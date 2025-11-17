I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

My name is David and I spend every clear night out under the stars with my telescope taking long exposure photographs of deep space objects.
These are my latest images that I’ve captured. I think it is amazing what we can see from our own backyards even in highly polluted areas! Whenever the conditions are right, I take my gear outside to create new stills and then share them with others on my Instagram profile. You can also find more of my photographs in my previous post on Bored Panda.
More info: astrodavido.com | Instagram
#1 M16 – The Eagle Nebula
#2 Ngc2359 – Thor’s Helmet Nebula
#3 Ngc4565 – The Needle Galaxy
#4 Ngc 7380 – The Wizard Nebula
#5 M51 – The Whirlpool Galaxy
#6 M45 – The Pleiades
#7 Sh2-132 – The Lion Nebula
#8 Ngc281 – The Pac-Man Nebula
#9 M101 – The Pinwheel Galaxy
#10 M109 – The Vacuum Cleaner Galaxy
#11 Ic 405 – The Flaming Star Nebula
#12 M1 – The Crab Nebula
#13 M27 – The Dumbbell Nebula
#14 M13 – The Hercules Cluster
#15 Ngc2903
#16 Ic410 And Ic417 – The Tadpoles Nebula And The Spider Nebula
#17 Ngc4725 And Ngc4712
#18 Jones-Emberson 1 (Pk 164+31.1) – The Headphone Nebula
#19 Albireo – A Double Star
#20 Ic5146 – The Cocoon Nebula
#21 Ngc6888 – The Crescent Nebula
#22 Ngc6946 – The Fireworks Galaxy
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us