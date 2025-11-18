Teacher Sued For Asking Student To Solve A Problem In Front Of The Entire Class

A middle school teacher’s routine day in the classroom took an unexpected turn after a parent tried to sue them for emotionally abusing their child.
A teacher in South Korea was entangled in a legal battle for asking a student to solve a problem on the chalkboard.
When the child could not solve the problem, the teacher allegedly humiliated the student in front of the class.
The incident sparked outrage from the child’s parent and eventually led to legal action in March this year.
Just a few months prior, the same parent had clashed with the teacher over a separate matter.
After their child was involved in a scuffle with another student, the parent demanded that the two be placed in separate classes. However, school regulations required the filing of a formal school violence report for such a separation.
When the parent refused to file the formal report, the teacher followed protocol and declined the request to separate them.
The parent then accused the middle school teacher of enabling bullying and even demanded their transfer.
The teacher “aided and abetted the bullying of the student,” the parent claimed, according to Must Share News.
Following the parent’s move to take legal action against the teacher, local authorities ultimately sided with the teacher.
Earlier this week, the police cleared the teacher of any wrongdoing and stated that the educator had exercised appropriate discretion in managing the classroom.
The investigation revealed no evidence that the teacher’s actions had hindered the emotional development of the middle schooler. But on the other hand, local media reported that the teacher is still struggling to redeem herself.
The Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union (KTU) acknowledged the incident and spoke about the toll such accusations can take on educators.
They warned parents about such reports having repercussions on a teacher’s career, and even if they are cleared of any wrongdoing, such accusations can have a long-lasting impact.
“Superintendents must protect teachers with tough legal action against parents who use criminal child abuse reports to harass them,” the KTU president was quoted as saying.
The incident sparked a heated discussion online about the parents’ actions.
“Parents like this should be fined for wasting everyone’s time,” one person wrote on Reddit, while another suggested, “Teacher should sue back for emotional abuse from overbearing parents with a stick up their a–.”
“Gee if that’s humiliation then I must be a masochist,” another said. “That kid is fucking doomed he would have never survived a American middle School if going up to the board is humiliation wait till that one kid flames them for literally anything.”
Some shared their own experiences, with one saying, “Back in my day I was called up to solve a problem. Got the wrong answer and beat by the teacher.”
“My fourth grade teacher was a retired nun and a f—ing psychopath,” another shared. “Nearly every day she’d scream at someone, insult us, ridicule us, etc. She dragged a kid out of class by his ear, slapped a few of us on the knuckles with a yardstick, would spin and chuck the chalk or eraser (or whatever was in her hand) every once in a while if she heard someone talking in class. But it was the 70’s and honestly, we knew what was coming and still goofed off.”
