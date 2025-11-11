Bears Doing Human Things

We love to project human actions or thoughts onto animals, and it can be done with almost any animal – even bears. We found 33 pictures of hilariously funny bears that look like they could be thinking or doing some of the things that we do every day.
Contrary to how these adorable animals are often portrayed in movies and other forms of entertainment media, bears are rarely aggressive. A bear encountered in the wild will often be just as afraid of the human as the human might be of the bear. Except for maybe a hungry mama bear protecting her fluffy bear cubs. In addition, our beloved cute bears are quite social animals. With the exception of polar bears, which are solitary animals, bears are fairly social and intelligent, maintaining close social ties and family structures. That’s why so many of these funny pictures show bears interacting with each other.
Of course, the captions we wrote for these bear pictures have nothing to do with what the bears are actually doing but, as in our smiling animals post, it’s always fun to pretend! So, scroll down below and check our take on animals doing human things for yourself!
Hi!
Image credits: Kevin Dietrich
You gonna help us or just stand there?
Image credits: Sergej Ivanov
Well, hello there, ladies!
Source: ytimg.com
Mmm… Let’s see how my stocks are doing today
Source: imgur
Where’s the cake?
I should probably buy a jet ski…
Source: topdesignmag.com
Best. Decision. Ever!
Image credits: Graham Morrison
Faster, dude, faster!
Image credits: unknown
They definitely can’t see me now
Image credits: Valtteri Mulkahainen
Now… All I need is a TV…
Source: webdiscover
Shakesbear: to bear or not to bear?
Image credits: James Galetto
Just having a drink with the guys after work
Source: buzzhunt.co.uk
I regret nothing!
Image credits: unknown
Well, she clearly likes me…
Image credits: Tammy Spratt
I am skipping kindergarten today!
Image credits: unknown
I said no photos today!
Image credits: unknown
Wow, is it noon already?
Image credits: Olav Thokle
OMG your boots are PRECIOUS!
Image credits: Ajay
I bet you can’t do this without 4 years of yoga practice
Image credits: Meta Penca
Oh please…
Image credits: unknown
Look at all this fish… All mine! All mine!
Image credits: Nikolai Zinoviev
So… you skipping classes too?
Image credits: unknown
What do I have to do to get a beer around here?
Image credits: unknown
Oh YES, that’s the spot!
Image credits: Nikolai Zinoviev
You gonna help me push or you just take pictures?
Image credits: Steven Kazlowski
Worst. Pool. Ever.
Source: twistedsifter.com
I’m sexy and I know it!
Image credits: Nikolai Zinoviev
You must be that tall to go for a dive
Image credits: unknown
Just me in Alaska #beautiful #eyes #nomakeup #nofilter
Image credits: Daniel J. Cox
Easy, lemme fix this
Source: originaltravel.co.uk
Facepalm
Source: imgur
Taking a moment to reflect this weekend
Image credits: unknown
P.S. We always try our best to credit each and every photographer, but sometimes it’s impossible to track some of them. Please contact us if you know the missing authors.
