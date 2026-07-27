101 Hilariously Awful Design Fails That Someone Should Be Held Responsible For

Good design has a few simple rules: simplicity, clarity, and visual appeal. Some designs, however, fail to execute all of these criteria. Bad design can be disappointing; it can be dull and uninspiring, but when it starts to veer into the realm of the offensive, that’s when you know you have a problem.
Bored Panda has made you a compilation of signs, labels, and other awfully designed objects that might make you say: “Who approved this?” There’s no way such inappropriate designs could’ve made it through a professional’s eyes, yet they did, it seems. Check these out if you’re looking for a few moments to laugh, cringe, and shake your head in ridiculous disbelief.
#1 Ah Yes, The 5 P’s
Image source: Billybob_and_Barnaby
#2 Buy A Man Eat Fish
Image source: skankboy
#3 I’m Proud To Say This Only Took Me 5 Minutes To Figure Out
Image source: Blood_sweat_and_beer
#4 This Terribly Worded Sign I Saw Today. Sorry, I’ll Pick Up My Dog’s Poop… Wouldn’t Want To Ruin Your Child Eating Experience
Image source: KevenNotKevin
#5 The Gender Of The Arms Is Super Important
Image source: APinkNightmare
#6 A Sign That Looks Like It Says “Follow Someone Home”
Image source: TabCompletion
#7 I Hope They Have A Room For Good Employees As Well
Image source: FireKing9372
#8 The Arrangement Of The Buttons On This Remote
Image source: Pinky_Crusher_5
#9 Could Not Find My 102 Apartment
Image source: L_Imperatore10
#10 “Hope You Brought Urine”
Image source: Montreseur
#11 Letters Are Not Aligned Well. But The Water Is Fart Free!
Image source: Thatgothchickyouhate
#12 What?
Image source: DemonOfUnholyFat
#13 Toilet Seat Makes It Looks Like Someone Didn’t Quite Make It
Image source: PanthermalUnderwear
#14 …
Image source: dentexetneb
#15 Well, My Night Was Almost Ruined
Image source: johnnysmart
#16 “We Need To Decorate The Toilet For The Disabled.” “Say No More”
Image source: WiggelingOversnipe
#17 As We All Know Batman’s Mom Is A Very Well Known Superhero
Image source: daboring1
#18 Great To Know That Both Genders Can Use This Elevator
Image source: 8R403N
#19 Punctuation Matters, Even On A Toilet Sign
Image source: MoonDustAllergy
#20 Laugh Less
Image source: zuksamy
#21 I Think Jesus Failed You This Time
Image source: cadobbers
#22 Well, Now That The Floors Are Clean
Image source: [deleted]
#23 Two Shops Next To Each Other. They Might Want To Think About Moving One Of The Signs Somewhere Else
Image source: dindthe
#24 Wait. Am I Alone?
Image source: tinynugget
#25 “No Smoking Alcohol”
Image source: dylanh333
#26 Had To Do A Double-Take Because Of This Font
Image source: featherwolf
#27 It Just Looks Like A Toilet
Image source: KahiaNyaaa
#28 Well, Uh…. Thanks For The Warning?
Image source: [deleted]
#29 This Is Horrendous
Image source: [deleted]
#30 Well Then
Image source: AFA_Falcon1396
#31 Got This As A Gift And Honestly I Don’t Want To Throw It Away Just Because It’s Terribly Funny
Image source: AmberedVal
#32 I Really Don’t Want To Know What’s Under That Sticker
Image source: [deleted]
#33 This Pencil Used To Say “Not Every Disability Is Visible”
Image source: PolyPenguinDev
#34 Nice Place To Cut Off The Sign Disney
Image source: ImSheen
#35 Stop Doing What?
Image source: BeamTRS
#36 This Paper Towel Sign
Image source: dargombres
#37 Promotional Poster For ‘Formula Art’ Accidentally Suggests A Much Gassier Business
Image source: Pantoffel86
#38 For Reasons Unknown, South America Has Completely Been Replaced By Africa
Image source: logstain
#39 Since A Wine Glass Naturally Looks Like The Letter ‘H’ And An Aircraft Like A ‘Y’
Image source: CaptainPonahawai
#40 Found On Amazon- Good Night, Tight Sleep To You All
Image source: Hufflepuffleupagus
#41 Happy New, Everyone!
Image source: tcatsninfan
#42 The Buttons To Change Temp On My Fridge
Image source: MrNobodyX3
#43 God Bless The 51 States Of America
Image source: HrZ_Player
#44 Designed To Fail!
Image source: h4yth4m-1
#45 Champs 🥀🥀 (Found This At A School I Went To For A Chess Match)
Image source: randomgy-1-2-
#46 Um Im Pretty Sure Mike Doesnt Have 2 Eyes
Image source: [deleted]
#47 This Sign At A Fitness Club Is A Little Sadistic
Image source: MrTurtleFerguson
#48 This Sign
Image source: 0bjective_Butter
#49 Sign I Saw At The Dmv
Image source: vvxHolden
#50 Poor Colour On This Shop Sign
Image source: gwinny121
#51 What Brand Of Van Is This?
Image source: LimpMathematician247
#52 Sign At A Local Beach
Image source: joefife
#53 The Sign Says “Teaching Kids Good Manners”, But It Looks Like You’re Just Yeeting The Baby Into Trash
Image source: alphaMrWave
#54 The Sign In This Grocery Store
Image source: [deleted]
#55 Yep, I’ll Definitely Know What To Do “In Fire Emergency”, Hilton Garden Inn Cherry Creek (Denver)
Image source: wereweasle
#56 Take A Trip To Risp
Image source: unscot
#57 Oaaabt 8aub (Carpet Sale)
Image source: erikapleaseshutup
#58 I Love The Sound When You Make Up!! Shut
Image source: TBOHB
#59 “If Only There Was An Object That Looked Like An ‘O’” Is Only The Start Of This One
Image source: AVdev
#60 The Restaurant Logo On This Menu Blocks The Words And Makes It Impossible To Read
Image source: grifeweizen
#61 Mobile Poont? Surely The O Would Have Served Better As The Point Icon!
Image source: punchypariah
#62 This Isn’t How You Play Tennis…
Image source: summitrock
#63 Him In Us Is… Heaven?
Image source: shmamien
#64 Every You Give Zoom More Idea?
Image source: mirest
#65 Just Feel Bad About This One, Good Intentions Gone Wrong
Image source: toastisfree
#66 The Words They Chose To Have Standout Color
Image source: hansolo625
#67 Now That’s Just Bad Design
Image source: [deleted]
#68 🤔
Image source: TheHolyCringe
#69 Terrible Lollipop Slogan
Image source: Frosty_23
#70 This Awful Bread Packaging Design, Which Looks Exactly Like Mould:
Image source: anon
#71 I Left The Union Under The Tadpole
Image source: N1NJACQUES
#72 It’s From A Design School Too
Image source: Right-Dot4471
#73 This “Sudoku” Christmas Tree Decoration Is Clearly A Bingo Card
Image source: Conorcat
#74 This Birthday Plate Where The Balloon Strings Just Look Like Hair
Image source: FtMFandomBoy
#75 I Was Wondering Why I Kept Ending Up On The 4th Floor After Pressing 2
Image source: ChrysisIgnita
#76 This Double Laundry Bag With Contradictory Notation
Image source: memescauseautism
#77 Sienc Or Sciesnce
Image source: MicromonicsTTV
#78 Saw This In A Hotel In St.augustine
Image source: _BORK-
#79 This Sign Needs A Little Fine-Tuning
Image source: HembraunAirginator
#80 Shirt That’s Supposed To Say “Arise” Says “Arse”
Image source: OhMyLordScat
#81 My Friend Saw This Real Estate Agency In Paris
Image source: Binoz518
#82 I Love Sping
Image source: MackensieM08
#83 For The Life Of Me, I Have No Idea How The Pictures And Captions Correspond To The Acronym
Image source: Sandsandtheirfanboys
#84 Music People Together Come Makes The
Image source: Careless_Eggplant777
#85 Yeah About That Van
Image source: practicalsargent
#86 Another Unfortunate Line Break
Image source: Cheap-Menu9081
#87 Kids Lingerie 🤔 Not A Good Design
Image source: slysam69
#88 The World’s Worst Urinal. At Least You Can’t Cross The Streams
Image source: 5parky
#89 Menu Only Available Through Reflective Qr Code
Image source: Professional_Shine97
#90 This Impossible Word Search For Kids, That Perhaps Aims To Teach Young People A Lesson In Failure:
Image source: anon
#91 Apparently This Is A Promo For A Writer’s Festival
Image source: simsimdimsim
#92 Which Way Do I Walk?
Image source: ConsistentLab8661
#93 “Tear Away” Tag. So That Was A Lie
Image source: RayzTheRoof
#94 So Is It Off Or Set To 60 Watts?
Image source: jbosh999
#95 This “Sink” In My Swedish Hotel Room
Image source: elevencharles
#96 Eye Drop Bottle Does Not Note That It Is Eye Drops
Image source: gachunt
#97 Sweet Home Home!
Image source: Worldly-Return-9417
#98 Please Excuse The Mess Made, Memories Are Being
Image source: Zendo7777
#99 Upper And Lower Case
Image source: bongobills
#100 I Really See What They Were Going For Here, But Um, It’s Terribly Misleading
Image source: C***yDesign
#101 The An Needs M
Image source: 32oz____
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