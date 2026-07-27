101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

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Good design has a few simple rules: simplicity, clarity, and visual appeal. Some designs, however, fail to execute all of these criteria. Bad design can be disappointing; it can be dull and uninspiring, but when it starts to veer into the realm of the offensive, that’s when you know you have a problem.

Bored Panda has made you a compilation of signs, labels, and other awfully designed objects that might make you say: “Who approved this?” There’s no way such inappropriate designs could’ve made it through a professional’s eyes, yet they did, it seems. Check these out if you’re looking for a few moments to laugh, cringe, and shake your head in ridiculous disbelief.

#1 Ah Yes, The 5 P’s

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: Billybob_and_Barnaby

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

#2 Buy A Man Eat Fish

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: skankboy

#3 I’m Proud To Say This Only Took Me 5 Minutes To Figure Out

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: Blood_sweat_and_beer

#4 This Terribly Worded Sign I Saw Today. Sorry, I’ll Pick Up My Dog’s Poop… Wouldn’t Want To Ruin Your Child Eating Experience

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: KevenNotKevin

#5 The Gender Of The Arms Is Super Important

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: APinkNightmare

#6 A Sign That Looks Like It Says “Follow Someone Home”

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: TabCompletion

#7 I Hope They Have A Room For Good Employees As Well

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: FireKing9372

#8 The Arrangement Of The Buttons On This Remote

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: Pinky_Crusher_5

#9 Could Not Find My 102 Apartment

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: L_Imperatore10

#10 “Hope You Brought Urine”

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: Montreseur

#11 Letters Are Not Aligned Well. But The Water Is Fart Free!

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: Thatgothchickyouhate

#12 What?

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: DemonOfUnholyFat

#13 Toilet Seat Makes It Looks Like Someone Didn’t Quite Make It

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: PanthermalUnderwear

#14 …

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: dentexetneb

#15 Well, My Night Was Almost Ruined

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: johnnysmart

#16 “We Need To Decorate The Toilet For The Disabled.” “Say No More”

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: WiggelingOversnipe

#17 As We All Know Batman’s Mom Is A Very Well Known Superhero

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: daboring1

#18 Great To Know That Both Genders Can Use This Elevator

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: 8R403N

#19 Punctuation Matters, Even On A Toilet Sign

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: MoonDustAllergy

#20 Laugh Less

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: zuksamy

#21 I Think Jesus Failed You This Time

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: cadobbers

#22 Well, Now That The Floors Are Clean

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: [deleted]

#23 Two Shops Next To Each Other. They Might Want To Think About Moving One Of The Signs Somewhere Else

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: dindthe

#24 Wait. Am I Alone?

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: tinynugget

#25 “No Smoking Alcohol”

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: dylanh333

#26 Had To Do A Double-Take Because Of This Font

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: featherwolf

#27 It Just Looks Like A Toilet

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: KahiaNyaaa

#28 Well, Uh…. Thanks For The Warning?

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: [deleted]

#29 This Is Horrendous

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: [deleted]

#30 Well Then

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: AFA_Falcon1396

#31 Got This As A Gift And Honestly I Don’t Want To Throw It Away Just Because It’s Terribly Funny

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: AmberedVal

#32 I Really Don’t Want To Know What’s Under That Sticker

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: [deleted]

#33 This Pencil Used To Say “Not Every Disability Is Visible”

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: PolyPenguinDev

#34 Nice Place To Cut Off The Sign Disney

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: ImSheen

#35 Stop Doing What?

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: BeamTRS

#36 This Paper Towel Sign

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: dargombres

#37 Promotional Poster For ‘Formula Art’ Accidentally Suggests A Much Gassier Business

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: Pantoffel86

#38 For Reasons Unknown, South America Has Completely Been Replaced By Africa

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: logstain

#39 Since A Wine Glass Naturally Looks Like The Letter ‘H’ And An Aircraft Like A ‘Y’

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: CaptainPonahawai

#40 Found On Amazon- Good Night, Tight Sleep To You All

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: Hufflepuffleupagus

#41 Happy New, Everyone!

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: tcatsninfan

#42 The Buttons To Change Temp On My Fridge

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: MrNobodyX3

#43 God Bless The 51 States Of America

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: HrZ_Player

#44 Designed To Fail!

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: h4yth4m-1

#45 Champs 🥀🥀 (Found This At A School I Went To For A Chess Match)

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: randomgy-1-2-

#46 Um Im Pretty Sure Mike Doesnt Have 2 Eyes

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: [deleted]

#47 This Sign At A Fitness Club Is A Little Sadistic

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: MrTurtleFerguson

#48 This Sign

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: 0bjective_Butter

#49 Sign I Saw At The Dmv

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: vvxHolden

#50 Poor Colour On This Shop Sign

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: gwinny121

#51 What Brand Of Van Is This?

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: LimpMathematician247

#52 Sign At A Local Beach

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: joefife

#53 The Sign Says “Teaching Kids Good Manners”, But It Looks Like You’re Just Yeeting The Baby Into Trash

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: alphaMrWave

#54 The Sign In This Grocery Store

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: [deleted]

#55 Yep, I’ll Definitely Know What To Do “In Fire Emergency”, Hilton Garden Inn Cherry Creek (Denver)

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: wereweasle

#56 Take A Trip To Risp

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: unscot

#57 Oaaabt 8aub (Carpet Sale)

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: erikapleaseshutup

#58 I Love The Sound When You Make Up!! Shut

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: TBOHB

#59 “If Only There Was An Object That Looked Like An ‘O’” Is Only The Start Of This One

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: AVdev

#60 The Restaurant Logo On This Menu Blocks The Words And Makes It Impossible To Read

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: grifeweizen

#61 Mobile Poont? Surely The O Would Have Served Better As The Point Icon!

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: punchypariah

#62 This Isn’t How You Play Tennis…

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: summitrock

#63 Him In Us Is… Heaven?

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: shmamien

#64 Every You Give Zoom More Idea?

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: mirest

#65 Just Feel Bad About This One, Good Intentions Gone Wrong

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: toastisfree

#66 The Words They Chose To Have Standout Color

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: hansolo625

#67 Now That’s Just Bad Design

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: [deleted]

#68 🤔

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: TheHolyCringe

#69 Terrible Lollipop Slogan

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: Frosty_23

#70 This Awful Bread Packaging Design, Which Looks Exactly Like Mould:

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: anon

#71 I Left The Union Under The Tadpole

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: N1NJACQUES

#72 It’s From A Design School Too

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: Right-Dot4471

#73 This “Sudoku” Christmas Tree Decoration Is Clearly A Bingo Card

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: Conorcat

#74 This Birthday Plate Where The Balloon Strings Just Look Like Hair

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: FtMFandomBoy

#75 I Was Wondering Why I Kept Ending Up On The 4th Floor After Pressing 2

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: ChrysisIgnita

#76 This Double Laundry Bag With Contradictory Notation

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: memescauseautism

#77 Sienc Or Sciesnce

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: MicromonicsTTV

#78 Saw This In A Hotel In St.augustine

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: _BORK-

#79 This Sign Needs A Little Fine-Tuning

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: HembraunAirginator

#80 Shirt That’s Supposed To Say “Arise” Says “Arse”

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: OhMyLordScat

#81 My Friend Saw This Real Estate Agency In Paris

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: Binoz518

#82 I Love Sping

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: MackensieM08

#83 For The Life Of Me, I Have No Idea How The Pictures And Captions Correspond To The Acronym

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: Sandsandtheirfanboys

#84 Music People Together Come Makes The

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: Careless_Eggplant777

#85 Yeah About That Van

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: practicalsargent

#86 Another Unfortunate Line Break

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: Cheap-Menu9081

#87 Kids Lingerie 🤔 Not A Good Design

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: slysam69

#88 The World’s Worst Urinal. At Least You Can’t Cross The Streams

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: 5parky

#89 Menu Only Available Through Reflective Qr Code

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: Professional_Shine97

#90 This Impossible Word Search For Kids, That Perhaps Aims To Teach Young People A Lesson In Failure:

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: anon

#91 Apparently This Is A Promo For A Writer’s Festival

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: simsimdimsim

#92 Which Way Do I Walk?

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: ConsistentLab8661

#93 “Tear Away” Tag. So That Was A Lie

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: RayzTheRoof

#94 So Is It Off Or Set To 60 Watts?

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: jbosh999

#95 This “Sink” In My Swedish Hotel Room

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: elevencharles

#96 Eye Drop Bottle Does Not Note That It Is Eye Drops

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: gachunt

#97 Sweet Home Home!

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: Worldly-Return-9417

#98 Please Excuse The Mess Made, Memories Are Being

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: Zendo7777

#99 Upper And Lower Case

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: bongobills

#100 I Really See What They Were Going For Here, But Um, It’s Terribly Misleading

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: C***yDesign

#101 The An Needs M

101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Image source: 32oz____

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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