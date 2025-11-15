Hey Pandas, What Was One Of Your Most Embarrassing Moments That You Will Never Forget? (Closed)

Share down below!
#1
When I talk to someone and they don’t hear me, so I just pretend that I was never talking to them. 😆
#2
Okay I’ll go first- So I was at the mall with my best friend and we were out just having fun, and there was this fountain and I decide to stand by it to take a break. And this bird just comes flying right at me and I fell backwards into the fountain and all I remember is my best friend laughing hysterically and people giving me the “are you good…?” look.
#3
I was talking to my friends about a hypothetical question (“Which junior high boy would be the most useful if only you and him were stuck on a deserted island?”) I answered “M is pretty too,” I meant pretty useful, but my friend saw the opportunity to tease me about that and told some of the boys I said that.
#4
I liked this guy in high school and I called him one night but he didn’t answer. I wanted to leave a ‘cute’ voicemail so I left it. But you were able to listen to your message and re-record if you wanted to. I didn’t like my message so I ‘deleted’ it and did another one. I did around 15 different messages until finally I felt good about the message. Well come to find out, he received ALL 15 messages. I found out later that he played it in front of all of his friends and they listened to it whilst laughing hysterically. Needless to say, I never spoke to him again.
#5
The time my sister first played Miitopia.
#6
My mom cut my hair a few days before I was supposed to start 8th grade. She cut it and then ‘feathered’ my hair. I had agreed to it without even knowing what it meant. What it meant is that some of the hair around the top of my head was cut short and combed until it stood straight up from the rest of my hair. I looked ridiculous so I decided to use half a bottle of hair gel to smooth it down.
It gets worse. Went to school and had to recreate a scene from a fairytale, specifically Red Riding Hood. I got to be the hunstman. So, there I am, chasing another student around the room. The dress I wore moved, my hair did not.
