“No Safety Smoking First”: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

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“NO SAFETY SMOKING FIRST.” If you immediately understood what that meant, congratulations! You just may be suitably skilled to pivot into a career of absurd sign design.

Signs should make life easier for us. Their main purpose is to communicate information to us. But all too often, signs have just one job and they fail dismally, leaving us confused and sometimes, even amused. Whether it’s a case of getting lost in translation, unfortunate spacing, or awful design, some signs raise more questions than answers. They’re so bad that they’re hilariously good, prompting people to snap a pic for all the world to see.

If you’re in the mood for some mixed signals, keep scrolling… Bored Panda has put together a bizarre list of funny fails spotted on the NoSafetySmokingFirst page. It’s a chaotic corner of the internet that sees almost 2,000 weekly visitors popping in for a mood booster. The community shares strange, ridiculous, questionable and funny signs spotted in the wild.

#1 Why

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: reddit.com

“No Safety Smoking First”: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

#2 Sorry For The New Concept!

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: DadbodCrusader

#3 I Was Told To Post In Here

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: pretentious-peach

#4 What’s A Man Woman Rat Human?

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: osirawl

#5 Mother Had Illegal Earth No Children

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: alexosk8

#6 Fresh Frozen Since Never

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: StarryLuminescence

#7 Due To Garden Closed Changes Center Until …

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Yeebees

#8 Your I Had To Mom Is So Spread This Fat Between 3 Books

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Virtual_House_8888

#9 Where Are Fries & Shakes. You Going? Are Right Here

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: BobPlaysWithFire

#10 How The Hell Do You Open This Door?

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Some–Idiot

#11 Come Naked. Try. Our Chalupa

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: nuyirnumi

#12 Ask About Mud Me My Flaps

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Erduck96

#13 Seen At My Local Gym

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: chi_squirrel

#14 Mental Is Hocus. Health Not Pocus

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: mochalipgloss

#15 Hvad Alena Pp Tiny Yes

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Duar1630

#16 Please Don’t Drive, Block The Way

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Jacobs20

#17 If You Can’t Stand Feel Free To Stand Behind Our Troops In Front Of My Ram

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: PShimmy

#18 You Must This Tall Be At Least To Say No!

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: TonightProof

#19 Set Goals, And Don’t You Reach

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: howardkinsd

#20 Failed Successfully

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: sanguwan

#21 Combat Here

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: AnyEfficiency6230

#22 Rub Rub

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Just Do Nothing! It Is Impossible

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: beccahas

#24 The Dontdeadopeninside People Told Me To Put This Here

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: International-Care16

#25 I Love This Meme

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: fruitpool

#26 Get Covid Here, Your Vaccine Ages 12 And Up

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: reddit.com

#27 They Know All NASA Your Stupid Is A Hoax Astronots

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Why Get An Would Evil You Tattoo

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Greenman2486

#29 Winners Quitters Never Quit, Never Win

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: jfbchelsea

#30 Who Thought This Would Be A Good Idea

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: kasicartoon

#31 Amber Of Will, You Are My You, The Love Life Marry Me?

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Nanniiiii

#32 Cheating Garage All Must Go!

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: maxedgextreme

#33 Chinese Now

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: iamMRawkward

#34 It’s Ok Not To Be Ok

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: brandix64bit

#35 Adult Life Located

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: cesscarstho

#36 You Accept Must The Frog

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: IzLoaf

#37 When You Get Really Hungry

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: nicol9

#38 You Just By A Driving Passed Soldier A Hemi

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: OrwellianWiress

#39 When Life Mountains Your Boots…

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: ChampagneRabbi

#40 Snek

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: fortwangle

#41 I Was Informed That This Is Better Suited For This Sub So Here Ya Go

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: meglovescorn

#42 Moon Fake Landing Real

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: mog_knight

#43 Where Men Manly Manly Do Things

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: nochancess

#44 Being A Well-Critical Thinker

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: akmartian

#45 Jesus Is Christ Lord

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: 01buickparkavenue

#46 Land Of The Not Land Of The Home Of The Not Home Of Free Stay At Home Brave The Afriad

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: GroovinApple

#47 My I Roma Chemcal Nce

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: FluffyFanOfALot

#48 Yeah, There’s Definitely No Turtle Inside. Feel Free To Discard

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: MantaTeam

#49 Uh

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: sk1b1d

#50 They You What Will You

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: pacemakersean

#51 “Stop Refreshing!”

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Astro2k

#52 Please Entrance, Keep Clear!

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: reddit.com

#53 Tiny And Hun, Very Gry

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: JDCalvert

#54 Oven Good Baked Ness

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: Dyslxeian

#55 Is These Were We Flai Plen?

&#8220;No Safety Smoking First&#8221;: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

Image source: _el_profe

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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