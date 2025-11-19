30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What’s Wrong With Your Country?”

by

Being a shop owner is a lot of hard work. You’re competing against massive conglomerates and local stores for a very limited number of customers. Not only do you have to stand out from the crowd, but you also have to find some way to connect with consumers so you can offer them what they truly want, not just what you think they might want. Plus, you have to find a way to cater to hungry tourists and expats from abroad, too!

In an interesting thread, some of the AskReddit members living outside the United States revealed the food items that their local shops have stocked in their ‘American’ aisles. From peanut butter to Lucky Charms and beyond. Scroll down to see what their shopping and dining experience is like.

#1

Candy, candy and more candy.

When what I want is Triscuits, which are obscenely expensive over here in the UK.

You don’t know how lucky you are to be able to get Triscuits so easily.

I have a box and a half now ( boyfriend treated me) and allow myself one at a time. How sad is that?

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: kerill333

#2

In the UK Ranch flavour Doritos were launched as “Cool American” flavour and later changed to “Cool Original” because we don’t know what Ranch is.

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: zzady, p0laroids

#3

Snyder’s honey mustard pretzels are the s**t and that’s usually the only place I’ll find them.

The_First_Viking:

If you ever want to really understand America, check the nutritional information on those. They’re like a billion calories per serving, and a serving consists of “I looked really close at the package.” You can gain fifty pounds just by thinking about eating some.

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: iamahab1987, legodude28

#4

When I lived in Germany there was a little American food section in my store that had “American cookies” (chocolate chip), “American ice cream” (cookies and cream), and the most expensive Oreos ever. All of the packages had US flags on them.

Also around July 4th they had packages labeled “American drinking game” and it was several Solo cups and 2 ping pong balls.

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: phucketallthedays, LegalBid5585

#5

A corn dog in Japan is called an “American dog.”.

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: Tattoly83, agentsometime

#6

Pickled hotdogs, what’s wrong with your country?

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: anon, ARoyaleWithCheese

#7

We don’t have a whole aisle, but there is a three-foot section of weird-looking sweets and biscuits that I’ve seen on US TV. It’s next to the Polish section, which is about eight feet of horrible pickled things.

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: Privateer2368, OddSmellingJuice

#8

In American aisle in Ireland you’ll find lucky charms.

anon:

Omg yes! Every time we enter that aisle (during the time when they are in stock, which is very rare), my dad starts going off about how they’re making fun of us and how I should never buy them. I do anyways and I’m still waiting for when he’ll notice and lose his mind. Damn are they ever good.

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: anon, Ditzy_Panda

#9

Cheese in spraycans for whatever f*****g reason.

anon:

Uh actually, yeah that’s a thing. It’s called easy cheese. Don’t question it, get some chicken n a biscuit crackers and spray an x on em. Yes cheese in a can sounds like an an abomination, because it is. But it can be good depending on what you put it on.

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: Lord-Bird, minda1120

#10

Cans of mashed pumpkin. I don’t know why they import that but it must be import to someone. Also cherry cola and pop tarts. I never buy any of them but I do get the delicious Dutch butter cookies or cinnamon biscuits while I’m there!

dont_slap_my_mama:

It’s how we make pumpkin pie :)

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: HargorTheHairy, Sparky-Boom

#11

Don’t know too much about american products where i work, but there’s Dr Pepper, Reeses, Pop Tarts, Cheetos, Hersheys & probably some other stuff…

Btw, im from New Zealand but we call them “international” aisles where there is a mix of products from other countries.

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: anon, Brandon Richardson

#12

The one thing I consistently find whenever a store has an American aisle is Mac ‘n’ Cheese boxes. Like those with quick-cook macaronis and the yellow powder you mix in. It can be good as a treat some times since we don’t really have something similar here (Sweden), but it’s ironically really expensive.

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: HolyGarbage, iamboobear

#13

Peanut butter, exotic candies, hot chocolate with marshmallows.

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: eromeno, Towfiqu barbhuiya

#14

I just took a photo of it (from New Zealand).

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: Goblinlord69

#15

Hershey’s, Reese’s Pieces and Pop Tarts.

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: Diocletion-Jones, anonymous

#16

Marshmallow fluff in a plastic jar. Do you people eat that in America?

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: MootjePangpang, loffredom

#17

A lot of weirdly expensive candies.

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: anon, playerz_ofgame

#18

The one thing that I do want is not available anywhere in my country. For some weird reason Dr. Peppers stopped selling in Slovenia some 20 years ago, now when I want some I have to drive to Croatia (where there is a single store that I know of that has a steady suppply). I’d love to know why my country is “embargoed” by Dr. Peppers.

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: EnlightenedCorncob, EnlightenedCorncob

#19

Lucky charms, gatorade, arizona drinks, mallow fluff and a bunch of sweets like nerds, mike nd ikes and suchlike

oh yeah, and butterfingers. dang I love those things

i’m from Scotland and this is in my local tesco extra :).

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: MacPundit, MacPundit

#20

Over at LIDL, a German store that crossed over to Italy, they make an American Week every now and then, where hot dogs, hamburger buns, wings, American style sweets and snacks can be bought for dirt cheap.

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: ThePeccatz, Whoa_This_is_heavy

#21

Donuts, and those cheesies that are in ball form in that giant plastic container with the red lid.

Amie80:

Cheeseballs!

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: LunarToast7, SunburntThighs

#22

Swiss miss, root beer, off brand reese’s, and all sorts of taco paraphanilia.

also: imported vanilla coke. wich i don’t understand, as we have vanilla coke in germany.

here’s the deal. if you come to germany, you will notice that there is a lot of american stuff, that we take for granted. we adopted SO many american brands and products. you will NOT find a supermarket that does not have american style sandwich bread, or burger buns. bagles come and go. i don’t know why. i guess because they are just breadbuns with a hole in it, and the average german doesn’t like it when the leberwurst starts dripping out. point being, in germany it has less to do with products and much more with brands, when it comes to the “american aisle”. we even have beef jerky now. what the hell are we supposed to do with beef jerky?

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: Wise_Chipmunk_9772, Wise_Chipmunk_9772

#23

Extremely overpriced cheetos.
€3 for a small single serve bag not even a share size. I tray myself sometimes cos I ducking love them, wish they were more common here

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: roadrunnner0, allycology

#24

Twinkies, Gatorade, Lucky Charms (ridiculously expensive for some reason) american varieties of Pop Tarts, A1 sauce, Hershey chocolate, Nerds and a few other American sweets. The only thing I ever buy is the pop tarts.

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: irishmickguard, 02K30C1

#25

See, there’s this store chain here simply called Americanas, and it has… everything. It’s just a really big-ish store where they sell everything from candy to appliances to clothes and cellphones and other things.

Most stores here in Brazil are specialized, if you want clothes you find a clothes store for example. Not a rule or every one, of course, but as far as my experience goes. After visiting the US a couple times it finally clicked in my head that Americanas supposed to be emulating the Walmart way of doing things.

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: berendpronkps4, berendpronkps4

#26

Our local butcher in London has as American section, as there are quite a few expats in the neighborhood. Root beer (impossible to find anywhere else), goldfish crackers, Jif peanut butter (which you can now find at some big supermarkets – so much better than that Sun-Pat c**p), and some specific cold cereals that don’t seem to be sold here normally (eg plain Cheerios – the Cheerios here are all sweetened multi-grain).

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: Covert_Tactics, Covert_Tactics

#27

AMERICAN HAMBURGERS!!!!!Yeeeaahhh Ameericcaaa!!!

No but seriously the packaging is rideculously American. Red and white stripes everywhere mixed with blue and some stars…

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: I_am_Incaned, amirali mirhashemian

#28

It happens to be American weeks here in lidl.

Bagels, maple syrup, pancake mix, brownie mix, fried chicken, and popcorn

Sometimes something stupid like chocolate with coke flavored candy pieces.

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: Natuurschoonheid, TravelAndShop with Me

#29

No American aisle but we do have a chain of American importation stores: https://www.tasteofamerica.es/

We have overpriced cereal (10€ for a box of Froot Loops), beef jerky, Reese’s Cups (my personal favorite), doctor pepper, vanilla coke, and for some reason Yankee Candles, among other things.

I like to buy there occasionally.

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: TomTom2536, TomTom2536

#30

* Pop tarts
* Ready made icing
* Root beer
* Bunch of weird sodas with both corn syrup and artificial sweeteners. What’s up with that BTW? Why use both carbs and no carb sweetening?
* Pancake mix
* Reeses pieces
* Hershey chocolate bars (we only have the syrups normally).

30 People Reveal What Stores Stock In Their American Food Aisles: “What&#8217;s Wrong With Your Country?”

Image source: GLORIFIEDLIAR, GLORIFIEDLIAR

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Man Reacts To Witnessing A Woman Being Catcalled Multiple Times In Just 5 Minutes By Sharing His Take Online And It Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Started Painting Eyes With Every Migraine, And Here’s The Result (9 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 04-November-2025
3 min read
Nov, 3, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You’re Proud Of But Have Never Told Anyone About? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Land Before Time 3d Characters
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“Lesson Officially Learned”: Employee Shares Why You Should Never Warn Your Coworkers About Them Getting Fired
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025