credits: TheLaurenChen

Image credits: duane_moody

Image credits: duane_moody

Image credits: DemonTime145

Image credits: DemonTime145

Image credits: GeorgeFromNY1

Image credits: GeorgeFromNY1

Image credits: Dataracer117

Image credits: Dataracer117

Image credits: MintyCecily

Image credits: MintyCecily

Image credits: bhg70

Image credits: bhg70

Image credits: 2Pricey

Image credits: 2Pricey

Image credits: AustinOgonoski

Image credits: AustinOgonoski

Image credits: spaniels1980

Image credits: spaniels1980

Image credits: ABfield

Image credits: ABfield

Image credits: HyperOranges

Image credits: HyperOranges

Image credits: Big_Zam_Vlad

Image credits: Big_Zam_Vlad

Image credits: Nervardia

Image credits: Nervardia

Image credits: SkabSkagg

Image credits: SkabSkagg

Image credits: NYTrashPanda

Image credits: NYTrashPanda

Image credits: bob_rel

Image credits: bob_rel

Image credits: DouglasMyBoy

Image credits: DouglasMyBoy

Patrick Penrose
