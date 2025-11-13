37 Awkward Metal Band Photos That Are So Bad They’re Good

Metal music has a reputation for being hard and aggressive, a celebration of the darker side of life. Something happened with the ’80s styles, however, with a baffling infusion of glam that spawned a big-haired, face-painted look. This bizarre mix of makeup and macho macabre left an unforgettable mark on metal bands, with some attempts to nail the look coming up hilariously short.

We here at Bored Panda have decided to celebrate this strange period of 80s fashion in music history, with a selection of the funniest and most awkward photos from heavy metal band photoshoots. Scroll down below to check the album covers out for yourself and let us know what you think in the comments!

#1

Manowar

#2

Motley Crue

#3

Manowar

#4

#5

Motörhead

#6

Vepri Suicida (Wild Boar’s Suicide)

#7

Stryper

#8

Stovokor

#9

Tunnel of love

#10

Manowar

#11

 Judas Priest

#12

Pretty Boy Floyd

#13

X Japan

#14

Black Death

#15

Venom

#16

Shotgun Messiah

#17

#18

TWATT

#19

Rhapsody Of Fire

#20

#21

#22

#23

Crimson Glory 

#24

#25

Detsorgsekalf

#26

Madam X

#27

#28

#29

Crimson Glory

#30

Tunnel Of Love

#31

Night Jamming Band

#32

#33

Michael Angelo Batio﻿

#34

Krank

#35

#36

#37

