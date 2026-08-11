Pure Photography Awards Shares 39 Dog Images That Range From Artistic To Absurd

Photography competitions can do much more than select a handful of winners. At their best, they can also create spaces where compelling images are discovered, celebrated, and shared with a wider audience. That idea is at the heart of the Pure Photography Awards (PPA), an international platform dedicated to photography through curated awards, exhibitions, and genre-specific photography pages. We recently featured the winners and finalists of the 2026 Pure Street Photography Awards, showcasing some of the standout street images recognized by the platform this year.
PPA was founded by award-winning photographers and curators Dimpy Bhalotia and Kamal Kumaar Rao, who are also the creators of Pure Street Photography® (PSP). Beyond the competitions themselves, Bhalotia and Rao also curate dedicated social media pages for different photography styles. One of them, @pure.dog.and.cat.photography, brings together memorable images of our four-legged companions from photographers around the world. And that’s where today’s collection comes from. The photographers behind these particular photos are unknown, but the images themselves are hard to forget. Some capture dogs at their funniest and most chaotic, others turn everyday canine moments into surprisingly artistic compositions, and a few are so strange or perfectly timed that they almost seem unreal.
So scroll down to explore this wonderfully unpredictable collection of dog photography, and don’t forget to upvote the images that catch your eye the most.
More info: Instagram | purephotographyawards.com
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