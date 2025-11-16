50 People Who Had Such A Bad Time, They Just Had To Share Their Pain With The World (New Pics)

You wake up disoriented and realize your phone is dead. It’s 10am and you were supposed to be at work an hour ago, but your alarm clock is trapped in your phone that desperately needs to be charged. You bolt out the door as fast as you can only to see that your car has a flat tire. You need to call your boss, but your phone is still dead and you can’t even call a taxi without it. And when it seems like things can’t get any worse, you rush back up to your apartment to find that you’ve locked yourself out.
Did that paragraph stress you out? Sorry, take some deep breaths. It’s not your reality! But we all know that feeling of having a comically bad day. It’s like a storm cloud is hovering over us that we just can’t seem to shake because when it rains, it pours. After the fact, these terrible days often turn into funny anecdotes we can share with friends, once the relief of the day being over has set in. So to laugh along with (okay, and a little bit at) some people who have shared their worst fails and bad days online, we’ve gathered some photos of these horrible experiences down below for you.
So sit back, relax, and be thankful that your day is not going as terribly as the days featured in these pics. Keep reading to also find an interview with Francesco Benedetti, President of Fail!, an inspiring project aimed at normalizing failure and eliminating the stigma often associated with it. Then if you’d like to check out even more hilarious fails that have been featured on Bored Panda, you can find our last articles on the same topic here and here.
#1 Aaaaaaaaaa
Image source: ThisDudeHasTheLooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooongestUsername
#2 Cat Didn’t Eat For 3 Days, Went To The Vet Where They Did An Ultrasound Only To Find A Belly Full Of The Neighbor’s Cat’s Food
Image source: Mysticstorms
#3 So Costco Apparently Doesn’t Re-Take Membership Card Photos If You Sneeze
Image source: BabyJesusAnalingus
#4 Doing My Will. Needed Some Info From My Brother. Messaged Him To Ask His Address And Job Title. Failed To Remember Today Was His Birthday
Image source: jessbowie
#5 What If I Decide To Let My White Dog Out After I Mow My Lawn?
Image source: sunshinyanny
#6 My Dog Had A 5k Surgery After Eating A Rock. I Decided To Display It Accordingly
Image source: spirurulina
#7 My Neighbor “Allegedly” Refused To Pay The Guy Who Cleared His Back Yard. He’ll Be Coming Home To This Gift Left In His Driveway
Image source: CalbertCorpse
#8 He Wanted To See What Was In That Hole. Guess What It Was
Image source: AcidicKite
#9 Packed My Gym Bag Early This Morning In The Dark And Didn’t Want To Wake My Wife. Only Discovered My Choice On My Way To Shower In A Busy Men’s Locker Room
Image source: buckeyespud
#10 New Hobby = New Broken Bones. 30 Seconds After Putting On Roller Blades Resulted In 2 Broken Wrists
Image source: TamingFire
#11 Doesn’t Fit
Image source: vanilla_lychee
#12 Anybody Know What It Means When This Light Comes On?
Image source: ChiefNitro
#13 I Guess They Won’t Be Driving Anywhere Anytime Soon, Seen Outside My Son’s Flat
Image source: scorchednickel
#14 Don’t Want To Lose That Bikini Top
Image source: youneverknowwhatyouregoingtoget
#15 Got A Measuring Tape Without Measurements
Image source: Qazpaz_G
#16 Just Had Satan’s Moustache Crawl Across My Face When I Was Trying To Go To Sleep. My Skin Is Crawling
Image source: Meowlik
#17 Waited All Summer To Cut Open This Watermelon I Grew In My Yard
Image source: aweinschenker
#18 My Dad Says “Google Is Doing This Stupid Thing Where It Blurs The Top Left Part Of The Results. Facebook Is Doing It Too Actually.” He Melted The Top Left Corner Of His Screen
Image source: unidentifies
#19 So My Friend Emailed Her Professor Today And This Happened
Image source: Dua_Flip
#20 The Roof In My Apartment Collapsed Due To Rain, But The Latex Paint Caught The Drywall
Image source: CadeVision
#21 Came Home For A Week To Help My Parents Out With Some Yard Work. Turns Out, I Don’t Know What Poison Ivy Looks Like
Image source: BEARDBAR
#22 I Found My Lunch (In A Tote On My Desk), From Two Years Ago. I Didn’t Open It For Fear That It Could Trigger Another Pandemic
Image source: xaxwyf
#23 Went To A New Barber. Asked For My Part To Be Cut In. She Mowed A 1/2” Stripe Out Of My Head
Image source: Seandouglasmcardle
#24 My Daughter Might Be A Bit Accident-Prone
Image source: poopsmitherson
#25 There Was An Attempt To Shoot Some Sweet Archery Video
Image source: TheTim
#26 Happened In Germany. Elderly People Really Should Take A Second Driving Test
Image source: switchery
#27 There Was An Attempt To Send A Text
Image source: cooooorn
#28 My Dog Ate All Of My Games Yesterday While I Was Gone. Including My Copy Of Doom Signed By The Entire Development Team
Image source: freddytylerpaul
#29 Pro-Tip: When Transporting Paint Make Sure It Is Properly Secured. Especially If You Are Driving A Maserati
Image source: RAA
#30 Found This Note On My Car After Work
Image source: showmeurkittys
#31 Just A Snake Crawling Out Of My Wife’s Car At Customs During A Random Check
Image source: 83Eighrythree
#32 Arrived To My Bathroom To Find A Friend Doing Some Exploration
Image source: bensongrylls
#33 Glad I Didn’t Decide To Sit In My Car This Morning And Defrost It
Image source: NicholasStevenPhoto
#34 My Instrument After A Flight. Thanks Southwest
Image source: Yakabus
#35 So I Ordered McDonald’s Via Doordash And Found This In The Bag. Not Only Did The Doordash Driver Get My Order Wrong, But I Think He Messed Up Some Poor Dude’s Plans
Image source: Xagreuss
#36 First Overseas Flight In 9 Years! Paid Extra For A Window Seat So I Can See Everything
Image source: AWildAnonHasAppeared
#37 Went To A Concert Last Night. This Was My View For 3.5 Hours
Image source: gippersmom
#38 My Customer’s Husband Decided To Preheat The Oven For Snacks And Had No Idea That His Wife Had Left The Laptop In The Oven
She did this to prevent the laptop from being stolen while they were on vacation.
Image source: LosMyUit_asb
#39 That Time I Broke One Of The Screws In My Back
Image source: cubs1917
#40 My Graduation Photo
Image source: RamenNoodles851
#41 Girlfriend Told Me The Hot Water Isn’t Working So I Went To The Basement To Investigate
Image source: LargeThighMeat
#42 My Boss Gave Me A Coffee
Image source: TheMeadow
#43 Can’t Email My Township Unless You Can See Color, Which I Can’t
Image source: Drajl19
#44 Woke Up This Morning To My Light Full Of Water. Our Apartment Is Brand New
Image source: euphoricbirthdaycake
#45 Went To Show My Bunny The Forest. Sounded Better In My Head
Image source: lil_sakamadaV2
#46 The Water At My Aunt’s Work In, You Guessed It, Florida
Image source: Cultural_Necessary
#47 My Friend Just Broke My Several Million Years Old Piece Of Amber That I Got While I Was Living In Australia
Image source: The-Communist-Cat
#48 I Absolutely Hate My Life. The Third One Also Just Fell On The Pile
Image source: Invicti8660
#49 This Is Fine
Image source: WhileFalseRepeat
#50 Got Home From Work, Ready To Have Some Blueberries And Wine. And Then The Bag Broke
Image source: thePonks
#51 I Put A Hole In The Wall Because I Passed Out While Blowing My Nose
#53 Came Back To My College Apartment This Morning With My Roommates Having Done This
