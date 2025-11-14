Jimmy Fallon Asks His Followers To Tweet Their Dumbest Family Fights, And They Deliver (30 Tweets)

From siblings hissing at each other over who is the ugly one to parents debating who ruined the trip to the zoo and more, all families have their arguments. The important part is to resolve them. And laugh at how such trivial things can ruin a perfectly good afternoon afterward.
To enjoy the latter, Jimmy Fallon, the host of The Tonight Show, asked his viewers to tweet the dumbest family fights they’ve been in. And they answered. Keep scrolling, check out the ridiculous entries, and upvote your favorite ones.
#1
Image source: jmahoney413
#2
Image source: pinkeyegus
#3
Image source: nfoertch
#4
Image source: kansasbradbury
#5
Image source: cthesaltythespi
#6
Image source: ezmerald
#7
Image source: Corinnee96
#8
Image source: masterbearjedi
#9
Image source: bhkowboy777
#10
Image source: Kelly2980
#11
Image source: QuantumFlux1701
#12
Image source: emiliym
#13
Image source: TheRealChov
#14
Image source: Ma2adams
#15
Image source: ms_emily_allen
#16
Image source: BriYoungPhoto
#17
Image source: MTLFORBRKFST
#18
Image source: vickilovestacos
#19
Image source: DannyDeraney
#20
Image source: taylorcarlisle
#21
Image source: Tara_FUC
#22
Image source: hannyxanny
#23
Image source: itsleahbale
#24
Image source: boogiechurv
#25
Image source: SuperWhovianNut
#26
Image source: CubsfanMT
#27
Image source: RealFionaO
#28
Image source: etes_97
#29
Image source: Superhero4Life
#30
Image source: magicdel
Follow Us