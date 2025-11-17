I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

by

My name is David and I spend every clear night out under the stars with my telescope taking long exposure photographs of deep space objects.

These are my latest images that I’ve captured. I think it is amazing what we can see from our own backyards even in highly polluted areas! Whenever the conditions are right, I take my gear outside to create new stills and then share them with others on my Instagram profile. You can also find more of my photographs in my previous post on Bored Panda.

More info: astrodavido.com | Instagram

#1 M16 – The Eagle Nebula

I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

#2 Ngc2359 – Thor’s Helmet Nebula

I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

#3 Ngc4565 – The Needle Galaxy

I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

#4 Ngc 7380 – The Wizard Nebula

I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

#5 M51 – The Whirlpool Galaxy

I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

#6 M45 – The Pleiades

I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

#7 Sh2-132 – The Lion Nebula

I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

#8 Ngc281 – The Pac-Man Nebula

I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

#9 M101 – The Pinwheel Galaxy

I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

#10 M109 – The Vacuum Cleaner Galaxy

I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

#11 Ic 405 – The Flaming Star Nebula

I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

#12 M1 – The Crab Nebula

I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

#13 M27 – The Dumbbell Nebula

I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

#14 M13 – The Hercules Cluster

I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

#15 Ngc2903

I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

#16 Ic410 And Ic417 – The Tadpoles Nebula And The Spider Nebula

I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

#17 Ngc4725 And Ngc4712

I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

#18 Jones-Emberson 1 (Pk 164+31.1) – The Headphone Nebula

I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

#19 Albireo – A Double Star

I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

#20 Ic5146 – The Cocoon Nebula

I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

#21 Ngc6888 – The Crescent Nebula

I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

#22 Ngc6946 – The Fireworks Galaxy

I Enjoy Taking Long Exposure Photographs Of Deep Space Objects, Here Are 22 Of My Latest Images

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Halloween?
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
FlashForward Has a ‘Definite Chance’ of Renewal « TVOvermind
3 min read
Apr, 13, 2010
Makeup Artist Turns Herself Into Monsters From Your Most Terrifying Nightmares
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Make Surrealistic Art From The Photos I Take With My Phone
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Evolution Of Clothing Manufacturing Technology: From Handmade To High-Tech
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
30 Instagrammers Whose Photos Are So Far From Reality, They Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.