136 Pasta Puns That You Wouldn’t Want To Miss

Linguine, farfalle, strozzapreti, and bigoli. Fregula, fusilli, mostaccioli, and pici. Ah, no, those words will not call out a demon if repeated thrice in front of a mirror; those are the names of various shapes and forms of heavenly food – pasta! And since we’ve promised to cover all the possible topics of puns, here’s our list dedicated to this godly flour creation; a list full of pasta puns.
Just the same as pasta, clever puns can be long just like spaghetti, or they can be tiny like fregula. They can be as funny as the pasta shaped like a bicycle or various body parts, yet they can also be pretty serious like ziti. Well, you get the gist – as many variations of pasta there are, the same variations can be found among a myriad of silly puns. But we do love ourselves a bit of variety, and if you do too, this curious need will be satisfied upon reading our selection of only the best puns dedicated to pasta!
Now, boil a pot of water, throw in a handful of pappardelle and sit down comfortably to check out our pasta puns while you’re waiting for it to get all al dente and delicious. Once it’s time to sieve them and add in all your favorite garnishes to make it as savory as you like and a plate is steaming right in front of you, it’s now your cue to vote for the cheesy puns that you’ve liked the most! After that, there’s only one step left – to inhale it all in one bite and share these pasta puns with your friends!
#1
When you cross a pasta and a dog, you end up with a labranoodle.
#2
“I get upsetti without my spaghetti.”
#3
If the Terminator would be Italian, he would say, “Pasta la vista, baby.”
#4
A pasta’s favorite song of ‘Guns and Roses’ is ‘Gnocching on Heaven’s Door.’
#5
The world is full of pasta-bilties. You just need the right set of eyes to eat them.
#6
When a pasta gets sick, it ends up being a Mac n’ sneeze.
#7
The Italian man who invented pasta has pasta way, and now he’s a pizza history.
#8
I hate being around spaghetti because they are too saucy.
#9
All pasta names should be recorded for pasta-terity.
#10
Here’s a penne for your thoughts.
#11
This bowl of spaghetti is pasta-tively amazing.
#12
Raviolis never get invited to hang out because they are a little square.
#13
The muscular pasta maker who could not lift four tons of pasta sauce was not stroganoff.
#14
When pasta and cooking water get married together, their relationship eventually gets strained.
#15
Pasta la vista, baby.
#16
“I am tortellini in love with you.”
#17
“I’m such a hopeless ramen-tic.”
#18
“No need to be ravi-lonely, I’m here.”
#19
“I’m crazy pho noodles!”
#20
Don’t make fusilli mistakes.
#21
That is tortellini awesome!
#22
A penne saved is a penne earned.
#23
“That made me laugh so hard I’m ravioling on the floor.”
#24
“You and I are Ramen to be.”
#25
We’re all spaghetting older.
#26
Come and spaghet it.
#27
You just spaghet-me!
#28
The battle of spaghettisburg.
#29
Spaghett hype.
#30
The ultimate goal of every human being should be exploring pasta-bilities to make the life yummilicious.
#31
My idea of the entire day meal is quite simple: pasta-fast, pasta-unch, and past-inner. As simple as that.
#32
“I don’t have guilty pleasures, I have pasta-pleasures.”
#33
Good friends are like spaghetti; their friendship last long and they always stick together.
#34
The best reward you can give to someone is a bowl full of piping hot and spicy pasta!
#35
“I really need to pasta-pone our get together as I have some significant work to wrap up urgently.”
#36
“I know you have gone through a turbulent phase. Don’t worry, this too will pasta!”
#37
Do you know how to say bid adieu to an Italian person?
Bella Pasta.
#38
Eating too much of pasta can cause pasta-rrhea.
#39
People like you who spend unnecessarily end up without a penne one day.
#40
The relationship between pasta and the water is boiling all the time.
#41
If Sheldon Cooper of The Big Bang Theory likes to eat pasta, what would it be?
Penne.
#42
“My wife told me numerous times that I drive too slow. Today, I drove quote pasta and made her scream hard.”
#43
Eating green sauce as a side with pasta is the pesto way to enjoy it.
#44
A pasta lover’s favorite song is ‘Come and spaghet it’ by Selena Gomez.
#45
An impasta usually makes a dish of faked ziti.
#46
Most pasta makers follow in his family’s footsteps because the apple doesn’t farfalle from the tree.
#47
When someone cries over a bowl of vegetarian spaghetti, it becomes a meat bawl.
#48
At haunted pasta houses, they usually serve fettuccini afraido.
#49
The kind of pasta that always sticks to everything is called clinguine.
#50
“Upon going for dinner at my favorite restaurant and inquiring about Alfredo, the pasta chef, I was told that he pasta way.”
#51
All spaghetti usually go dancing meat balls.
#52
“I asked the waiter how long my spaghetti would be. He said he didn’t know but would measure it.”
#53
If the Ghostbusters would have been Italian, they would have the catchphrase “I ain’t alfredo no ghost!”
#54
Posh people usually eat at cheap restaurants because the food only costs a penne.
#55
The most hilarious kind of pasta is called a chortellini.
#56
The usual dress code at any pasta convention usually includes a bowtie.
#57
A pasta lover’s favorite Hollywood movie to watch with a bowl of pasta is ‘Mission Impastable.’
#58
“When I forgot to send a gift to my pasta-loving best friend, I told her, “I am sorry your gift is pasta due.”
#59
When you are going through a rough patch, just have a bowl of pasta. Your troubles will all pasta way.
#60
The Italian who got caught red-handed stuffing the ballot boxes at Broadway awards was trying to rig a Tony.
#61
A pasta lover’s favorite part of ‘The Divine Comedy’ is ‘Aldente’s Inferno.’
#62
A magical pasta who grants three wishes is called a fettu-genie alfredo.
#63
The aspect of a pasta that permits it to stab someone is called the penne trait.
#64
The kind of pasta you never put on your face is a Ziti!
#65
When a pasta is done, praying it says “Ramen.”
#66
Spaghett out of my way!
#67
The pasta maker got fired from his job because he had made a fusilli mistakes.
#68
“When I told the chef that my pasta tasted brittle and weak, he told me it probably was suffering from sauceteoporosis.”
#69
The pasta maker’s car made out of pasta got into an accident, and now it is al dente.
#70
When I went to Italy I had spent thousands of Euros on pasta. I have to say it was worth every Penne.
#71
A pasta clown who terrorizes and kidnaps kids is called Penne wise.
#72
“Our local pasta maker is also a master painter. She penne-ted a bowl of pasta yesterday.”
#73
Soldiers never wear armor made out of pasta because they are highly penne-trable.
#74
The pasta sauce that was talented at knocking down pins was a bowl-ing ace.
#75
“When I was served some uncooked bowl of pasta, I thought it was a plate of a solid meal.”
#76
British pasta usually love to drink spaghet-tea every morning with breakfast.
#77
She’s dead, she pasta way.
#78
How do I unlock it?
There’s gnocchi hole in this door.
#79
“I walked right pasta and didn’t even notice!”
#80
Life is full of pasta-bilities.
#81
Can you pasta sauce please?
#82
This too shall pasta.
#83
You mac me smile.
#84
Sadly, they pasta way.
#85
“I’m feeling saucy.”
#86
A life without noodles seems im-pasta-ble.
#87
The pasta few days have been so warm.
#88
That’s pre-pasta-rous!
#89
That fake noodle is an impasta!
#90
You’re pasta-tively amazing.
#91
You pasta your test!
#92
Ramen to that!
#93
“I’m a pho-natic!”
#94
Look, a lambourguini!
#95
Noodles are part of my daily rotini.
#96
“I cannelloni do so much.”
#97
Don’t judge me because udon know me.
#98
It cost a pretty penne.
#99
Girls just want to have pho!
#100
“I cannelloni laugh at my mistakes.”
#101
Penne for your thoughts.
#102
Like unrinsed spaghetti, good friends stick together.
#103
People who ask the difference between pasta and spaghetti are way too pre-pasta-rous.
#104
You can hide from me but you cannot get pasta away from me.
#105
What do you call someone who does a good job and also loves pasta?
Pasta-stic.
#106
This burger is so yuck without sauce. Can you pasta green sauce please?
#107
Yesterday, he drank so much that he pasta right away.
#108
You are pastably the most im-pasta person I have ever seen!
#109
“I am so fast that you cannot get pasta away from me.”
#110
What a person says who eat nothing but pasta during the whole day. It’s my pasta today.
#111
Everything is pastable in this world.
#112
Hey girl, are you a lingerie model?
Because you are looking so ravioling in this dress.
#113
The new guy in my college is so tortellini awesome and linguine.
#114
“I was so mesmerized when the most beautiful girl in my street get pasta away from me.”
#115
What do you call a person who loves pasta genuinely?
Linguine.
#116
“My boyfriend dumped me because my dress for the party was not much ravioling.”
#117
What do you call a person who has a strong fetish for pasta?
Fettuccini.
#118
What do pasta and the inventor of the radio has common in between?
Macaroni, because Marconi can also be encapsulated in Macaroni.
#119
Which type of pasta had the potency to endow wishes?
Fettugenie.
#120
If you eat pasta from the dark side of the town, it should be called spaghetto.
#121
What do you call the science of pasta analysis?
Gnocchilogy.
#122
“I cannoli shake my head and admire this amazing bowl of pasta.”
#123
Hope you gnocchi how great this pasta is.
#124
“I cut all my pasta in half before eating them to cut some carbs.”
#125
A pasta dish made with both alfredo and marinara sauce is the pasta of both worlds.
#126
The police solved the case of the missing marinara sauce when they caught the pasta thief red-handed.
#127
“I do not want to make a parmigiana, so ricotta make the lasagna.”
#128
A scary plate of pasta is called Creepypasta.
#129
The smallest type of pasta is a length of about a centimeter orzo.
#130
The Pope’s favorite type of pasta is Holy macaroni!
#131
“I asked my mother how much water is needed to make pasta. She said about a cup orzo.”
#132
“When I couldn’t reach for the pasta, I asked my dad to pasta bowl for me.”
#133
“I still do not understand the risoni-ng behind why my mom over-boiled my pasta.”
#134
“I am a very old soul because I like to surround myself with pasta people.”
#135
The pasta maker could not get into his apartment because he had gnocchi.
#136
Forest Gump’s favorite pasta is Penne.
Follow Us