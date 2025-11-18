People Share 30 Things That Are True, But No One Wants To Say Out Loud

We humans are curious creatures, and what we say or do doesn’t always seem rational. At least not on the surface. So Reddit user Fastenbauer got interested in digging a little deeper—they asked people online to share the things that everybody knows but nobody talks about out loud. And their post quickly went viral! Continue scrolling to check out the unspoken truths folks keep quiet, whether out of fear of judgment or the risk of offending others.
#1
When people betray or abuse you, they know what they’re doing. They’re doing it on purpose, and they’re not sorry. They’re consciously making a choice.
#2
Money absolutely matters.
#3
Having mentally sane parents is one of the most important privileges in life, yet it isn’t talked about nearly as much as race, class etc.
#4
The world population is too high.
#5
People who get paid the least do most the work.
#6
There actually *are* people above the law.
#7
Looks do matter, and they matter a lot.
#8
Emotional intelligence is vastly underrated.
#9
We all have dark thoughts that we dont act on.
#10
That religion is a social construct, where you are born largely determines your religion. If you happened to be born in India there is over an 80% chance you will be Hindu. If you are born in the US you probably will be a Christian.
#11
Children that are complete a******s exist.
The parents know.
#12
Some friendships only last as long as they’re convenient or beneficial.
#13
The amount of Government incompetance and wastefulness in many countries is staggering. And the only reason I’m not a libertarian is that I don’t trust private enterprise either. History has shown time and time again that companies big and small will absolutely f**k over people given half a chance and especially if there are no laws and regulations.
#14
Most newborn babies are ugly on the first day. 🤣.
#15
Some People don’t apologize because they have remorse for what they did. They apologize because they think it will end the conflict.
#16
I shouldn’t have to ask “how are you” in a work email. It should be ok for me to just talk business and get straight to the point. .
#17
Nobody’s actually read the Terms and Conditions, like ever. We just scroll to the bottom, hit accept, and hope we didn’t sell our souls to some tech overlord. 😂.
#18
People aren’t equal. I don’t mean by race. Racism is nonsense.
Some people are good looking nice smart and athletic and had the right upbringing. They got it all . Some people have nothing going for them.
Not even equal before the law.
#19
That we are all certain to die and be completely forgotten within a handful of generations.
#20
People often pretend to be happy when they’re not.
#21
We are all just kids walking around in grown up bodies.
#22
Consumer capitalism is destroying our habitat super quickly and with every passing day we make it worse.
#23
Everybody knows that success often comes from luck and timing, but we rarely admit it. We prefer to believe it’s all hard work and talent.
#24
That being alive at all and conscious is just really, really weird.
#25
Most people spend their time complaining about things out of their control rather than fixing things in their control.
#26
Violence sometimes is the answer.
#27
Most meetings could easily be an email, but no one wants to admit it because ‘face time’ somehow still feels important.
#28
Gambling is a sucker’s game. Unless you make it a career (and in some cases even then), you will lose more than you win in the long run.
As long as you recognize that and you are willing to “spend” the money for entertainment purposes, more power to you. But if you think gambling is a good money-making idea, think again.
#29
Most of the gay scene (from an LGBT perspective) is extremely toxic and ironically closed minded and judgmental of any outsiders (i.e. straights).
#30
How disturbing the food industry is. How pigs, fish, cows, chickens are all harvested so we can eat them. How can we not expect aliens to do the same s**t to us if that’s what we do to our fellow earth inhabitants.
