“No Safety Smoking First”: 55 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild

“NO SAFETY SMOKING FIRST.” If you immediately understood what that meant, congratulations! You just may be suitably skilled to pivot into a career of absurd sign design.
Signs should make life easier for us. Their main purpose is to communicate information to us. But all too often, signs have just one job and they fail dismally, leaving us confused and sometimes, even amused. Whether it’s a case of getting lost in translation, unfortunate spacing, or awful design, some signs raise more questions than answers. They’re so bad that they’re hilariously good, prompting people to snap a pic for all the world to see.
If you’re in the mood for some mixed signals, keep scrolling… Bored Panda has put together a bizarre list of funny fails spotted on the NoSafetySmokingFirst page. It’s a chaotic corner of the internet that sees almost 2,000 weekly visitors popping in for a mood booster. The community shares strange, ridiculous, questionable and funny signs spotted in the wild.
#1 Why
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Sorry For The New Concept!
Image source: DadbodCrusader
#3 I Was Told To Post In Here
Image source: pretentious-peach
#4 What’s A Man Woman Rat Human?
Image source: osirawl
#5 Mother Had Illegal Earth No Children
Image source: alexosk8
#6 Fresh Frozen Since Never
Image source: StarryLuminescence
#7 Due To Garden Closed Changes Center Until …
Image source: Yeebees
#8 Your I Had To Mom Is So Spread This Fat Between 3 Books
Image source: Virtual_House_8888
#9 Where Are Fries & Shakes. You Going? Are Right Here
Image source: BobPlaysWithFire
#10 How The Hell Do You Open This Door?
Image source: Some–Idiot
#11 Come Naked. Try. Our Chalupa
Image source: nuyirnumi
#12 Ask About Mud Me My Flaps
Image source: Erduck96
#13 Seen At My Local Gym
Image source: chi_squirrel
#14 Mental Is Hocus. Health Not Pocus
Image source: mochalipgloss
#15 Hvad Alena Pp Tiny Yes
Image source: Duar1630
#16 Please Don’t Drive, Block The Way
Image source: Jacobs20
#17 If You Can’t Stand Feel Free To Stand Behind Our Troops In Front Of My Ram
Image source: PShimmy
#18 You Must This Tall Be At Least To Say No!
Image source: TonightProof
#19 Set Goals, And Don’t You Reach
Image source: howardkinsd
#20 Failed Successfully
Image source: sanguwan
#21 Combat Here
Image source: AnyEfficiency6230
#22 Rub Rub
Image source: reddit.com
#23 Just Do Nothing! It Is Impossible
Image source: beccahas
#24 The Dontdeadopeninside People Told Me To Put This Here
Image source: International-Care16
#25 I Love This Meme
Image source: fruitpool
#26 Get Covid Here, Your Vaccine Ages 12 And Up
Image source: reddit.com
#27 They Know All NASA Your Stupid Is A Hoax Astronots
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Why Get An Would Evil You Tattoo
Image source: Greenman2486
#29 Winners Quitters Never Quit, Never Win
Image source: jfbchelsea
#30 Who Thought This Would Be A Good Idea
Image source: kasicartoon
#31 Amber Of Will, You Are My You, The Love Life Marry Me?
Image source: Nanniiiii
#32 Cheating Garage All Must Go!
Image source: maxedgextreme
#33 Chinese Now
Image source: iamMRawkward
#34 It’s Ok Not To Be Ok
Image source: brandix64bit
#35 Adult Life Located
Image source: cesscarstho
#36 You Accept Must The Frog
Image source: IzLoaf
#37 When You Get Really Hungry
Image source: nicol9
#38 You Just By A Driving Passed Soldier A Hemi
Image source: OrwellianWiress
#39 When Life Mountains Your Boots…
Image source: ChampagneRabbi
#40 Snek
Image source: fortwangle
#41 I Was Informed That This Is Better Suited For This Sub So Here Ya Go
Image source: meglovescorn
#42 Moon Fake Landing Real
Image source: mog_knight
#43 Where Men Manly Manly Do Things
Image source: nochancess
#44 Being A Well-Critical Thinker
Image source: akmartian
#45 Jesus Is Christ Lord
Image source: 01buickparkavenue
#46 Land Of The Not Land Of The Home Of The Not Home Of Free Stay At Home Brave The Afriad
Image source: GroovinApple
#47 My I Roma Chemcal Nce
Image source: FluffyFanOfALot
#48 Yeah, There’s Definitely No Turtle Inside. Feel Free To Discard
Image source: MantaTeam
#49 Uh
Image source: sk1b1d
#50 They You What Will You
Image source: pacemakersean
#51 “Stop Refreshing!”
Image source: Astro2k
#52 Please Entrance, Keep Clear!
Image source: reddit.com
#53 Tiny And Hun, Very Gry
Image source: JDCalvert
#54 Oven Good Baked Ness
Image source: Dyslxeian
#55 Is These Were We Flai Plen?
Image source: _el_profe
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