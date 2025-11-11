Bears Doing Human Things

by

We love to project human actions or thoughts onto animals, and it can be done with almost any animal – even bears. We found 33 pictures of hilariously funny bears that look like they could be thinking or doing some of the things that we do every day.

Contrary to how these adorable animals are often portrayed in movies and other forms of entertainment media, bears are rarely aggressive. A bear encountered in the wild will often be just as afraid of the human as the human might be of the bear. Except for maybe a hungry mama bear protecting her fluffy bear cubs. In addition, our beloved cute bears are quite social animals. With the exception of polar bears, which are solitary animals, bears are fairly social and intelligent, maintaining close social ties and family structures. That’s why so many of these funny pictures show bears interacting with each other.

Of course, the captions we wrote for these bear pictures have nothing to do with what the bears are actually doing but, as in our smiling animals post, it’s always fun to pretend! So, scroll down below and check our take on animals doing human things for yourself!

Hi!

Image credits: Kevin Dietrich

You gonna help us or just stand there?

Image credits: Sergej Ivanov

Well, hello there, ladies!

Source: ytimg.com

Mmm… Let’s see how my stocks are doing today

Source: imgur

Where’s the cake?

I should probably buy a jet ski…

Source: topdesignmag.com

Best. Decision. Ever!

Image credits: Graham Morrison

Faster, dude, faster!

Image credits: unknown

They definitely can’t see me now

Image credits: Valtteri Mulkahainen

Now… All I need is a TV…

Source: webdiscover

Shakesbear: to bear or not to bear?

Image credits: James Galetto

Just having a drink with the guys after work

Source: buzzhunt.co.uk

I regret nothing!

Image credits: unknown

Well, she clearly likes me…

Image credits: Tammy Spratt

I am skipping kindergarten today!

Image credits: unknown

I said no photos today!

Image credits: unknown

Wow, is it noon already?

Image credits: Olav Thokle

OMG your boots are PRECIOUS!

Image credits: Ajay

I bet you can’t do this without 4 years of yoga practice

Image credits: Meta Penca

Oh please…

Image credits: unknown

Look at all this fish… All mine! All mine!

Image credits: Nikolai Zinoviev

So… you skipping classes too?

Image credits: unknown

What do I have to do to get a beer around here?

Image credits: unknown

Oh YES, that’s the spot!

Image credits: Nikolai Zinoviev

You gonna help me push or you just take pictures?

Image credits: Steven Kazlowski

Worst. Pool. Ever.

Source: twistedsifter.com

I’m sexy and I know it!

Image credits: Nikolai Zinoviev

You must be that tall to go for a dive

Image credits: unknown

Just me in Alaska #beautiful #eyes #nomakeup #nofilter

Image credits:  Daniel J. Cox

Easy, lemme fix this

Source: originaltravel.co.uk

Facepalm

Source: imgur

Taking a moment to reflect this weekend

Image credits: unknown

P.S. We always try our best to credit each and every photographer, but sometimes it’s impossible to track some of them. Please contact us if you know the missing authors.

